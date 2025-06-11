Is Oakmont’s Brutal Rough A Rightful Penalty Or Too Harsh?

A US Open wouldn't be a US Open if, on the eve of the tournament, the course didn't come under heavy scrutiny.

A US Open wouldn't be a US Open if several players didn't spit their dummy out over one thing or another.

This year it's Oakmont, otherwise known as "the beast", that has got people a little hot under the collar and questioning fairness, with plenty of anger being directed towards the 289-yard par-3 8th.

However, it's not just the longest par 3 in Major Championship golf that is the subject of criticism, but the rough - more specifically its height and density.

This year at Oakmont, the penalty for missing the fairway is more severe than it has been in the past, as the graduated rough has been eliminated, which means that if players miss the short stuff they can end up straight in five-inch hay.

Is this fair, or is it too harsh a punishment? We discuss...

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

I can understand both sides of the argument when it comes to how difficult the rough is but, as someone who wants level par to be the winning score at Oakmont, I think it's in the perfect shape right now.

The reason I think this, is because players can still get out of it, but not to an extent where they can overpower it and find the green.

When it comes to a US Open, the whole point of it is that it's meant to be the hardest test in golf and, over the last six editions of the championship, an under par score has won.

I'm not saying the setups have been easy, but with modern technology in golf clubs and players now stronger and faster than ever, proper thick and juicy rough is one of the ways of levelling out the playing field.

If you don't hit fairways and greens, you won't score well, it's as simple as that!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elliott Heath News Editor

In normal circumstances, I am opposed to overly thick rough. I hate it when I’m playing golf myself and love the fair test that gradual rough provides players week-to-week on tour when matched up with firm greens.

Find the fairway and you can spin your ball and control your distance; miss the fairway and you’re in the Lap of the Gods to control a flyer lie with no spin. I think that’s what makes a good test of golf and puts a correct premium on accuracy.

However, this week is a completely different ball game and I am actually quite excited for it. Players chopping out of five-inch rough is rarely seen so the brutal Oakmont cabbage is going to be somewhat of a breath of fresh air.

It may well be to be too penalizing, especially when players only miss the fairway by a couple of yards but, for one week only, I am going to embrace it. Let the carnage begin...

Rory McIlroy practices hitting a shot out of the long rough during Tuesday's practice round at Oakmont (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Weston Contributing Editor

It's hard to say before a tournament ball has been hit. It's not the first time we've been shown pictures and videos of brutally long rough before the tournament; then, a few days later, we see players chopping the ball out onto the green.

This year the Oakmont rough does look particularly gnarly. There are already stories of players getting greedy with mid irons, only to see the ball not move more than a few feet.

I have to say, I'm all for it. Just like ending up in a bunker should pose a problem, finding the rough should put you on the back foot.

We talk a lot about how strong these guys are, and their ability to advance the ball out of the heavy stuff is an impressive combination of skill and strength.

However, I do like to see accuracy rewarded. Personally, I think it's a more interesting watch when you see players thinking more about strategy as opposed to bombing the driver on every single hole knowing that even if they miss the fairway, it's unlikely to come at a cost.

We're going to see some players lose it this week, for sure, but come the end of the week the player holding the trophy will probably be the one who's managed to keep their ball safely in play the best.

Barry Plummer Staff Writer

The rough at Oakmont is the perfect embodiment of everything the US Open should be.

After what I would describe as a 'feeble' Major test at Quail Hollow last time out, I believe this type of setup is truly welcome. I say, 'let the carnage commence'.

The penalty for missing the fairway will be at the forefront of the mind for every player, making this a true battle of strategy.

You can’t just pull driver on every hole and hope for the best, which is what we should all be looking for from a Major Championship venue.

The jeopardy that was missing from the PGA Championship will be ever-present thanks to the rough at Oakmont, with a score of par more likely to win than a number inflated by the birdie-fests we are used to seeing on the PGA Tour.

Let it grow, let the misery flow and enjoy the show!

Paul Higham Contributor

Some people will get tired of seeing players hacking out of the jungle and only advancing their ball a few yards, but the rough at Oakmont is basically a hazard this week - miss the fairway and you’re in trouble.

Now, you could argue about the graduation, or lack of, in the rough meaning that you’re punished just as much for being a few feet offline as you are 20 yards, but that’s the same when there’s water hazards lining fairways and nobody complains.

And it’s fair - the grass is pretty consistent and players will get similar lies wherever they are and that’s all you can ask really.

Yes, it’s tough, but it’s meant to be tough - it’s there to test the patience and resilience of the best players in the world; they can’t just blast their way out of trouble like in regular events.

And it’ll help us find a true champion, one that can keep their composure when forced to completely change their game this week when playing from this thick, gnarly stuff - or better still, don’t go in there in the first place!