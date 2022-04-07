Paul Casey Withdraws From The Masters With Injury
Despite featuring at the Par-3 Contest on Wednesday, Paul Casey was forced to withdraw from the Masters on Thursday morning with injury
Coming into the Masters, Paul Casey had been a bit of a doubt following his withdrawals from the Valspar Championship and WGC-Dell Technologies Championship (opens in new tab).
Now, despite playing the Par-3 contest (opens in new tab) on the eve of the tournament, Casey has been forced to withdraw from the event with injury before a tee shot was even struck at Augusta National (opens in new tab) on Thursday morning.
Due to injury, Paul Casey has officially withdrawn from the Masters Tournament prior to the start of his first round. #themastersApril 7, 2022
It is a very unfortunate situation for Casey who, prior to the injury, had been showing glimpses of superb form. At The Players Championship he finished in third position and just two shots behind the eventual winner, Cameron Smith.
Along with the third place finish, the 44-year-old has had two top-15 finishes at the Genesis Invitational and the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic. However, following his withdrawal from the Masters (opens in new tab), it is unclear when Casey will return to competitive action, with the Englishman likely to take some time off to fully recover from the injury that has plagued him during the last month.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
