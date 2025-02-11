PGA Tour Pro Shows Off Brutal Rough At Genesis Invitational
Torrey Pines' South Course is known to be a tough test of golf and, if this video from Ben Griffin is anything to go by, we can expect similar challenges once again
When competing in tournaments, professional golfers will play the golf course in the best conditions, but also the toughest.
Firm and fast greens, narrow fairways and tough pin placements are usually the norm, but one other aspect is the rough which, at this week's Genesis Invitational, is set to be tough, especially if Ben Griffin's post on X/Twitter is anything to go by.
Better hit the fairways this week @thegenesisinv 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Kkkb1v1QNtFebruary 10, 2025
Playing the third Signature Event of 2025, the tournament hosted by Tiger Woods is being staged at Torrey Pines' South Course instead of Riviera Country Club, due to the recent fires in Los Angeles.
Torrey Pines held the Farmers Insurance Open just a fortnight ago and, as the best of the PGA Tour head to California, Griffin has given viewers and fans an insight into what lies ahead for the game's elite.
Posting to his social media, Griffin holds the golf ball up to the camera before throwing it into the rough, with it digging in so deep that you can only just see the top of it. Along with the video, the caption sums up the scenario perfectly, as the American writes: "Better hit the fairways this week."
Over the last few years, videos of golf balls being dropped into thick rough have entertained many golf fans on social media. At Oak Hill during the 2023 PGA Championship, the thick, dense rough played a big part throughout the week as players and caddies claimed that the lowest lofted club they could use to get out of it was an 8-iron.
We often see The Open Championship and US Open providing players with a challenge in terms of long, thick rough, with Torrey Pines set to be a similar story.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Using primarily Kikuyu grass, which is known for its thick, tangled growth, it makes the rough particularly challenging to play from, while also providing great lies from fairways. What's more, it's a type of grass that needs almost constant warmth, which is why it is found in states like California.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
LIV Golf Adelaide 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
LIV Golf returns to Australia and the Golf Monthly team has picked out our favorites and outside shouts for this week's action at The Grange Golf Club
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
4 Potential Next Starts For Tiger Woods
Woods says he isn't ready to play the Genesis Invitational following the death of his mother, so when might we next see him tee it up?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
4 Potential Next Starts For Tiger Woods
Woods says he isn't ready to play the Genesis Invitational following the death of his mother, so when might we next see him tee it up?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
What Is The Torrey Pines Course Record?
Torrey Pines has a long track record on the PGA Tour, but what are the course records on its North and South courses?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tiger Woods Pulls Out Of Genesis Invitational
The 15-time Major winner, who hosts the tournament, will no longer tee it up at Torrey Pines
By Mike Hall Published
-
Big Names Missing The Genesis Invitational
A bumper field is set to be present at Torrey Pines, but a number of big names and winners from 2024 won't be featuring at the third Signature Event of the year
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Genesis Invitational Prize Money Payout 2025
Tiger Woods is one of a star-studded field competing for one of the largest prize money payouts of the PGA Tour season
By Mike Hall Published
-
Monday Qualifier Outperforms Playing Partner Scottie Scheffler By Six Strokes At WM Phoenix Open
Will Chandler only secured a spot in the WM Phoenix Open via the Monday qualifier and, on Sunday, was paired with Scottie Scheffler, a player he beat by six strokes
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Jordan Spieth Makes All Universe Par At WM Phoenix Open
Playing the 11th hole, the three-time Major winner played a putter left-handed before making an up-and-down for par from the desert
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Report: Tiger Woods Plays Golf With US President Donald Trump
The 15-time Major winner has reportedly played golf with US President Donald Trump
By Mike Hall Published