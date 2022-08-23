Omega European Masters Purse, Prize Money And Field

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With the majority of golfing eyes firmly placed on East Lake as the PGA Tour looks to crown its FedEx Cup champion in the season closing Tour Championship, DP World Tour action is underway in Switzerland for the Omega European Masters.

The beautiful Crans-sur-Sierre once again plays host to a field that includes defending champion Rasmus Hojgaard. It proved to be first time lucky for the great Dane when a final round 63 set the clubhouse lead at 13-under-par, which was ultimately enough to secure a one shot victory over Bernd Wiesberger.

Ryan Fox is the only player inside the top-50 of the Official World Golf Ranking that will tee it up in Switzerland and he will do so fresh from recent top-3 finishes at the Dutch Open, BMW International Open and Horizon Irish Open.

Adrian Meronk made history at the Horizon Open earlier this year when he became Poland's first winner of a DP World Tour event. The 29-year-old has made the journey to Switzerland in a bid to make that multiple Tour titles.

Former Masters champion Danny Willett is the only Major winner in the field and will tee it up on the DP World Tour for the first time since the co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open in July.

Golf fans can also look forward to a rare glimpse of Miguel Angel Jimenez. Although a regular on the Champions Tour, the swashbuckling Spaniard will make his first DP World Tour appearance since February.

Having first been contested in 1905, the Omega European Masters is one of the most prestigious events on the DP World Tour circuit; boasting past champions in the likes of Bobby Locke, Seve Ballesteros, Nick Price, Sir Nick Faldo, Colin Montgomerie, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia.

This year, we look forward to who will join that legendary list and slip on the red jacket shadowed by the peaks of Matterhorn to the Mont Blanc.

OMEGA EUROPEAN MASTERS PRIZE MONEY

Position Prize Money 1 €333,333 2 €222,222 3 €125,200 4 €100,000 5 €84,800 6 €70,000 7 €60,000 8 €50,000 9 €44,800 10 €40,000 11 €36,800 12 €34,400 13 €32,200 14 €30,600 15 €29,400 16 €28,200 17 €27,000 18 €25,800 19 €24,800 20 €24,000 21 €23,200 22 €22,600 23 €22,000 24 €21,400 25 €20,800 26 €20,200 27 €19,600 28 €19,000 29 €18,400 30 €17,800 31 €17,200 32 €16,600 33 €16,000 34 €15,400 35 €15,000 36 €14,600 37 €14,200 38 €13,800 39 €13,400 40 €13,000 41 €12,600 42 €12,200 43 €11,800 44 €11,400 45 €11,000 46 €10,600 47 €10,200 48 €9,800 49 €9,400 50 €9,000 51 €8,600 52 €8,200 53 €7,800 54 €7,400 55 €7,000 56 €6,600 57 €6,200 58 €6,000 59 €5,800 60 €5,600 61 €5,400 62 €5,200 63 €5,000 64 €4,800 65 €4,600

OMEGA EUROPEAN MASTERS FIELD

Thomas Aiken

Pep Angles

Maverick Antcliff

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Zheng-Kai Bai

Oliver Bekker

Nino Bertasio

Wil Besseling

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Kristoffer Broberg

Julien Brun

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

Filippo Celli

Ashley Chesters

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Louis De Jager

Eduardo De La Riva

David Drysdale

Hennie Du Plessis

Victor Dubuisson

Paul Dunne

Mathias Eggenberger

Nacho Elvira

Loic Ettlin

Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Oliver Fisher

Matt Ford

Ryan Fox

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Luca Galliano

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Nicola Gerhardsen

Joel Girrbach

Jean-Baptiste Gonnet

Ricardo Gouveia

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Cedric Gugler

Joachim B. Hansen

Grégory Havret

Benjamin Hebert

Sebastian Heisele

Marcus Helligkilde

Scott Hend

Angel Hidalgo

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

David Howell

Daan Huizing

Raphaël Jacquelin

Scott Jamieson

Miguel Ángel Jiménez

Matthew Jordan

Rikard Karlberg

Masahiro Kawamura

Niall Kearney

Marc Keller

Jesper Kennegard

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Mikko Korhonen

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Thriston Lawrence

Niklas Lemke

Hugo Leon

Tom Lewis

Ondrej Lieser

Zander Lombard

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Stanislav Matus

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Jake Mcleod

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Niklas Nørgaard Møller

James Morrison

Zach Murray

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Chris Paisley

Dimitrios Papadatos

Renato Paratore

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Victor Perez

Carlos Pigem

Alfie Plant

Haydn Porteous

Alvaro Quiros

Richie Ramsay

Andres Romero

Robin Roussel

Antoine Rozner

Benjamin Rusch

Rory Sabbatini

Adrien Saddier

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Marcel Schneider

Shubhankar Sharma

Cormac Sharvin

Marcel Siem

Jack Singh Brar

Joel Sjöholm

Lee Slattery

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Joël Stalter

Richard Sterne

Graeme Storm

Maximilien Sturdza

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Santiago Tarrio

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Matt Wallace

Marc Warren

Danny Willett

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Huilin Zhang

WHERE IS THE OMEGA EUROPEAN MASTERS BEING HELD?

The 2022 Omega European Masters will be held at the picturesque and mountainous Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland. With four courses on the property, players will battle it out for the title on the course named after its prestigious creator, Severiano Ballesteros.

WHO WON THE 2021 OMEGA EUROPEAN MASTERS?

HOW MUCH IS THE PURSE FOR THE 2022 OMEGA EUROPEAN MASTERS?

The 2022 Omega European Masters is a €2,000,000 purse, with the winner taking home €333,333.