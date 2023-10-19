Petition Against Tiger Woods' St Andrews Sports Bar Nears 10,000 Signature Target

A petition launched against a planned sports bar in St Andrews owned by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake is nearing its initial target of 10,000 signatures.

As of Thursday October 19, St Andrews University student Johann Curry-Machado had seen his petition signed by 9,219 people to voice their opposition to plans for a sports bar owned by the high-profile partners.

Woods and Timberlake have teamed up to build a series of sports-themed bars under the name, T-Squared Social.

A first bar has already been unveiled in New York and now the American pair have announced their plans to open a second site in St Andrews.

The pub, which plans to have golf simulators, other recreational games and a host of large screens, would replace a 1930s-style cinema just moments from the Home of Golf.

The petition says plans by 15-time Major champion Woods and music superstar Timberlake "threaten to strip away a vital part of our town's identity and history".

It continues: "St Andrews is a town with a rich Scottish identity, and the New Picture House has played an indispensable role in preserving that heritage.

"Converting it into another sports bar is a grave mistake that will contribute to the ongoing gentrification of our beloved town.

"Our culture, our heritage, and our community spirit are at stake. We must act now before it's too late!"

Although not universal, criticism has come in for the plans, with St Andrews Community Council member Neil Dobson voicing his opposition.

“I find this very disrespectful and a bit cheeky, to be honest," Dobson told The Courier.

"This town has been very good to Tiger Woods and this is not the way to repay residents. St Andrews is unique and that building is iconic. An American bar is completely out of keeping.

“It will be full of American golfers with nothing left in the town for children at all."

Whether the petition will have an impact on the plans remains to be seen - but it's clear that there is a very real opposition to the high-profile venue being opened in the home of golf.