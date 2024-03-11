'Only A Couple Of Players In The World That Can Live With Him' - PGA Tour Pros In Awe Of Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler's peers were full of praise for him after his seventh PGA Tour victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational
Scottie Scheffler finally found his putting boots, and just like what many people thought would happen, he was unbeatable.
The World No.1 ranked 1st in Putting in Sunday's final round at Bay Hill to shoot 66 and win the Arnold Palmer Invitational by five strokes.
He finished five clear of US Open champion Wyndham Clark and six clear of his playing partner, 2019 Open winner, Shane Lowry. Both men had high praise for the American on Sunday afternoon, as did World No.2 Rory McIlroy and Will Zalatoris.
Lowry admitted he might not have been able to fight Scheffler even if he played his very best, while Rory McIlroy said his ball striking is "on another level."
Wyndham Clark stated that it would be "borderline unfair if he starts putting really good", and Zalatoris said Scheffler has been a "world beater" his entire career.
Take a further look at what the World No.1's peers had to say about him after his seventh PGA Tour victory:
Shane Lowry:
"There's probably only a couple of players in the world that can live with him playing like that. Not sure I'm one of them. I was obviously just disappointed I didn't put any pressure on him early.
"I got off to a bad start, he got off to a good start. I was a few shots behind all at the end of the day. I'm sure Wyndham feels the same. But, yeah, he showed today why he's world No. 1."
Rory McIlroy:
"He's been super consistent. I think being as consistent as Scottie has been is really, really difficult in this game. Anyone can pop up and win an event here or there or get on a good run, but the consistent performances that Scottie's been putting in week-in and week-out every time he tees it up, it is incredible.
"Then what he's doing this week, I mean, this is a super tough golf course and to be 6-under today going out with the lead and just sort of lapping the field is, it's super impressive, but we all knew that he had this in him.
"His ball striking is, honestly, on another level compared to everyone else right now. We knew if he started to hole putts, then this sort of stuff would happen."
Wyndham Clark:
"Yeah, it would be borderline unfair if he starts putting really good. I never want to wish ill on anybody, but if he starts putting positive each week it's going to be really hard to beat. But that's good.
"It's just going to push me to get better in my will ball striking and every part of the game. He's kind of the barometer right now and I've got a lot of room to catch up and get better."
Will Zalatoris:
"He's the No. 1 player in the world for a reason. The kid's been a world beater his entire career, junior golf, amateur golf, college golf, and now on the professional level.
"Yeah, I don't ever want to say that you expect it and throw those expectations on someone, but I would say I'm definitely not surprised with - it stinks because he's such a good guy too, so when you're shooting those scores, sometimes you want to get in his pocket, but he's a great dude and he and Meredith are awesome people. That's stellar playing and the kid deserves it."
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL
Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
By Mike Hall
