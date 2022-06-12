"One More Than Someone Else" - McIlroy Roasts Greg Norman In Canadian Open Speech

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Rory McIlroy is one of the game's most popular characters and, following an unbelievable performance at the RBC Canadian Open, which included a final round 62 to defend his title, he certainly gave viewers a moment to chuckle at with one of his responses aiming a dig at a certain figure in the golfing world.

Following his win at the RBC Canadian Open, Rory was interviewed by Amanda Balionis Renner, with Rory being asked what the win meant to him. His answer? Well, Rory stated that: "It's incredible." As he continued his response, the 33-year-old added: "It's a moment I will remember for a long, long time. It's my 21st PGA Tour win and one more than someone else."

PGA TOUR win No. 21🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 A day @McIlroyRory will remember for a long time. pic.twitter.com/cbPk4w2jaNJune 12, 2022 See more

All we can say is ouch! With the remark a dig at 20-time PGA Tour winner, Greg Norman, who is also the CEO of LIV Golf Investments, the backers of the new LIV Golf Invitational Series which is becoming a rival to the PGA Tour.

Over the past few weeks, the LIV Golf Series has dominated the golfing world with players like Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia and many others jumping ship to the Saudi-backed series.

McIlroy though has remained loyal to the PGA Tour, with the Northern Irishman backing the PGA Tour's decision to suspend the players who have signed up to the LIV Golf Series, insisting Jay Monahan has "done the right thing" in dishing out sanctions for those who have "broken the rules".

McIlroy and Monahan pose with the FedExCup trophy after the 2019 Tour Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with McIlroy, close friend Justin Thomas has also supported the PGA Tour's decision, with the American stating: "I know the PGA Tour is the best place to play in the world."

However, the two-time Major winner also explained that: "They're throwing so much money at people that it's very hard to turn down. I don't care what you say in terms of that people play for different reasons. It doesn't matter who you are or what it is, everything has a number. They're reaching that number for some people, and I hope that they don't get others. But I think a very strong core group of us is very stable and firm in our position, and I hope that it stays that way."

On Saturday, Charl Schwartzel picked up the title at the Centurion Club, with the 37-year-old securing a $4 million paycheck for first prize. As well as the $4 million, the South African also picked up a $750,000 share of the $3 million team prize, with his Crush GC quartet securing a handsome payday.