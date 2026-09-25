New Anthony Kim Documentary Set To Finally Detail 12-Year Pro Golf Hiatus And Inspiring Redemption Story

By anyone’s standards, Anthony Kim’s life and career have been extraordinary.
The American was once regarded as one of the brightest talents in golf.
After a Ryder Cup appearance and three PGA Tour wins early in his career, Kim underwent Achilles surgery in 2012, only to disappear from competitive golf for 12 years, a period where he endured a battle with addiction and mental health challenges.
He returned to the professional game in 2024 on LIV Golf, with his comeback capped by a remarkable victory at arguably its biggest event, when he held off superstars Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau to win in Adelaide last season.
In a 2024 interview with LIV Golf broadcaster David Feherty, Kim confirmed a documentary was in the works about his journey, with Propagate Content now announcing further details.
A press release from the LA-based film production company read: “Anthony Kim was a golf prodigy destined for greatness before injuries, addiction, mental illness, and isolation led him to disappear from the sport, and the world, for more than a decade.
“Now, after an improbable return and a victory few believed possible, Kim tells his story for the first time, on his own terms. A deeply personal journey of recovery, redemption, and the search for what comes next.”
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Propagate Content’s Ben Silverman is an executive producer on the documentary.
Per The Hollywood Reporter, he said in a statement: “Anthony’s story is one of extraordinary resilience, marked by some of the highest highs and lowest lows imaginable.
"We’re hopeful that by telling his story in all its complexity, we can inspire others to believe that a comeback is always possible.”
The as-yet-untitled documentary will be directed by Jody McVeigh-Schultz, whose previous projects include Cocaine Quarterback: Signal-Caller for the Cartel.
Propagate Content has previously worked on a number of sports documentaries, including the Netflix series Untold and Jerry West: The Logo, about the NBA legend.
There is no confirmation yet on when the documentary will be released or where it will be available to watch.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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