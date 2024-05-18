PGA Championship Tee Times 2024: Round Three Groupings

It's Moving Day, with a host of big names eyeing the Wanamaker Trophy, including a group featuring leader Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele at the RBC Heritage
Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele are grouped together for the third round
The third round of the PGA Championship was hit by delays, first as the second round needed to be concluded on Saturday morning, and then when the start of play was hit by thick fog.

Some things are worth waiting for, though, with the third round getting underway at 11.28 ET (4.28 BST) with groups of three. There are some eye-catching groupings to look forward to through the rest of the day, too.

Among the highlights are overnight leader Xander Schauffele, who is grouped with Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala, with a start time of 1.40 ET (6.40 BST).

The story of the day yesterday was Scottie Scheffler’s arrest before play had even begun. He still made it back for his second round, and played brilliantly despite the ordeal of earlier with a 66 to leave him just three shots behind the overnight leader. He is grouped with Thomas Detry and Mark Hubbard, and they begin their third rounds at 1.29 ET (6.29 BST).

Scottie Scheffler takes a shot during the second round of the PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler is looking to build on a 66 in the second round

Even though Rory McIlroy wasn’t quite at his best on Friday, he still wouldn’t have given up hope of fifth Major title when he headed back to the clubhouse seven behind Schauffele. McIlroy is grouped with Alejandro Tosti and Doug Ghim, with a tee time of 12.12 ET (5.12 BST).

There is still a real possibility that, for the second year running, a LIV Golf player could lift the trophy, with Bryson DeChambeau looking the most likely finishing his second round three shots off the lead. He tees it up alongside Austin Eckroat and Viktor Hovland at 1.18 ET (6.18 BST).

Defending champion Brooks Koepka also remains in the hunt five shots back. He gets started at 12.45 ET (5.45 BST) in a group with Taylor Moore and Aaron Rai.

PGA Championship Tee Times: Notable Groups

Round Three

ET (BST)

  • 11.28am (4.28pm): Cameron Smith, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
  • 12.12pm (5.12pm): Alejandro Tosti, Doug Ghim, Rory McIlroy
  • 12.45pm (5.45pm): Brooks Koepka, Taylor Moore, Aaron Rai
  • 1.18pm (6.18pm): Bryson DeChambeau, Austin Eckroat, Viktor Hovland
  • 1.29pm (6.29pm): Thomas Detry, Scottie Scheffler, Mark Hubbard
  • 1.40pm (6.40pm): Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala

PGA Championship Tee Times: Round Three

ET (BST)

1st Tee

  • 11.28am (4.28pm): Cameron Smith, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
  • 11.39am (4.39pm): Maverick McNealy, Byeong Hu An, Alexander Bjork
  • 11.50am (4.50pm): Min Woo Lee, Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay
  • 12.01pm (5.01pm): Justin Rose, Jason Day, Shane Lowry
  • 12.12pm (5.12pm): Alejandro Tosti, Doug Ghim, Rory McIlroy
  • 12.23pm (5.23pm): Lee Hodges, Alex Noren, Tom Kim
  • 12.34pm (5.34pm): Lucas Herbert, Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley
  • 12.45pm (5.45pm): Brooks Koepka, Taylor Moore, Aaron Rai
  • 12.56pm (5.56pm): Matt Wallace, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre
  • 1.07pm (6.07pm): Tony Finau, Dean Burmester, Harris English
  • 1.18pm (6.18pm): Bryson DeChambeau, Austin Eckroat, Viktor Hovland
  • 1.29pm (6.29pm): Thomas Detry, Scottie Scheffler, Mark Hubbard
  • 1.40pm (6.40pm): Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala

Brooks Koepka takes a shot during the second round of the PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka is the defending champion

10th Tee

  • 11.33am (4.33pm): Kurt Kitayama, Tom Hoge, Will Zalatoris
  • 11.44am (4.44pm): Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson, Patrick Reed
  • 11.55am (4.55pm): Luke Donald, Lucas Glover, Russell Henley
  • 12.06pm (5.06pm): Adam Svensson, Ryo Hisatsune, Zac Blair
  • 12.17pm (5.17pm): Sebastian Soderberg, Andrew Putnam, Gary Woodland
  • 12.28pm (5.28pm): Rasmus Hojgaard, Cameron Young, Brian Harman
  • 12.39pm (5.39pm): Thorbjorn Olesen, Brendon Todd, Ben Kohles
  • 12.50pm (5.50pm): Grayson Murray, Ryan Fox, Adam Hadwin
  • 1.01pm (6.01pm): Martin Kaymer, Tyrrell Hatton, Jeremy Wells
  • 1.12pm (6.12pm): Erik Van Rooyen, Jordan Smith, Talor Gooch
  • 1.23pm (6.23pm): Nicolai Hojgaard, Joaquin Niemann, Rickie Fowler
  • 1.34pm (6.34pm): Braden Shattuck, S.H. Kim, Stephan Jaeger
  • 1.45pm (6.45pm): Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Tommy Fleetwood

PGA Championship Third Round TV Schedule

US (ET)

  • ESPN+ - 8:55am-10.00am
  • ESPN - 10.00am-1.00pm
  • CBS - 1.00pm-7.00pm

UK (BST)

  • Sky Sports Golf - 2.00pm-12.00am
