If You Miss The Fairway You’re In Trouble - Oak Hill Rough Is Ready For PGA Championship Test

Even for Oak Hill’s standards, the rough on the East Course will offer something special in terms of a test of golf during the PGA Championship, with the course said to be in perfect shape ahead of staging it’s “Super Bowl.”

The East Course at Oak Hill is renowned for it’s rough that acts as it’s main protection, but the earlier staging of the PGA Championship this year, combined with ideal growing conditions, will make it as gnarly as anything we’ve seen in the Majors.

Warm temperatures coupled with ample rainfall will produce rough that will be beyond penal – making hitting fairways an absolute necessity for the second Major of the season.

Jeff Urzetta, Director of Instruction at Oak Hill Country Club, posted a video on Instagram to showcase this astonishing rough, which will send shivers down the spines of competitors heading to Rochester, New York, next week.

And for what the course’s greens superintendent Jeff Corcoran labels as “our Super Bowl” the rough will be just about as tough as you can get it.

“Just like any championship that’s been held at Oak Hill Country Club, if you miss the fairway you’re gonna be in trouble,” Corcoran told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. (opens in new tab)

In accordance with PGA of America regulations, once the tournament starts on Thursday the rough will not be cut, so come Sunday’s final round it will be at it’s very worst.

Oak Hill has previously hosted three US Opens and three PGA Championships – the last being Jason Dufner’s victory in 2013, but none as early as May, with the date in itself making the rough thicker than it would usually be in August.

It’s going to make for a super test for the course’s Super Bowl, with the track lengthened to almost 7,500 yards and with fast greens and that rough lying in wait, it’ll spell danger for anyone who misses the fairways.

“For me and my profession, this is our Super Bowl,” he said. “I would say that if you ask all the guys on our staff that really have a vested interest in this industry, I think they’ll tell you the same thing; if you’re not nervous, then it doesn’t mean anything.

“The world’s watching, it’s a major championship, and if you love golf, this is what it boils down to. And we have the opportunity to prepare a golf course for the PGA Championship. It’s one of those moments that you kind of wish for.”

It’s shaping up to be a severe test for anyone who wants to walk away with the Wanamaker Trophy, with no doubt plenty of big numbers and red faces as patience will be the key to landing one of golf’s Major prizes.