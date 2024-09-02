Omega European Masters Prize Money Payout 2024

Matt Fitzpatrick is one of the star names competing for an increased payout at the Switzerland event as the lucrative Back 9 phase of the DP World Tour season continues

Matt Fitzpatrick takes a shot at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
Matt Fitzpatrick is looking for his third win at the tournament
The second of the DP World Tour’s lucrative Back 9 events comes from Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland with the Omega European Masters.

The event follows the Betfred British Masters, where Niklas Norgaard survived a late scare to claim his maiden DP World Tour title. He was awarded $595,000 from a purse of $3.5 million for that success, and while this week’s payout isn’t quite as lucrative, it is still one of the largest in the DP World Tour season so far.

Players will compete for a purse of $3.25m, a significant increase from last year’s €2.5m (approximately $2.75m) as part of the record-breaking $148.5m available throughout the season. The winner will receive a check for $552,500.

The Back 9 tournaments also offer increased Race To Dubai points and there are 5,000 available this week as players attempt to gather as many as possible to qualify for the season-ending DP World Tour Playoffs.

It may be a year away, but qualification for the 2025 Ryder Cup is also now up and running, having begun at the Betfred British Masters, which offers even further incentive for players beyond the obvious financial perks.

Below is the prize money payout for the Omega European Masters.

Omega European Masters Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$552,500
2nd$357,500
3rd$204,750
4th$162,500
5th$137,800
6th$113,750
7th$97,500
8th$81,250
9th$72,800
10th$65,000
11th$59,800
12th$55,900
13th$52,325
14th$49,725
15th$47,775
16th$45,825
17th$43,875
18th$41,925
19th$40,300
20th$39,000
21st$37,700
22nd$36,725
23rd$35,750
24th$34,775
25th$33,800
26th$32,825
27th$31,850
28th$30,875
29th$29,900
30th$28,925
31st$27,950
32nd$26,975
33rd$26,000
34th$25,025
35th$24,050
36th$23,075
37th$22,425
38th$21,775
39th$21,125
40th$20,475
41st$19,825
42nd$19,175
43rd$18,525
44th$17,875
45th$17,225
46th$16,575
47th$15,925
48th$15,275
49th$14,625
50th$13,975
51st$13,325
52nd$12,675
53rd$12,025
54th$11,375
55th$11,050
56th$10,725
57th$10,400
58th$10,075
59th$9,750
60th$9,425
61st$9,100
62nd$8,775
63rd$8,450
64th$8,125
65th$7,800

Who Are The Star Names In The Omega European Masters?

Nicolai Hojgaard takes a tee shot at the Danish Golf Championship

Nicolai Hojgaard is one of several big names competing

Ludvig Aberg claimed the title in 2023 just three months after turning pro and it had the desired effect on Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, as it helped persuade him that the young Swede was worthy of a place in his Ryder Cup team.

There’s no Aberg this week as he is due to have surgery on a knee problem that has “bothered him since spring.”

However, the field still has plenty of quality, not least because of the inclusion of 2022 US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick, who is hoping for his third victory at the event. He will be joined by his brother, Alex, who will be hoping to replicate the form that saw him finish T5 at the 2023 tournament.

The Hojgaard twins, Nicolai and Rasmus, also play. Rasmus won the event in 2021 by one shot over Bernd Wiesberger, and the runner-up that year is also in the field.

Another notable participant is four-time DP World Tour winner Thriston Lawrence, who finished runner-up at the Betfred British Masters and won this event in 2022. Matteo Manassero, who has five wins on the Tour plays too, as does 2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari.

Where Is The Omega European Masters?

The tournament, which was established in 1923, has been held at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland since 1939 and is located at an altitude of 1,500 meters and offers stunning views over the Rhône Valley.

What Is The Payout For The Omega European Masters?

Players are competing for a purse of $3.25m, one of the largest on the DP World Tour so far this season. The figure is also an increase on the €2.5m (approximately $2.75m) that was available at the 2023 event, which was won by Ludvig Aberg.

