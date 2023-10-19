Petition Against Tiger Woods' St Andrews Sports Bar Nears 10,000 Signature Target
Over 9,000 people have signed a petition against Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake's planned new sports bar in St Andrews
A petition launched against a planned sports bar in St Andrews owned by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake is nearing its initial target of 10,000 signatures.
As of Thursday October 19, St Andrews University student Johann Curry-Machado had seen his petition signed by 9,219 people to voice their opposition to plans for a sports bar owned by the high-profile partners.
Woods and Timberlake have teamed up to build a series of sports-themed bars under the name, T-Squared Social.
A first bar has already been unveiled in New York and now the American pair have announced their plans to open a second site in St Andrews.
The pub, which plans to have golf simulators, other recreational games and a host of large screens, would replace a 1930s-style cinema just moments from the Home of Golf.
The petition says plans by 15-time Major champion Woods and music superstar Timberlake "threaten to strip away a vital part of our town's identity and history".
It continues: "St Andrews is a town with a rich Scottish identity, and the New Picture House has played an indispensable role in preserving that heritage.
"Converting it into another sports bar is a grave mistake that will contribute to the ongoing gentrification of our beloved town.
"Our culture, our heritage, and our community spirit are at stake. We must act now before it's too late!"
Although not universal, criticism has come in for the plans, with St Andrews Community Council member Neil Dobson voicing his opposition.
“I find this very disrespectful and a bit cheeky, to be honest," Dobson told The Courier.
"This town has been very good to Tiger Woods and this is not the way to repay residents. St Andrews is unique and that building is iconic. An American bar is completely out of keeping.
“It will be full of American golfers with nothing left in the town for children at all."
Whether the petition will have an impact on the plans remains to be seen - but it's clear that there is a very real opposition to the high-profile venue being opened in the home of golf.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
