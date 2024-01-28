'On A One To 10 Scale Phil Was A 36 Helpful' - Mickelson Gives Lesson To PGA Tour Rookie

The LIV Golf player took Hayden Springer under his wing after the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines

Phil Mickelson takes a shot at LIV Golf Bedminster
Phil Mickelson gave a lesson to Hayden Springer after the Farmers Insurance Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

Phil Mickelson made headlines in November when it was revealed he had helped PGA Tour hopeful Mark Baldwin prepare for Q-school, even inviting him to his house to work on his short game.

The expert tuition Baldwin received didn’t quite do the trick, as he finished T58 at the second stage of Q-school. However, the LIV Golf player wasn’t finished there, and last week again gave his time to Baldwin to take part in a matchplay encounter. Now, the six-time Major winner has turned his attention to one of the players who did earn his PGA Tour card via Q-school, Hayden Springer.

Hayden Springer takes a shot during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open

PGA Tour rookie Hayden Springer received help from Phil Mickelson after the Farmers Insurance Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 26-year-old had endured a tricky start to life as a PGA Tour regular, with a missed cut at The American Express in his first start of the year. He fared better at the Farmers Insurance Open with a T33, and after the final round, Mickelson was around to offer him some pointers.

Per Ryan French of Monday Q Info, Mickelson offered some tips to Springer at Torrey Pines that left his caddie particularly impressed. French wrote: “Michael, Hayden’s caddie said ‘on a one to 10 scale Phil was a 36 helpful.’”

See more

That is similar to reports on his time with Baldwin, where French wrote at the time: "I just talked with @markbaldwin1 and Phil worked with him from 8am until dark. Hundreds of balls, 18 holes, and more practice after. Not a single camera around. Just a legend helping out a guy trying to make it."

French also shared images of Mickelson giving the one-to-one tuition to Springer, including advising on bunker shots.

While Springer will hope Mickelson’s lesson inspires even greater success as the year progresses, Lefty is days away from his own return to action with his first start since October's LIV Golf Team Championship. 

The new LIV Golf season begins on 2 February at El Camaleon Golf Club in Mexico, where he will lead his Hy Flyers team of Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale and new signing, Asian Tour Player of the Year Andy Ogletree.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest