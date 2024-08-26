'Our Most Requested Product Ever' - TaylorMade Reveals TP5 and TP5x Stripe Golf Balls

TaylorMade's Tour Response Stripe golf balls have been a roaring success since they were introduced in 2022. It's comfortably the brand's most popular visual tech golf ball and now, for the first time ever, it has been made available on its Tour-validated TP5 and TP5x golf balls.

TaylorMade TP5 Stripe and TP5x Stripe will feature a new 360° ClearPath Alignment system - a 22mm band that wraps the entire way around the golf ball, allowing players to better line up putts and also receive visual feedback from well struck putts. Versus a single alignment line - the most popular system of alignment on golf balls - the 360° ClearPath Alignment allows golfers to line up putts more consistently on the greens. Off the tee, the technology can be used both an as alignment aid and a swing path reminder.

"TP5 and TP5x users around the world, myself included, have been hoping for this ball since first laying eyes on the Tour Response stripe. Now it's finally here!" Joe Ferguson, Golf Monthly

(Image credit: Future)

Though the 360° ClearPath Alignment has been carried over from Tour Response Stripe, the use of color has not been. With the better player and more serious golfer in mind - those who often purchase this level of golf ball - TaylorMade has been sure to give these golfers all the benefits of the alignment aid, all in a more refined palette that we've come to expect from this franchise of golf ball.

Speaking to Golf Monthly on the launch of the new balls, Mike Fox, Senior Category Director for Golf Ball at TaylorMade Golf, revealed that this product is 'without question, the most requested product we've had over the last three years' with calls from outside and within the company asking for its leading visual tech to find a place on the brand's best golf balls. TaylorMade also revealed that one of the loudest voices asking for this product was Tommy Fleetwood. The Englishman has been regular user of visual tech on his golf ball, having used TP5 Pix golf balls for a number of years. It'll be worth keeping an eye out as to how quickly he puts these new balls into play.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

While additional visual offering is sure to cement the place of the TP5 and TP5x among the best premium golf balls on the market. In his review of the latest TP5x golf ball, Joe Ferguson said, 'There are genuine, tangible improvements in this ball from the previous iteration. TaylorMade has achieved an increase in speed throughout the bag while somehow providing a softer feel and maintaining spin characteristics. Exceptionally stable in the wind and impressively durable, this is a golf ball right out of the top drawer.'

TP5 and TP5x Stripe cap off what is a very comprehensive ball matrix offered by TaylorMade. With both available in 'core' white and yellow, Pix and Stripe offer two different visual tech options at the very top end of its line up. This is coupled with Tour Response, SpeedSoft as well as what TaylorMade calls it's 'personality' golf balls in the shape of Tour Response Stripe and SpeedSoft Ink.