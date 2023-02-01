Pebble Beach Pro-Am Purse, Prize Money And Field

The PGA Tour moves to not one but three of the most beautiful golf courses on the calendar - Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula - for the ever-popular Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which sees big-name players compete alongside amateur and celebrity golfers.

This year, the highest-ranked player in the field is World No.10 Matt Fitzpatrick. Meanwhile, there are at least two others with realistic aspirations of returning to that elite group sooner rather than later – World No.11 Viktor Hovland and World No.16 Jordan Spieth.

Of those, Spieth, in particular, should fancy his chances having won the tournament in 2017, finishing tied for third in 2021, and coming close last year before eventually settling for runner-up behind Tom Hoge. That appearance memorably included Spieth taking on one of the scariest shots you're likely to see on Pebble Beach's eighth, where his drive landed just inches from one of its many severe drops. He came through it safely, but didn't have quite enough to beat Hoge. Still, Spieth clearly loves the tournament - he’s yet to miss a year since making his debut on it in 2013.

That’s not to discount the possibility of Fitzpatrick or Hovland winning either. Fitzpatrick finished tied for sixth last year, while Hovland won the 2018 US Amateur at Pebble Beach. The year after, the Norwegian then finished as low amateur in a tie for 12th in the US Open at the same venue.

Hoge will hope to draw from his recent tie for third in the Sentry Tournament of Champions as he aims to build on that maiden win last year. A clutch of other previous winners also appear - 2020 champion Nick Taylor, 2018 victor Ted Potter Jr, Jimmy Walker, who won nine years ago, and DA Points, who claimed victory way back in 2011. There is still no sign of 2021 winner Daniel Berger, though, who hasn’t played competitively since the US Open after sustaining a back injury.

Others to look out for include three more players in the world’s top 50 – Kevin Kismer, Seamus Power and Kurt Kitayama. Maverick McNealy, who finished runner-up to Berger by two shots in 2021, also plays.

They will be teeing it up alongside celebrities including tournament favourites Bill Murray and Ray Romano, recently retired footballer Gareth Bale, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actor Jason Bateman. Each pro is paired with an amateur and the action takes place over all three courses for the first three rounds, with the cut coming after Saturday's play. Then, Pebble Beach takes centre stage for Sunday's final round.

Last year’s purse of $8.7m increases to $9m for 2023. The winner will bank $1.62m.

Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,620,000 2nd $981,000 3rd $621,000 4th $441,000 5th $369,000 6th $326,250 7th $303,750 8th $281,250 9th $263,250 10th $245,250 11th $227,250 12th $209,250 13th $191,250 14th $173,250 15th $164,250 16th $155,250 17th $146,250 18th $137,250 19th $128,250 20th $119,250 21st $110,250 22nd $101,250 23rd $94,050 24th $86,850 25th $79,650 26th $72,450 27th $69,750 28th $67,050 29th $64,350 30th $61,650 31st $58,950 32nd $56,250 33rd $53,550 34th $51,300 35th $49,050 36th $46,800 37th $44,550 38th $42,750 39th $40,950 40th $39,150 41st $37,350 42nd $35,550 43rd $33,750 44th $31,950 45th $30,150 46th $28,350 47th $26,500 48th $25,110 49th $23,850 50th $23,130 51st $22,590 52nd $22,050 53rd $21,690 54th $21,330 55th $21,150 56th $20,970 57th $20,790 58th $20,610 59th $20,430 60th $20,250 61st $20,070 62nd $19,890 63rd $19,710 64th $19,530 65th $19,350

Pebble Beach Pro-Am Field

Albertson, Anders

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Atwal, Arjun

Baddeley, Aaron

Barnes, Erik

Blair, Zac

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Brown, Scott

Bryan, Wesley

Burmester, Dean

Byrd, Jonathan

Chalmers, Greg

Chappell, Kevin

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Cook, Austin

Crane, Ben

Daffue, MJ

Dahmen, Joel

Detry, Thomas

Donald, Luke

Dou, Zecheng

Dufner, Jason

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Frittelli, Dylan

Gainey, Tommy

Garnett, Brice

Garrigues, Robert

Gay, Brian

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gómez, Fabián

Gordon, Will

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Gribble, Cody

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson H

Hahn, James

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Harrington, Scott

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Holmes, J.B.

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hubbard, Mark

Johnson, Tom

Kang, Sung

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Knowles, Philip

Knox, Russell

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Manke, RJ

Martin, Ben

Matthews, Brandon

McCarthy, Denny

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

Murray, Grayson

NeSmith, Matthew

Noh, S.Y.

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Nunez, Augusto

O'Hair, Sean

O'Hara, Paul

Ogilvy, Geoff

Pak, John

Palmer, Ryan

Pendrith, Taylor

Percy, Cameron

Piercy, Scott

Points, D.A.

Porter, Charles

Potter, Jr., Ted

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Ramey, Chad

Reband, Garett

Redman, Doc

Riley, Davis

Rose, Justin

Roy, Kevin

Sabbatini, Rory

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Shelton, Robby

Siem, Marcel

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben

Simpson, Webb

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Stanley, Kyle

Stevens, Sam

Streelman, Kevin

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Suh, Justin

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Nick

Todd, Brendon

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Van Pelt, Bo

Van Rooyen, Erik

Villegas, Camilo

Walker, Jimmy

Watney, Nick

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Willett, Danny

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Carson ‘

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Carl

What Is The Toughest Course At The Pebble Beach Pro-Am? The tournament takes place over three courses - Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula. Of those, Spyglass Hill is considered the most challenging with a course rating of 75.4 and slope rating of 145.