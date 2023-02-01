Pebble Beach Pro-Am Purse, Prize Money And Field
Pros compete alongside celebrities and other amateurs across three famous California courses
The PGA Tour moves to not one but three of the most beautiful golf courses on the calendar - Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula - for the ever-popular Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which sees big-name players compete alongside amateur and celebrity golfers.
This year, the highest-ranked player in the field is World No.10 Matt Fitzpatrick. Meanwhile, there are at least two others with realistic aspirations of returning to that elite group sooner rather than later – World No.11 Viktor Hovland and World No.16 Jordan Spieth.
Of those, Spieth, in particular, should fancy his chances having won the tournament in 2017, finishing tied for third in 2021, and coming close last year before eventually settling for runner-up behind Tom Hoge. That appearance memorably included Spieth taking on one of the scariest shots you're likely to see on Pebble Beach's eighth, where his drive landed just inches from one of its many severe drops. He came through it safely, but didn't have quite enough to beat Hoge. Still, Spieth clearly loves the tournament - he’s yet to miss a year since making his debut on it in 2013.
That’s not to discount the possibility of Fitzpatrick or Hovland winning either. Fitzpatrick finished tied for sixth last year, while Hovland won the 2018 US Amateur at Pebble Beach. The year after, the Norwegian then finished as low amateur in a tie for 12th in the US Open at the same venue.
Hoge will hope to draw from his recent tie for third in the Sentry Tournament of Champions as he aims to build on that maiden win last year. A clutch of other previous winners also appear - 2020 champion Nick Taylor, 2018 victor Ted Potter Jr, Jimmy Walker, who won nine years ago, and DA Points, who claimed victory way back in 2011. There is still no sign of 2021 winner Daniel Berger, though, who hasn’t played competitively since the US Open after sustaining a back injury.
Others to look out for include three more players in the world’s top 50 – Kevin Kismer, Seamus Power and Kurt Kitayama. Maverick McNealy, who finished runner-up to Berger by two shots in 2021, also plays.
They will be teeing it up alongside celebrities including tournament favourites Bill Murray and Ray Romano, recently retired footballer Gareth Bale, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actor Jason Bateman. Each pro is paired with an amateur and the action takes place over all three courses for the first three rounds, with the cut coming after Saturday's play. Then, Pebble Beach takes centre stage for Sunday's final round.
Last year’s purse of $8.7m increases to $9m for 2023. The winner will bank $1.62m.
Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Pebble Beach Pro-Am Prize Money Breakdown
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,620,000
|2nd
|$981,000
|3rd
|$621,000
|4th
|$441,000
|5th
|$369,000
|6th
|$326,250
|7th
|$303,750
|8th
|$281,250
|9th
|$263,250
|10th
|$245,250
|11th
|$227,250
|12th
|$209,250
|13th
|$191,250
|14th
|$173,250
|15th
|$164,250
|16th
|$155,250
|17th
|$146,250
|18th
|$137,250
|19th
|$128,250
|20th
|$119,250
|21st
|$110,250
|22nd
|$101,250
|23rd
|$94,050
|24th
|$86,850
|25th
|$79,650
|26th
|$72,450
|27th
|$69,750
|28th
|$67,050
|29th
|$64,350
|30th
|$61,650
|31st
|$58,950
|32nd
|$56,250
|33rd
|$53,550
|34th
|$51,300
|35th
|$49,050
|36th
|$46,800
|37th
|$44,550
|38th
|$42,750
|39th
|$40,950
|40th
|$39,150
|41st
|$37,350
|42nd
|$35,550
|43rd
|$33,750
|44th
|$31,950
|45th
|$30,150
|46th
|$28,350
|47th
|$26,500
|48th
|$25,110
|49th
|$23,850
|50th
|$23,130
|51st
|$22,590
|52nd
|$22,050
|53rd
|$21,690
|54th
|$21,330
|55th
|$21,150
|56th
|$20,970
|57th
|$20,790
|58th
|$20,610
|59th
|$20,430
|60th
|$20,250
|61st
|$20,070
|62nd
|$19,890
|63rd
|$19,710
|64th
|$19,530
|65th
|$19,350
Pebble Beach Pro-Am Field
- Albertson, Anders
- Alexander, Tyson
- An, Byeong Hun
- Armour, Ryan
- Atwal, Arjun
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Barnes, Erik
- Blair, Zac
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brehm, Ryan
- Brown, Scott
- Bryan, Wesley
- Burmester, Dean
- Byrd, Jonathan
- Chalmers, Greg
- Chappell, Kevin
- Cole, Eric
- Cone, Trevor
- Cook, Austin
- Crane, Ben
- Daffue, MJ
- Dahmen, Joel
- Detry, Thomas
- Donald, Luke
- Dou, Zecheng
- Dufner, Jason
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- Endycott, Harrison
- Fitzpatrick, Matt
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Gainey, Tommy
- Garnett, Brice
- Garrigues, Robert
- Gay, Brian
- Ghim, Doug
- Gligic, Michael
- Glover, Lucas
- Gómez, Fabián
- Gordon, Will
- Goya, Tano
- Grant, Brent
- Gribble, Cody
- Griffin, Ben
- Griffin, Lanto
- Haas, Bill
- Hadley, Chesson H
- Hahn, James
- Haley II, Paul
- Hall, Harry
- Hardy, Nick
- Harrington, Scott
- Higgo, Garrick
- Higgs, Harry
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hoge, Tom
- Holmes, J.B.
- Hossler, Beau
- Hovland, Viktor
- Hubbard, Mark
- Johnson, Tom
- Kang, Sung
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, S.H.
- Kisner, Kevin
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Knowles, Philip
- Knox, Russell
- Kodaira, Satoshi
- Kraft, Kelly
- Kuchar, Matt
- Landry, Andrew
- Lashley, Nate
- Lebioda, Hank
- Lingmerth, David
- Lipsky, David
- Long, Adam
- Lower, Justin
- Malnati, Peter
- Manke, RJ
- Martin, Ben
- Matthews, Brandon
- McCarthy, Denny
- McGirt, William
- McGreevy, Max
- McNealy, Maverick
- Merritt, Troy
- Mitchell, Keith
- Moore, Ryan
- Moore, Taylor
- Mullinax, Trey
- Murray, Grayson
- NeSmith, Matthew
- Noh, S.Y.
- Norlander, Henrik
- Norrman, Vincent
- Novak, Andrew
- Nunez, Augusto
- O'Hair, Sean
- O'Hara, Paul
- Ogilvy, Geoff
- Pak, John
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Percy, Cameron
- Piercy, Scott
- Points, D.A.
- Porter, Charles
- Potter, Jr., Ted
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Ramey, Chad
- Reband, Garett
- Redman, Doc
- Riley, Davis
- Rose, Justin
- Roy, Kevin
- Sabbatini, Rory
- Schenk, Adam
- Schmid, Matti
- Schwab, Matthias
- Shelton, Robby
- Siem, Marcel
- Sigg, Greyson
- Silverman, Ben
- Simpson, Webb
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Spieth, Jordan
- Stallings, Scott
- Stanley, Kyle
- Stevens, Sam
- Streelman, Kevin
- Stroud, Chris
- Stuard, Brian
- Suh, Justin
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Ben
- Taylor, Nick
- Todd, Brendon
- Trainer, Martin
- Tway, Kevin
- Van Pelt, Bo
- Van Rooyen, Erik
- Villegas, Camilo
- Walker, Jimmy
- Watney, Nick
- Werbylo, Trevor
- Werenski, Richy
- Westmoreland, Kyle
- Willett, Danny
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
- Young, Carson ‘
- Yu, Kevin
- Yuan, Carl
What Is The Toughest Course At The Pebble Beach Pro-Am?
The tournament takes place over three courses - Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula. Of those, Spyglass Hill is considered the most challenging with a course rating of 75.4 and slope rating of 145.
Which Celebrities Are Playing In The Pebble Beach Pro-Am?
As ever, plenty of celebrities will be lining up in the tournament alongside other amateurs and professionals. Recently retired footballer Gareth Bale, tournament favourite Bill Murray, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and musician Darius Rucker are some of the famous faces appearing.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
