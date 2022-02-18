PGA Tour Pro Hoping To Retire At 44 With Saudi League Money

Jason Kokrak has opened up on his talks with the rumoured Saudi Golf League, admitting with absolute honesty that he just wants to make enough money so he can retire at 44. That’s according to Golf Digest’s Dan Rapaport, who spoke to the man himself after he posted a first-round 67 at the Genesis Invitational.

Whatever your view on Kokrak’s comments, at least he isn’t hiding behind any grand notions of using the SGL for the greater good. The 36-year-old first came out of the woodwork on the controversial topic in sensational style, telling Gary Williams on his “5 Clubs” podcast that his goal is "to make as much money in as little time."

And now he has doubled down on those remarks. Check out the Tweet below:

Just spoke with Jason Kokrak, who said he has been in talks with the Saudi league. Essentially said he wants to make a bunch of money so he can retire at 44 (very specific age) and watch his kids grow up. Honest if nothing else.In related news, Kokrak has GOLF SAUDI on his bag.February 17, 2022 See more

“Honest if nothing else” is correct and is in stark contrast to some of the other potential mutineers. Bryson DeChambeau, for example, refuses to accept any report that emerges. First it was a $135 million offer, then nearly a quarter of a billion, before it was rumoured that he’d said he was completely done with the PGA Tour. Whatever the case may be, it seems certain that an official announcement will include his name.

Other interested parties are sworn to secrecy, with Lee Westwood admitting he has signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). With that in mind, Kokrak should be given a modicum of credit for his uncensored reasoning.

Kokrak is a three-time PGA Tour winner and has amassed nearly $20m in tournament earnings alone, so it’s not like he’s short of cash. However, the chance to pick up guaranteed money and play a massively reduced schedule is clearly appealing for the World No. 25.

If reports are to be believed, Greg Norman - CEO of LIV Golf Investments, the start-up company fronting the Super Golf League - has managed to lure at least 20 players to the new series that will exist under the umbrella of the Asian Tour.

As well as DeChambeau and Kokrak, among the likely candidates are Adam Scott, Westwood and Henrik Stenson, with the latter duo forfeiting their chance to be involved in any future Ryder Cups if they opt for Saudi riches.

However, it is telling that most of the top-10 players in the world have turned their backs on the idea of the SGL, instead choosing legacy over money. An official announcement is expected during the week of the PGA Tour’s Players Championship.