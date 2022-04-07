Paul Casey Withdraws From The Masters With Injury

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Coming into the Masters, Paul Casey had been a bit of a doubt following his withdrawals from the Valspar Championship and WGC-Dell Technologies Championship (opens in new tab).

Now, despite playing the Par-3 contest (opens in new tab) on the eve of the tournament, Casey has been forced to withdraw from the event with injury before a tee shot was even struck at Augusta National (opens in new tab) on Thursday morning.

Due to injury, Paul Casey has officially withdrawn from the Masters Tournament prior to the start of his first round. #themastersApril 7, 2022 See more

It is a very unfortunate situation for Casey who, prior to the injury, had been showing glimpses of superb form. At The Players Championship he finished in third position and just two shots behind the eventual winner, Cameron Smith.

Along with the third place finish, the 44-year-old has had two top-15 finishes at the Genesis Invitational and the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic. However, following his withdrawal from the Masters (opens in new tab), it is unclear when Casey will return to competitive action, with the Englishman likely to take some time off to fully recover from the injury that has plagued him during the last month.