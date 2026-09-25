New Anthony Kim Documentary Set To Finally Detail 12-Year Pro Golf Hiatus And Inspiring Redemption Story

By anyone’s standards, Anthony Kim’s life and career have been extraordinary.

The American was once regarded as one of the brightest talents in golf.

After a Ryder Cup appearance and three PGA Tour wins early in his career, Kim underwent Achilles surgery in 2012, only to disappear from competitive golf for 12 years, a period where he endured a battle with addiction and mental health challenges.

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Anthony Kim won three times early in his pro career (Image credit: Getty Images)

He returned to the professional game in 2024 on LIV Golf, with his comeback capped by a remarkable victory at arguably its biggest event, when he held off superstars Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau to win in Adelaide last season.

In a 2024 interview with LIV Golf broadcaster David Feherty, Kim confirmed a documentary was in the works about his journey, with Propagate Content now announcing further details.

A press release from the LA-based film production company read: “Anthony Kim was a golf prodigy destined for greatness before injuries, addiction, mental illness, and isolation led him to disappear from the sport, and the world, for more than a decade.

“Now, after an improbable return and a victory few believed possible, Kim tells his story for the first time, on his own terms. A deeply personal journey of recovery, redemption, and the search for what comes next.”

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Anthony Kim's playing comeback was capped by his victory at LIV Golf Adelaide (Image credit: Getty Images)

Propagate Content’s Ben Silverman is an executive producer on the documentary.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, he said in a statement: “Anthony’s story is one of extraordinary resilience, marked by some of the highest highs and lowest lows imaginable.

"We’re hopeful that by telling his story in all its complexity, we can inspire others to believe that a comeback is always possible.”

The as-yet-untitled documentary will be directed by Jody McVeigh-Schultz, whose previous projects include Cocaine Quarterback: Signal-Caller for the Cartel.

Propagate Content has previously worked on a number of sports documentaries, including the Netflix series Untold and Jerry West: The Logo, about the NBA legend.

There is no confirmation yet on when the documentary will be released or where it will be available to watch.