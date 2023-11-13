Phil Mickelson Helps PGA Tour Hopeful Prepare For Q-School In 'Coolest Experience'

Phil Mickelson gets perhaps more than his fair share of negative press, but he's getting almost universal praise for giving up his time to help a veteran pro try and get onto the PGA Tour.

Mark Baldwin had "the coolest experience of my golf life" after Mickelson agreed to meet him for an impromptu short game clinic and both a nine-hole and 18-hole match in California.

What's more, the six-time Major champion even invited Baldwin to his home to work on his game ahead of him competing in the second stage of PGA Tour Q-School.

Renowned qualifying follower, Ryan French, creator of the @acaseofthegolf1 account on X, sent a hopeful message to Mickelson on social media to help out 40-year-old Baldwin in his bid to get back onto the PGA Tour.

Not only did Lefty respond, but he really took Baldwin under his wing, playing two rounds on the golf course with him and also helping him sharpen up his short game.

And who better to get short game tips off than one of the best wedge players we've ever seen in the world of golf.

After the first stage of Q-school I sent @PhilMickelson a DM, asking him to help @markbaldwin1 get ready for 2nd stage. I didn't tell Mark because I never thought phil would respond . Instead, 3 hours later Phil said yes. And this weekend Mark has had "the coolest experience

French documented what happened in several posts in X, saying Mickelson only took three hours to respond to his original message: "They played a 9-hole match last night," French wrote on X.

"Phil invited him to his house this morning to help w(ith) short game and now they are playing an 18-hole match. Amazing of Phil. One of the best players of our time helping a guy get ready for 2nd stage. Truly unreal."

Not my story to tell.But for the "he did it for PR" (which I know is a small minority) crowd. I just talked with @markbaldwin1 and Phil worked with him from 8am until dark. Hundreds of balls, 18 holes, and more practice after. Not a single camera around. Just a legend…

French, who also added that Mickelson has helped out several other players preparing for Q-School, rejected some talk of the LIV Golf star doing this for positive publicity, with more details of exactly the lengths Mickelson went to in order to help Baldwin out, which involved a full day hitting balls without any cameras around.

