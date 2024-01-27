PGA Tour Pro To Continue Long-Standing Tradition At Waste Management Phoenix Open

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is the biggest party-style event on the PGA Tour schedule, with the tournament attended by hundreds of thousands of rowdy spectators.

There have been plenty of iconic scenes at the tournament and, arguably, many have been at the par 3 16th. From Tiger Woods' ace in 1997 to Sam Ryder's in 2023, we've been treated to some incredible moments.

With around 20,000 fans present in 'The Coliseum', it's always handy to get them on your side... Whether it's by producing a classy shot or handing out free gifts, when there are alcohol-infused viewers judging your every move, it's best to have them with you, not against you.

A Tour veteran, one player who knows the game inside out, is Ryan Palmer and, after multiple appearances in Phoenix, the American is set to continue his long-standing tradition when he arrives at the tournament, with Palmer set to hand out 'beer-balls' to the onlooking fans at the 16th.

You may ask what beer-balls are? Well, they are golf balls wrapped in $10 notes, which the thirsty fans can use to purchase a beverage of their choice. The American started the tradition back in 2015, when he threw $20 bills into the stands that surround the par 3. However, the money kept blowing back so, rather smartly, he decided to wrap the notes around a golf ball with a rubber band. Since that moment, Palmer has carried on that tradition.

I'm in @WMPhoenixOpen .. I'll throw in the beer balls for 16!!

Taking to X/Twitter, Palmer wrote: "I’m in @WMPhoenixOpen.. I’ll throw in the beer balls for 16!!" with the American set to feature for a 17th time at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Palmer isn't the only player to mix with the crowd. Back in 2022, US Open champion, Matt Fitzpatrick, handed out Sheffield United shirts to the surrounding fans. Previously, Bubba Watson handed out goodie bags containing Oakley and Ping products, while Phil Mickelson once threw an American Football to a spectator.