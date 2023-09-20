Tiger Woods And Justin Timberlake Open New York City Sports Bar

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tiger Woods has joined forces with superstar Justin Timberlake to open up a new golf-themed sports bar in New York City called T-Squared Social.

The huge new Big Apple hang out, which is described "as a premium sports viewing and entertainment destination" obviously has a heavy golf influence in it.

Based in midtown Manhattan on the site of a former branch of the Emigrant Savings Bank, the 22,000 square-foot venue spans an entire block with the rare feat of being able to have entrances on both East 42nd and 43rd street.

Also including Full Swing golf simulators, hitting bays, a bowling alley and dart boards to go along with four dining areas housed within the glitzy high-ceilings of the interior, T-Squared Social gives golfers and sports fans plenty to do.

There are flat screen TVs everywhere, plus a monster 200-inch screen that will no doubt be in operation for the upcoming huge golfing events at the Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup.

“Justin and I thought it would be cool to create a place that combines our favourite things," Woods said in a press release.

New York City is not exactly overflowing with golfing opportunities, but there are 100 courses available to play on the simulators with swing data available in each of the bays.

And if anybody can boost golf's standing in New York it's Woods and superstar singer and actor, and well-known golf nut, Timberlake.

"It's a beautiful space that transcends the typical sports bar experience," said Timberlake. "You can go to be entertained without sacrificing quality or comfort."