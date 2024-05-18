PGA Championship Tee Times 2024: Round Three Groupings

The third round of the PGA Championship was hit by delays, first as the second round needed to be concluded on Saturday morning, and then when the start of play was hit by thick fog.

Some things are worth waiting for, though, with the third round getting underway at 11.28 ET (4.28 BST) with groups of three. There are some eye-catching groupings to look forward to through the rest of the day, too.

Among the highlights are overnight leader Xander Schauffele, who is grouped with Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala, with a start time of 1.40 ET (6.40 BST).

The story of the day yesterday was Scottie Scheffler’s arrest before play had even begun. He still made it back for his second round, and played brilliantly despite the ordeal of earlier with a 66 to leave him just three shots behind the overnight leader. He is grouped with Thomas Detry and Mark Hubbard, and they begin their third rounds at 1.29 ET (6.29 BST).

Scottie Scheffler is looking to build on a 66 in the second round (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though Rory McIlroy wasn’t quite at his best on Friday, he still wouldn’t have given up hope of fifth Major title when he headed back to the clubhouse seven behind Schauffele. McIlroy is grouped with Alejandro Tosti and Doug Ghim, with a tee time of 12.12 ET (5.12 BST).

There is still a real possibility that, for the second year running, a LIV Golf player could lift the trophy, with Bryson DeChambeau looking the most likely finishing his second round three shots off the lead. He tees it up alongside Austin Eckroat and Viktor Hovland at 1.18 ET (6.18 BST).

Defending champion Brooks Koepka also remains in the hunt five shots back. He gets started at 12.45 ET (5.45 BST) in a group with Taylor Moore and Aaron Rai.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

PGA Championship Tee Times: Notable Groups

Round Three

ET (BST)

11.28am (4.28pm): Cameron Smith, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

Cameron Smith, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth 12.12pm (5.12pm): Alejandro Tosti, Doug Ghim, Rory McIlroy

Alejandro Tosti, Doug Ghim, Rory McIlroy 12.45pm (5.45pm): Brooks Koepka, Taylor Moore, Aaron Rai

Brooks Koepka, Taylor Moore, Aaron Rai 1.18pm (6.18pm): Bryson DeChambeau, Austin Eckroat, Viktor Hovland

Bryson DeChambeau, Austin Eckroat, Viktor Hovland 1.29pm (6.29pm): Thomas Detry, Scottie Scheffler, Mark Hubbard

Thomas Detry, Scottie Scheffler, Mark Hubbard 1.40pm (6.40pm): Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala

PGA Championship Tee Times: Round Three

ET (BST)

1st Tee

11.28am (4.28pm): Cameron Smith, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

Cameron Smith, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth 11.39am (4.39pm): Maverick McNealy, Byeong Hu An, Alexander Bjork

Maverick McNealy, Byeong Hu An, Alexander Bjork 11.50am (4.50pm): Min Woo Lee, Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay

Min Woo Lee, Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay 12.01pm (5.01pm): Justin Rose, Jason Day, Shane Lowry

Justin Rose, Jason Day, Shane Lowry 12.12pm (5.12pm): Alejandro Tosti, Doug Ghim, Rory McIlroy

Alejandro Tosti, Doug Ghim, Rory McIlroy 12.23pm (5.23pm): Lee Hodges, Alex Noren, Tom Kim

Lee Hodges, Alex Noren, Tom Kim 12.34pm (5.34pm): Lucas Herbert, Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley

Lucas Herbert, Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley 12.45pm (5.45pm): Brooks Koepka, Taylor Moore, Aaron Rai

Brooks Koepka, Taylor Moore, Aaron Rai 12.56pm (5.56pm): Matt Wallace, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre

Matt Wallace, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre 1.07pm (6.07pm): Tony Finau, Dean Burmester, Harris English

Tony Finau, Dean Burmester, Harris English 1.18pm (6.18pm): Bryson DeChambeau, Austin Eckroat, Viktor Hovland

Bryson DeChambeau, Austin Eckroat, Viktor Hovland 1.29pm (6.29pm): Thomas Detry, Scottie Scheffler, Mark Hubbard

Thomas Detry, Scottie Scheffler, Mark Hubbard 1.40pm (6.40pm): Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala

Brooks Koepka is the defending champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

10th Tee

11.33am (4.33pm): Kurt Kitayama, Tom Hoge, Will Zalatoris

Kurt Kitayama, Tom Hoge, Will Zalatoris 11.44am (4.44pm): Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson, Patrick Reed

Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson, Patrick Reed 11.55am (4.55pm): Luke Donald, Lucas Glover, Russell Henley

Luke Donald, Lucas Glover, Russell Henley 12.06pm (5.06pm): Adam Svensson, Ryo Hisatsune, Zac Blair

Adam Svensson, Ryo Hisatsune, Zac Blair 12.17pm (5.17pm): Sebastian Soderberg, Andrew Putnam, Gary Woodland

Sebastian Soderberg, Andrew Putnam, Gary Woodland 12.28pm (5.28pm): Rasmus Hojgaard, Cameron Young, Brian Harman

Rasmus Hojgaard, Cameron Young, Brian Harman 12.39pm (5.39pm): Thorbjorn Olesen, Brendon Todd, Ben Kohles

Thorbjorn Olesen, Brendon Todd, Ben Kohles 12.50pm (5.50pm): Grayson Murray, Ryan Fox, Adam Hadwin

Grayson Murray, Ryan Fox, Adam Hadwin 1.01pm (6.01pm): Martin Kaymer, Tyrrell Hatton, Jeremy Wells

Martin Kaymer, Tyrrell Hatton, Jeremy Wells 1.12pm (6.12pm): Erik Van Rooyen, Jordan Smith, Talor Gooch

Erik Van Rooyen, Jordan Smith, Talor Gooch 1.23pm (6.23pm): Nicolai Hojgaard, Joaquin Niemann, Rickie Fowler

Nicolai Hojgaard, Joaquin Niemann, Rickie Fowler 1.34pm (6.34pm): Braden Shattuck, S.H. Kim, Stephan Jaeger

Braden Shattuck, S.H. Kim, Stephan Jaeger 1.45pm (6.45pm): Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Tommy Fleetwood

PGA Championship Third Round TV Schedule

US (ET)

ESPN+ - 8:55am-10.00am

ESPN - 10.00am-1.00pm

CBS - 1.00pm-7.00pm

UK (BST)