Tiger Woods And Justin Timberlake To Open St Andrews Sports Bar

In September, it was revealed that Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake would open a New York City sports bar, T-Squared Social, and now it has been confirmed that a second bar will open in St Andrews.

The bar is slated to open in 2024 at the town’s New Picture House, which stands just minutes from the world-famous Old Course, where Woods won The Open in 2000 and 2005.

According to T-Squared Social, the bar will include “state-of-the-art full swing simulators for golf and other interactive gameplay, duckpin bowling, darts, and premium sports-watching with large format televisions.” Meanwhile, the venture will also see one of the building’s theatres used to screen movie nights and live sports events.

As well as cocktail bars, upscale lounges and restaurants, the high-end bar will also boast personal touches from both Woods and Timberlake, including photographs of the pair and customised golf bags inscribed with their names.

Woods said: “I have been fortunate enough to enjoy many special moments here at St Andrews. We all wanted to bring our T-Squared Social concept here to add to the local community and be a welcoming place for those living in St Andrews and for visitors alike.”

Away from his work in music and films, Timberlake is a keen golf fan and regularly plays in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews. He added: “I’ve come to St Andrews many times to play golf. I’m honored to be able to invest in the town and bring our second T-Squared Social here.

"Our new venue is so much more than a typical sports bar experience – it’s a place you can go to be entertained without sacrificing quality or comfort.”

Woods and Timberlake are shareholders in global real estate and hospitality group Nexus Luxury Collection, which is responsible for bringing T-Squared Social to St Andrews.

Its chief executive and managing partner Christopher Anand added: “We are very excited about coming to St Andrews. Tiger and Justin, along with our executive team and partners, are all passionate about the game of golf and revere St Andrews. It is an honour to bring this investment and the T-Squared Social experience to the home of golf.”