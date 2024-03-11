'Only A Couple Of Players In The World That Can Live With Him' - PGA Tour Pros In Awe Of Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler finally found his putting boots, and just like what many people thought would happen, he was unbeatable.

The World No.1 ranked 1st in Putting in Sunday's final round at Bay Hill to shoot 66 and win the Arnold Palmer Invitational by five strokes.

He finished five clear of US Open champion Wyndham Clark and six clear of his playing partner, 2019 Open winner, Shane Lowry. Both men had high praise for the American on Sunday afternoon, as did World No.2 Rory McIlroy and Will Zalatoris.

Lowry admitted he might not have been able to fight Scheffler even if he played his very best, while Rory McIlroy said his ball striking is "on another level."

Wyndham Clark stated that it would be "borderline unfair if he starts putting really good", and Zalatoris said Scheffler has been a "world beater" his entire career.

Take a further look at what the World No.1's peers had to say about him after his seventh PGA Tour victory:

Shane Lowry:

"There's probably only a couple of players in the world that can live with him playing like that. Not sure I'm one of them. I was obviously just disappointed I didn't put any pressure on him early.

"I got off to a bad start, he got off to a good start. I was a few shots behind all at the end of the day. I'm sure Wyndham feels the same. But, yeah, he showed today why he's world No. 1."

Rory McIlroy:

"He's been super consistent. I think being as consistent as Scottie has been is really, really difficult in this game. Anyone can pop up and win an event here or there or get on a good run, but the consistent performances that Scottie's been putting in week-in and week-out every time he tees it up, it is incredible.

"Then what he's doing this week, I mean, this is a super tough golf course and to be 6-under today going out with the lead and just sort of lapping the field is, it's super impressive, but we all knew that he had this in him.

"His ball striking is, honestly, on another level compared to everyone else right now. We knew if he started to hole putts, then this sort of stuff would happen."

Wyndham Clark:

"Yeah, it would be borderline unfair if he starts putting really good. I never want to wish ill on anybody, but if he starts putting positive each week it's going to be really hard to beat. But that's good.

"It's just going to push me to get better in my will ball striking and every part of the game. He's kind of the barometer right now and I've got a lot of room to catch up and get better."

Will Zalatoris:

"He's the No. 1 player in the world for a reason. The kid's been a world beater his entire career, junior golf, amateur golf, college golf, and now on the professional level.

"Yeah, I don't ever want to say that you expect it and throw those expectations on someone, but I would say I'm definitely not surprised with - it stinks because he's such a good guy too, so when you're shooting those scores, sometimes you want to get in his pocket, but he's a great dude and he and Meredith are awesome people. That's stellar playing and the kid deserves it."