'Phil Made His Choice' - Langer On Mickelson's Champions Tour Exile

Bernhard Langer has enjoyed a distinguished career that has spanned over forty years, with the German looking to add yet another Charles Schwab Cup Championship to his already impressive resume, with the season finale starting next week.

One player who won't be featuring at next week's tournament is Phil Mickelson, with the 52-year-old unable to compete due to the PGA Tour's ban on LIV golfers from featuring in PGA Tour run events.

Mickelson featured in all eight LIV Golf events in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Mickelson claimed the title, his fourth PGA Tour Champions event, with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship the last ever PGA Tour run tournament he featured in before joining the Saudi-backed circuit.

Going in search of his seventh Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Langer feels that Mickelson's absence will be felt at the tournament, but that "Phil made his choice."

Speaking at the TimberTech Championship, the two-time Masters champion stated: "Well, you know, we're all there for our own reasons and Phil made his choice. Whether it's right or wrong, good or bad, I'm not going to comment on that.

Langer and Mickelson at the 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We will certainly miss him. I think Phil is always an attraction when he plays golf, but I guess he made his choice and he won't be there. There will be other players trying to fill his shoes."

As of writing, Steven Alker leads the season-long event from Padraig Harrington, with Alker claiming four PGA Tour Champions trophies since April, including the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.