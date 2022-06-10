'I Hope That They Don't Get Others' - Thomas Worried More Players Will Join LIV Golf

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In 2022, many players have voiced their thoughts and opinions over the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series that started on Thursday. One of the players against the new Series is Justin Thomas, with the two-time Major winner stating: "I know the PGA Tour is the best place to play in the world."

Speaking at the RBC Canadian Open, an event where there is $8.7 million up for grabs, Thomas is worried about the number of players that could potentially sign up to LIV Golf, a series where $25 million is the prize money for just one tournament.

"They're obviously throwing so much money at people that it's very hard to turn down," stated the American. "I don't care what you say in terms of that people play for different reasons. It doesn't matter who you are or what it is, everything has a number. They're reaching that number for some people, and I hope that they don't get others. But I think a very strong core group of us is very stable and firm in our position, and I hope that it stays that way."

Thomas and Rory McIlroy have been two of the biggest supporters of the PGA Tour amid LIV Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the headliners at the LIV Golf Invitational London is Dustin Johnson. The 37-year-old has been offered a reported $125 million, but this could reach up to around $150 million, to join the Series which began at The Centurion Club.

In his interview, Thomas revealed that he saw DJ "last week at home" and that "it was fine." However, with the US Open on the horizon and with none of the LIV players being banned by the USGA, the American doesn't expect there to be much socialising going on at The Country Club in Brookline.

"I would say a lot of guys, myself included, aren't at a US Open to socialize. I'm not there to have a conversation and catch up. I'm sure it will be awkward. When I saw DJ last week, I didn't know what to say, if it was a congrats or a bye or whatever it was.

"It is what it is. I think we're all grown-ups, and we understand there's going to be some guys you can make some jokes to and some guys you have to leave it alone, but in the end, we're all there to win a major."

Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson are the biggest names to appear at The Centurion Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

One organisation that has responded to players teeing it up at the LIV Invitational is the PGA Tour, with Commissioner, Jay Monahan, sending a strongly worded letter out that states that LIV Golf players are "suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate" in PGA Tour events.

The letter goes on to say that players will be removed from the FedEx Cup rankings following this week's RBC Canadian Open and will not be eligible for the FedEx Cup or Presidents Cup.

Along with Rory McIlroy, Thomas has supported the action taken by Monahan, with the 29-year-old claiming to be "pleased" about the move. "I think anybody that's shocked clearly hasn't been listening to the message that Jay and everybody's been putting out. They took that risk going into it, whether they thought it was a risk or not.

"Like I've said the whole time, I have great belief and great confidence in the PGA Tour and where we're going and continuing to grow to, and those guys just aren't going to be a part of it."