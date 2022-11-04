Padraig Harrington Fancies Fourth Major Title Bid After Stellar Seniors Debut
A fine first year on the PGA Tour Champions has Padraig Harrington thinking he may have the game to make a Major bid
Padraig Harrington is having a stellar first full season on the PGA Tour Champions, and says it’s sharpened up his game so much that it could yet lead to another crack at winning a regular Major against the young guns.
The Irishman successfully defended the Claret Jug to win back-to-back Open Championships in 2007 and 2008 – while also adding the 2008 US PGA Championship during a scintillating spell as one of the best golfers on the planet.
Harrington is certainly one of the toughest competitors, but his desire to continue improving led to his game dropping off a bit and not being able to add a fourth Major title.
In his first full season playing on the senior circuit, though, he’s back to challenging at the sharp end of the tournaments – he’s won the US Senior Open and could yet win the Charles Schwab Cup.
Beyond that, though, Harrington is qualified to play in three of the four Majors in 2023 and his form this year has him wondering if he can challenge the PGA Tour and DP World Tour stars for the big ones next year.
"The big move for me this year is where does this lead to?" said Harrington ahead of the penultimate play-off event in Florida.
"That's really what I look at. Because I've been in contention pretty much every week, you're learning so much about your game. You learn much more at the business end of a tournament than you do when you're in the middle of the field.
"So I see things improving, I see myself tightening up in areas and sharpening up and I'm curious as to where it leads me.”
Harrington says he could try and pursue something like Bernhard Langer’s senior career, as the German has become a prolific PGA Tour Champions winner, but he also has a feeling that he may still be able to challenge for Majors.
"Do I come out and have a career like Bernhard Langer, which would be fabulous, or does it give me a couple more years with the young guys?
2007 🏆2008 🏆Pádraig Harrington secured the Claret Jug for the second time in as many years in The 137th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.#TheJourney pic.twitter.com/XRo2fDgZOTJune 29, 2022
"Do I feel like I could go back and win another major? Do I feel like, you know, yeah, where is it going to take me?
"So what's it all mean and what does it lead to, I don't know. I'm certainly, I'm a better player at 51 than I was at 49 and a half years of age, that's for sure."
2023 could be the perfect time for Harrington to get back in among the Major contenders, with it still being unclear if LIV Golfers will be able to compete.
Harrington could also take some confidence from Phil Mickelson's US PGA Championship victory just last year - with his 2021 success coming just before his 51st birthday.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
