Tiger Woods And Justin Timberlake To Open St Andrews Sports Bar
The Scottish town will be the home of the second T-Squared Social bar after the first was opened in New York
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
In September, it was revealed that Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake would open a New York City sports bar, T-Squared Social, and now it has been confirmed that a second bar will open in St Andrews.
The bar is slated to open in 2024 at the town’s New Picture House, which stands just minutes from the world-famous Old Course, where Woods won The Open in 2000 and 2005.
According to T-Squared Social, the bar will include “state-of-the-art full swing simulators for golf and other interactive gameplay, duckpin bowling, darts, and premium sports-watching with large format televisions.” Meanwhile, the venture will also see one of the building’s theatres used to screen movie nights and live sports events.
As well as cocktail bars, upscale lounges and restaurants, the high-end bar will also boast personal touches from both Woods and Timberlake, including photographs of the pair and customised golf bags inscribed with their names.
Woods said: “I have been fortunate enough to enjoy many special moments here at St Andrews. We all wanted to bring our T-Squared Social concept here to add to the local community and be a welcoming place for those living in St Andrews and for visitors alike.”
Away from his work in music and films, Timberlake is a keen golf fan and regularly plays in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews. He added: “I’ve come to St Andrews many times to play golf. I’m honored to be able to invest in the town and bring our second T-Squared Social here.
"Our new venue is so much more than a typical sports bar experience – it’s a place you can go to be entertained without sacrificing quality or comfort.”
Woods and Timberlake are shareholders in global real estate and hospitality group Nexus Luxury Collection, which is responsible for bringing T-Squared Social to St Andrews.
Its chief executive and managing partner Christopher Anand added: “We are very excited about coming to St Andrews. Tiger and Justin, along with our executive team and partners, are all passionate about the game of golf and revere St Andrews. It is an honour to bring this investment and the T-Squared Social experience to the home of golf.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Matt Fitzpatrick Completes Unique Dunhill Double
The Englishman closed out a three-shot victory in the individual event of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, and won the team event with his mother, Susan
By Mike Hall Published
-
Predict the Top Three Finishers at the Shriners Children's Open and Win $10,000
Play the Oddschecker x Golf Monthly game below and win $10,000 if you can predict 1st, 2nd, and 3rd at the Shriners Children's Open!
By Tom Jacobs Published
-
Matt Fitzpatrick Completes Unique Dunhill Double
The Englishman closed out a three-shot victory in the individual event of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, and won the team event with his mother, Susan
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golfer Claims Maiden Pro Victory At International Series Singapore
Torque GC player David Puig won the Asian Tour event by five shots to claim his first professional victory
By Mike Hall Published
-
Wyndham Clark Confirmed For Maiden Appearance In DP World Tour Event
The US Open champion will compete in Spain's Andalucia Masters for the first time
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf Moment Was Like 'Wolf Of Wall Street' - Book Excerpt Explains
The excerpt describes the moment Saudi Public Investment Fund Governor Yassir Al-Rumayyan revived belief in LIV Golf among executives
By Mike Hall Published
-
Koepka Explains $130m LIV Golf Offer In New Book Excerpt
The excerpt details a scene where Koepka describes what prompted him to join the circuit - and how much he was offered
By Mike Hall Published
-
Players Back Luke Donald To Retain Ryder Cup Captaincy
Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood are among the latest players offering their support to the Team Europe Ryder Cup captain
By Mike Hall Published
-
Ascendant LPGA Benefiting Volunteers Of America Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Charley Hull defends her title as part of a strong field for the LPGA Tour event in Texas
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golfer Describes 'Big Discrepancy' Among Players Over Schedule
Charl Schwartzel doesn't think LIV Golf yet offers the perfect playing schedule to please all its players
By Mike Hall Published