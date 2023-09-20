Tiger Woods And Justin Timberlake Open New York City Sports Bar
Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake have joined forces to open up a new golf theme sports bar in the heart of New York City
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Tiger Woods has joined forces with superstar Justin Timberlake to open up a new golf-themed sports bar in New York City called T-Squared Social.
The huge new Big Apple hang out, which is described "as a premium sports viewing and entertainment destination" obviously has a heavy golf influence in it.
Based in midtown Manhattan on the site of a former branch of the Emigrant Savings Bank, the 22,000 square-foot venue spans an entire block with the rare feat of being able to have entrances on both East 42nd and 43rd street.
Also including Full Swing golf simulators, hitting bays, a bowling alley and dart boards to go along with four dining areas housed within the glitzy high-ceilings of the interior, T-Squared Social gives golfers and sports fans plenty to do.
There are flat screen TVs everywhere, plus a monster 200-inch screen that will no doubt be in operation for the upcoming huge golfing events at the Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup.
“Justin and I thought it would be cool to create a place that combines our favourite things," Woods said in a press release.
My friend @jtimberlake and I are excited to announce our first location of T-Squared Social, a premium sports viewing and entertainment destination, will open in New York City tomorrow. This was brought to life by NEXUS Luxury Collection and @8amGolf. pic.twitter.com/MGrolgLFNISeptember 19, 2023
New York City is not exactly overflowing with golfing opportunities, but there are 100 courses available to play on the simulators with swing data available in each of the bays.
And if anybody can boost golf's standing in New York it's Woods and superstar singer and actor, and well-known golf nut, Timberlake.
"It's a beautiful space that transcends the typical sports bar experience," said Timberlake. "You can go to be entertained without sacrificing quality or comfort."
A post shared by GOLF.com // GOLF Magazine (@golf_com)
A photo posted by on
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Get More From Your Game With The First Of Its Kind GolfZon WAVE Launch Monitor
The brand-new Golfzon WAVE which is the only portable launch monitor and putting mat combination in golf
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Danielle Kang 'Beyond Grateful' After Clubs Finally Arrive At Solheim Cup
Danielle Kang was finally reunited with her golf clubs just ahead of the start of the Solheim Cup after they got lost in transit
By Paul Higham Published