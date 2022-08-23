Omega European Masters Purse, Prize Money And Field
The DP World Tour returns to Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland, but who is playing and how much money is on offer?
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
With the majority of golfing eyes firmly placed on East Lake as the PGA Tour looks to crown its FedEx Cup champion in the season closing Tour Championship, DP World Tour action is underway in Switzerland for the Omega European Masters.
The beautiful Crans-sur-Sierre once again plays host to a field that includes defending champion Rasmus Hojgaard. It proved to be first time lucky for the great Dane when a final round 63 set the clubhouse lead at 13-under-par, which was ultimately enough to secure a one shot victory over Bernd Wiesberger.
Ryan Fox is the only player inside the top-50 of the Official World Golf Ranking that will tee it up in Switzerland and he will do so fresh from recent top-3 finishes at the Dutch Open, BMW International Open and Horizon Irish Open.
Adrian Meronk made history at the Horizon Open earlier this year when he became Poland's first winner of a DP World Tour event. The 29-year-old has made the journey to Switzerland in a bid to make that multiple Tour titles.
Former Masters champion Danny Willett is the only Major winner in the field and will tee it up on the DP World Tour for the first time since the co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open in July.
Golf fans can also look forward to a rare glimpse of Miguel Angel Jimenez. Although a regular on the Champions Tour, the swashbuckling Spaniard will make his first DP World Tour appearance since February.
Having first been contested in 1905, the Omega European Masters is one of the most prestigious events on the DP World Tour circuit; boasting past champions in the likes of Bobby Locke, Seve Ballesteros, Nick Price, Sir Nick Faldo, Colin Montgomerie, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia.
This year, we look forward to who will join that legendary list and slip on the red jacket shadowed by the peaks of Matterhorn to the Mont Blanc.
OMEGA EUROPEAN MASTERS PRIZE MONEY
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|€333,333
|2
|€222,222
|3
|€125,200
|4
|€100,000
|5
|€84,800
|6
|€70,000
|7
|€60,000
|8
|€50,000
|9
|€44,800
|10
|€40,000
|11
|€36,800
|12
|€34,400
|13
|€32,200
|14
|€30,600
|15
|€29,400
|16
|€28,200
|17
|€27,000
|18
|€25,800
|19
|€24,800
|20
|€24,000
|21
|€23,200
|22
|€22,600
|23
|€22,000
|24
|€21,400
|25
|€20,800
|26
|€20,200
|27
|€19,600
|28
|€19,000
|29
|€18,400
|30
|€17,800
|31
|€17,200
|32
|€16,600
|33
|€16,000
|34
|€15,400
|35
|€15,000
|36
|€14,600
|37
|€14,200
|38
|€13,800
|39
|€13,400
|40
|€13,000
|41
|€12,600
|42
|€12,200
|43
|€11,800
|44
|€11,400
|45
|€11,000
|46
|€10,600
|47
|€10,200
|48
|€9,800
|49
|€9,400
|50
|€9,000
|51
|€8,600
|52
|€8,200
|53
|€7,800
|54
|€7,400
|55
|€7,000
|56
|€6,600
|57
|€6,200
|58
|€6,000
|59
|€5,800
|60
|€5,600
|61
|€5,400
|62
|€5,200
|63
|€5,000
|64
|€4,800
|65
|€4,600
OMEGA EUROPEAN MASTERS FIELD
- Thomas Aiken
- Pep Angles
- Maverick Antcliff
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Zheng-Kai Bai
- Oliver Bekker
- Nino Bertasio
- Wil Besseling
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Julien Brun
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Filippo Celli
- Ashley Chesters
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Louis De Jager
- Eduardo De La Riva
- David Drysdale
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Victor Dubuisson
- Paul Dunne
- Mathias Eggenberger
- Nacho Elvira
- Loic Ettlin
- Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Oliver Fisher
- Matt Ford
- Ryan Fox
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Luca Galliano
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Nicola Gerhardsen
- Joel Girrbach
- Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Cedric Gugler
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Grégory Havret
- Benjamin Hebert
- Sebastian Heisele
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Scott Hend
- Angel Hidalgo
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- David Howell
- Daan Huizing
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Scott Jamieson
- Miguel Ángel Jiménez
- Matthew Jordan
- Rikard Karlberg
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Niall Kearney
- Marc Keller
- Jesper Kennegard
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Mikko Korhonen
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Thriston Lawrence
- Niklas Lemke
- Hugo Leon
- Tom Lewis
- Ondrej Lieser
- Zander Lombard
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mansell
- Stanislav Matus
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Jake Mcleod
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Niklas Nørgaard Møller
- James Morrison
- Zach Murray
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Chris Paisley
- Dimitrios Papadatos
- Renato Paratore
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Victor Perez
- Carlos Pigem
- Alfie Plant
- Haydn Porteous
- Alvaro Quiros
- Richie Ramsay
- Andres Romero
- Robin Roussel
- Antoine Rozner
- Benjamin Rusch
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adrien Saddier
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Marcel Schneider
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Cormac Sharvin
- Marcel Siem
- Jack Singh Brar
- Joel Sjöholm
- Lee Slattery
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Joël Stalter
- Richard Sterne
- Graeme Storm
- Maximilien Sturdza
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Santiago Tarrio
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Matt Wallace
- Marc Warren
- Danny Willett
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
- Huilin Zhang
WHERE IS THE OMEGA EUROPEAN MASTERS BEING HELD?
The 2022 Omega European Masters will be held at the picturesque and mountainous Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland. With four courses on the property, players will battle it out for the title on the course named after its prestigious creator, Severiano Ballesteros.
WHO WON THE 2021 OMEGA EUROPEAN MASTERS?
The beautiful Crans-sur-Sierre once again plays host to a field that includes defending champion Rasmus Hojgaard. It proved to be first time lucky for the great Dane when a final round 63 set the clubhouse lead at 13-under-par, which was ultimately enough to secure a one shot victory over Bernd Wiesberger.
HOW MUCH IS THE PURSE FOR THE 2022 OMEGA EUROPEAN MASTERS?
The 2022 Omega European Masters is a €2,000,000 purse, with the winner taking home €333,333.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.