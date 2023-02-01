Pebble Beach Pro-Am Purse, Prize Money And Field

Pros compete alongside celebrities and other amateurs across three famous California courses

Tom Hoge with the trophy after winning the 2022 Pebble Beach Pro-Am
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

The PGA Tour moves to not one but three of the most beautiful golf courses on the calendar - Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula - for the ever-popular Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which sees big-name players compete alongside amateur and celebrity golfers.

This year, the highest-ranked player in the field is World No.10 Matt Fitzpatrick. Meanwhile, there are at least two others with realistic aspirations of returning to that elite group sooner rather than later – World No.11 Viktor Hovland and World No.16 Jordan Spieth.

Of those, Spieth, in particular, should fancy his chances having won the tournament in 2017, finishing tied for third in 2021, and coming close last year before eventually settling for runner-up behind Tom Hoge. That appearance memorably included Spieth taking on one of the scariest shots you're likely to see on Pebble Beach's eighth, where his drive landed just inches from one of its many severe drops. He came through it safely, but didn't have quite enough to beat Hoge. Still, Spieth clearly loves the tournament - he’s yet to miss a year since making his debut on it in 2013.

That’s not to discount the possibility of Fitzpatrick or Hovland winning either. Fitzpatrick finished tied for sixth last year, while Hovland won the 2018 US Amateur at Pebble Beach. The year after, the Norwegian then finished as low amateur in a tie for 12th in the US Open at the same venue.

Hoge will hope to draw from his recent tie for third in the Sentry Tournament of Champions as he aims to build on that maiden win last year. A clutch of other previous winners also appear - 2020 champion Nick Taylor, 2018 victor Ted Potter Jr, Jimmy Walker, who won nine years ago, and DA Points, who claimed victory way back in 2011. There is still no sign of 2021 winner Daniel Berger, though, who hasn’t played competitively since the US Open after sustaining a back injury.

Others to look out for include three more players in the world’s top 50 – Kevin Kismer, Seamus Power and Kurt Kitayama. Maverick McNealy, who finished runner-up to Berger by two shots in 2021, also plays.

They will be teeing it up alongside celebrities including tournament favourites Bill Murray and Ray Romano, recently retired footballer Gareth Bale, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actor Jason Bateman. Each pro is paired with an amateur and the action takes place over all three courses for the first three rounds, with the cut coming after Saturday's play. Then, Pebble Beach takes centre stage for Sunday's final round.

Last year’s purse of $8.7m increases to $9m for 2023. The winner will bank $1.62m.

Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$1,620,000
2nd$981,000
3rd$621,000
4th$441,000
5th$369,000
6th$326,250
7th$303,750
8th$281,250
9th$263,250
10th$245,250
11th$227,250
12th$209,250
13th$191,250
14th$173,250
15th$164,250
16th$155,250
17th$146,250
18th$137,250
19th$128,250
20th$119,250
21st$110,250
22nd$101,250
23rd$94,050
24th$86,850
25th$79,650
26th$72,450
27th$69,750
28th$67,050
29th$64,350
30th$61,650
31st$58,950
32nd$56,250
33rd$53,550
34th$51,300
35th$49,050
36th$46,800
37th$44,550
38th$42,750
39th$40,950
40th$39,150
41st$37,350
42nd$35,550
43rd$33,750
44th$31,950
45th$30,150
46th$28,350
47th$26,500
48th$25,110
49th$23,850
50th$23,130
51st$22,590
52nd$22,050
53rd$21,690
54th$21,330
55th$21,150
56th$20,970
57th$20,790
58th$20,610
59th$20,430
60th$20,250
61st$20,070
62nd$19,890
63rd$19,710
64th$19,530
65th$19,350

Pebble Beach Pro-Am Field

  • Albertson, Anders
  • Alexander, Tyson
  • An, Byeong Hun
  • Armour, Ryan
  • Atwal, Arjun
  • Baddeley, Aaron
  • Barnes, Erik
  • Blair, Zac
  • Bramlett, Joseph
  • Brehm, Ryan
  • Brown, Scott
  • Bryan, Wesley
  • Burmester, Dean
  • Byrd, Jonathan
  • Chalmers, Greg
  • Chappell, Kevin
  • Cole, Eric
  • Cone, Trevor
  • Cook, Austin
  • Crane, Ben
  • Daffue, MJ
  • Dahmen, Joel
  • Detry, Thomas
  • Donald, Luke
  • Dou, Zecheng
  • Dufner, Jason
  • Echavarria, Nico
  • Eckroat, Austin
  • Endycott, Harrison
  • Fitzpatrick, Matt
  • Frittelli, Dylan
  • Gainey, Tommy
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Garrigues, Robert
  • Gay, Brian
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Gligic, Michael
  • Glover, Lucas
  • Gómez, Fabián
  • Gordon, Will
  • Goya, Tano
  • Grant, Brent
  • Gribble, Cody
  • Griffin, Ben
  • Griffin, Lanto
  • Haas, Bill
  • Hadley, Chesson H
  • Hahn, James
  • Haley II, Paul
  • Hall, Harry
  • Hardy, Nick
  • Harrington, Scott
  • Higgo, Garrick
  • Higgs, Harry
  • Hoffman, Charley
  • Hoge, Tom
  • Holmes, J.B.
  • Hossler, Beau
  • Hovland, Viktor
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Johnson, Tom
  • Kang, Sung
  • Kim, Michael
  • Kim, S.H.
  • Kisner, Kevin
  • Kitayama, Kurt
  • Knowles, Philip
  • Knox, Russell
  • Kodaira, Satoshi
  • Kraft, Kelly
  • Kuchar, Matt
  • Landry, Andrew
  • Lashley, Nate
  • Lebioda, Hank
  • Lingmerth, David
  • Lipsky, David
  • Long, Adam
  • Lower, Justin
  • Malnati, Peter
  • Manke, RJ
  • Martin, Ben
  • Matthews, Brandon
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McGirt, William
  • McGreevy, Max
  • McNealy, Maverick
  • Merritt, Troy
  • Mitchell, Keith
  • Moore, Ryan
  • Moore, Taylor
  • Mullinax, Trey
  • Murray, Grayson
  • NeSmith, Matthew
  • Noh, S.Y.
  • Norlander, Henrik
  • Norrman, Vincent
  • Novak, Andrew
  • Nunez, Augusto
  • O'Hair, Sean
  • O'Hara, Paul
  • Ogilvy, Geoff
  • Pak, John
  • Palmer, Ryan
  • Pendrith, Taylor
  • Percy, Cameron
  • Piercy, Scott
  • Points, D.A.
  • Porter, Charles
  • Potter, Jr., Ted
  • Power, Seamus
  • Putnam, Andrew
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Reband, Garett
  • Redman, Doc
  • Riley, Davis
  • Rose, Justin
  • Roy, Kevin
  • Sabbatini, Rory
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Schmid, Matti
  • Schwab, Matthias
  • Shelton, Robby
  • Siem, Marcel
  • Sigg, Greyson
  • Silverman, Ben
  • Simpson, Webb
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Smotherman, Austin
  • Spieth, Jordan
  • Stallings, Scott
  • Stanley, Kyle
  • Stevens, Sam
  • Streelman, Kevin
  • Stroud, Chris
  • Stuard, Brian
  • Suh, Justin
  • Tarren, Callum
  • Taylor, Ben
  • Taylor, Nick
  • Todd, Brendon
  • Trainer, Martin
  • Tway, Kevin
  • Van Pelt, Bo
  • Van Rooyen, Erik
  • Villegas, Camilo
  • Walker, Jimmy
  • Watney, Nick
  • Werbylo, Trevor
  • Werenski, Richy
  • Westmoreland, Kyle
  • Willett, Danny
  • Wu, Brandon
  • Wu, Dylan
  • Young, Carson ‘
  • Yu, Kevin
  • Yuan, Carl

What Is The Toughest Course At The Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

The tournament takes place over three courses - Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula. Of those, Spyglass Hill is considered the most challenging with a course rating of 75.4 and slope rating of 145.

Which Celebrities Are Playing In The Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

As ever, plenty of celebrities will be lining up in the tournament alongside other amateurs and professionals. Recently retired footballer Gareth Bale, tournament favourite Bill Murray, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and musician Darius Rucker are some of the famous faces appearing.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest