Patrick Cantlay And Wyndham Clark Among Five Signings As TGL Completes Line-Up

The 24-player line-up for the made-for-TV TGL has been completed with the addition of the final five players.

US Open champion Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover, who won the Major in 2009, World No.5 Patrick Cantlay, rising star Min Woo Lee and four-time PGA Tour winner Kevin Kisner will all take their places among many more of the world’s best in the contest, which begins on 9 January.

The five players join a stacked line-up, including co-founders Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, Masters champion Jon Rahm, two-time Major winners Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas, 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and the players currently occupying numbers six and eight in the world rankings, Xander Schauffele and Max Homa.

Cantlay explained his reasons for signing up to TGL, which is being launched by McIlroy and Woods’ TMRW Sports in conjunction with the PGA Tour. He said: “The more I talked to the other players involved in TGL, the more I wanted to be a part of the competition. This is a great opportunity to showcase golf in a new tech-forward format during primetime.”

Clark said: “It was extremely rewarding to see my hard work translate to success on the course this year. I’m beyond excited to continue the dream by committing and joining this exceptional group of players on TGL."

Meanwhile, Glover, who won both the Wyndham Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship in August, said: “It was extremely rewarding to return to the winner’s circle again in 2023. It took a lot of hard work to hold another trophy and I’m proud that my game is now on a level where I have the opportunity to tee it up on TGL.”

Lee and Kisner both cited the potential to introduce the game to new fans as reasons for joining. Lee said: “TGL will be a cool way for my generation to be introduced to golf and hopefully become bigger fans of our sport."

Kisner agreed, adding: “I love the idea of trying new things in golf and TGL should be a way we can introduce fans of other sports to golf and maybe even create a few new fans along the way."

Following the announcement of the new arrivals, TMRW Sports co-founder and CEO Mike McCarley said: “This is a milestone day for all of us at TGL presented by SoFi. To add five players of this caliber and finalize our inaugural roster of 24 PGA Tour stars who will comprise our six TGL teams furthers our momentum for our first event in January.”

TGL will feature six teams of three PGA Tour players in head-to-head 18-hole match play competition on a virtual course.

The action will be televised on ESPN and ESPN+ across 15 regular-season matches followed by the semi-finals and finals, from a purpose-built arena in Palm Beach, Florida.