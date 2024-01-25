Mickelson Shows No Mercy In Match With Veteran Pro As He Rekindles Unlikely Friendship

Again, Phil Mickelson has been handing out on-course playing lessons to his favourite PGA Tour hopeful Mark Baldwin - and showing no mercy in doing so.

The six-time Major champion famously helped prepare Baldwin for PGA Tour Q-School, giving up his time and hosting him at his home and local club to sharpen up his game.

Veteran pro Baldwin got a surprising offer of help from Mickelson, who played matches and gave him a short game clinic to prepare the Q-School hopeful to help him achieve his PGA Tour dream.

It did not work this time as Baldwin, who was backed by Monday Q Info’s Ryan French, finished T58 at eight over in the Second Stage of PGA Tour Q-School.

However, his association with Mickelson has continued, and he has been back out on the course with Lefty - who is showing him just how tough it could be out on tour.

On their latest match on the course, the Monday Q Info account posted a video of Baldwin fighting back in a matchplay encounter with Mickelson - only for the wily veteran to turn on his short game wizardry to close out the contest.

"@markbaldwingolf was 4-down at the turn and fought back to 2-down," read the post from @acaseofthegolf. "Phil missed the green on 16, opening the door for Mark…or so he thought."

No bogeys through 9, under par and 4-down through 9. Tough opponent… pic.twitter.com/uGfPrGQXcgJanuary 24, 2024

The video stated that Mickelson ran out a 3&2 winner and went on to shoot 64, with Baldwin hitting a fine 67 himself.

After Mickelson responded to a social media message from French, he and Baldwin have become unlikely friends, and it's nice to see it continue even after his qualifying bid.

Following a weekend of a lifetime playing and practicing with Mickelson, Baldwin detailed just how much Mickelson put himself out to help him.

In the continuing state of flux the golf world finds itself in, the friendship between the pair is a rare feel-good story for the game - showcasing more of the good of the sport.