'On A One To 10 Scale Phil Was A 36 Helpful' - Mickelson Gives Lesson To PGA Tour Rookie

Phil Mickelson made headlines in November when it was revealed he had helped PGA Tour hopeful Mark Baldwin prepare for Q-school, even inviting him to his house to work on his short game.

The expert tuition Baldwin received didn’t quite do the trick, as he finished T58 at the second stage of Q-school. However, the LIV Golf player wasn’t finished there, and last week again gave his time to Baldwin to take part in a matchplay encounter. Now, the six-time Major winner has turned his attention to one of the players who did earn his PGA Tour card via Q-school, Hayden Springer.

PGA Tour rookie Hayden Springer received help from Phil Mickelson after the Farmers Insurance Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 26-year-old had endured a tricky start to life as a PGA Tour regular, with a missed cut at The American Express in his first start of the year. He fared better at the Farmers Insurance Open with a T33, and after the final round, Mickelson was around to offer him some pointers.

Per Ryan French of Monday Q Info, Mickelson offered some tips to Springer at Torrey Pines that left his caddie particularly impressed. French wrote: “Michael, Hayden’s caddie said ‘on a one to 10 scale Phil was a 36 helpful.’”

Add Hayden Springer to the list of players that Phil is helping out. This was Sunday night after the final round of Farmers. Michael, Hayden’s caddie said “on a one to 10 scale Phil was a 36 helpful” pic.twitter.com/gCT1fJUrfQJanuary 28, 2024 See more

That is similar to reports on his time with Baldwin, where French wrote at the time: "I just talked with @markbaldwin1 and Phil worked with him from 8am until dark. Hundreds of balls, 18 holes, and more practice after. Not a single camera around. Just a legend helping out a guy trying to make it."

French also shared images of Mickelson giving the one-to-one tuition to Springer, including advising on bunker shots.

While Springer will hope Mickelson’s lesson inspires even greater success as the year progresses, Lefty is days away from his own return to action with his first start since October's LIV Golf Team Championship.

The new LIV Golf season begins on 2 February at El Camaleon Golf Club in Mexico, where he will lead his Hy Flyers team of Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale and new signing, Asian Tour Player of the Year Andy Ogletree.