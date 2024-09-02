Omega European Masters Prize Money Payout 2024

The second of the DP World Tour’s lucrative Back 9 events comes from Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland with the Omega European Masters.

The event follows the Betfred British Masters, where Niklas Norgaard survived a late scare to claim his maiden DP World Tour title. He was awarded $595,000 from a purse of $3.5 million for that success, and while this week’s payout isn’t quite as lucrative, it is still one of the largest in the DP World Tour season so far.

Players will compete for a purse of $3.25m, a significant increase from last year’s €2.5m (approximately $2.75m) as part of the record-breaking $148.5m available throughout the season. The winner will receive a check for $552,500.

The Back 9 tournaments also offer increased Race To Dubai points and there are 5,000 available this week as players attempt to gather as many as possible to qualify for the season-ending DP World Tour Playoffs.

It may be a year away, but qualification for the 2025 Ryder Cup is also now up and running, having begun at the Betfred British Masters, which offers even further incentive for players beyond the obvious financial perks.

Below is the prize money payout for the Omega European Masters.

Omega European Masters Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $552,500 2nd $357,500 3rd $204,750 4th $162,500 5th $137,800 6th $113,750 7th $97,500 8th $81,250 9th $72,800 10th $65,000 11th $59,800 12th $55,900 13th $52,325 14th $49,725 15th $47,775 16th $45,825 17th $43,875 18th $41,925 19th $40,300 20th $39,000 21st $37,700 22nd $36,725 23rd $35,750 24th $34,775 25th $33,800 26th $32,825 27th $31,850 28th $30,875 29th $29,900 30th $28,925 31st $27,950 32nd $26,975 33rd $26,000 34th $25,025 35th $24,050 36th $23,075 37th $22,425 38th $21,775 39th $21,125 40th $20,475 41st $19,825 42nd $19,175 43rd $18,525 44th $17,875 45th $17,225 46th $16,575 47th $15,925 48th $15,275 49th $14,625 50th $13,975 51st $13,325 52nd $12,675 53rd $12,025 54th $11,375 55th $11,050 56th $10,725 57th $10,400 58th $10,075 59th $9,750 60th $9,425 61st $9,100 62nd $8,775 63rd $8,450 64th $8,125 65th $7,800

Who Are The Star Names In The Omega European Masters?

Nicolai Hojgaard is one of several big names competing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ludvig Aberg claimed the title in 2023 just three months after turning pro and it had the desired effect on Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, as it helped persuade him that the young Swede was worthy of a place in his Ryder Cup team.

There’s no Aberg this week as he is due to have surgery on a knee problem that has “bothered him since spring.”

However, the field still has plenty of quality, not least because of the inclusion of 2022 US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick, who is hoping for his third victory at the event. He will be joined by his brother, Alex, who will be hoping to replicate the form that saw him finish T5 at the 2023 tournament.

The Hojgaard twins, Nicolai and Rasmus, also play. Rasmus won the event in 2021 by one shot over Bernd Wiesberger, and the runner-up that year is also in the field.

Another notable participant is four-time DP World Tour winner Thriston Lawrence, who finished runner-up at the Betfred British Masters and won this event in 2022. Matteo Manassero, who has five wins on the Tour plays too, as does 2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari.

Where Is The Omega European Masters? The tournament, which was established in 1923, has been held at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland since 1939 and is located at an altitude of 1,500 meters and offers stunning views over the Rhône Valley.