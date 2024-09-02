Omega European Masters Prize Money Payout 2024
Matt Fitzpatrick is one of the star names competing for an increased payout at the Switzerland event as the lucrative Back 9 phase of the DP World Tour season continues
The second of the DP World Tour’s lucrative Back 9 events comes from Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland with the Omega European Masters.
The event follows the Betfred British Masters, where Niklas Norgaard survived a late scare to claim his maiden DP World Tour title. He was awarded $595,000 from a purse of $3.5 million for that success, and while this week’s payout isn’t quite as lucrative, it is still one of the largest in the DP World Tour season so far.
Players will compete for a purse of $3.25m, a significant increase from last year’s €2.5m (approximately $2.75m) as part of the record-breaking $148.5m available throughout the season. The winner will receive a check for $552,500.
The Back 9 tournaments also offer increased Race To Dubai points and there are 5,000 available this week as players attempt to gather as many as possible to qualify for the season-ending DP World Tour Playoffs.
It may be a year away, but qualification for the 2025 Ryder Cup is also now up and running, having begun at the Betfred British Masters, which offers even further incentive for players beyond the obvious financial perks.
Below is the prize money payout for the Omega European Masters.
Omega European Masters Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$552,500
|2nd
|$357,500
|3rd
|$204,750
|4th
|$162,500
|5th
|$137,800
|6th
|$113,750
|7th
|$97,500
|8th
|$81,250
|9th
|$72,800
|10th
|$65,000
|11th
|$59,800
|12th
|$55,900
|13th
|$52,325
|14th
|$49,725
|15th
|$47,775
|16th
|$45,825
|17th
|$43,875
|18th
|$41,925
|19th
|$40,300
|20th
|$39,000
|21st
|$37,700
|22nd
|$36,725
|23rd
|$35,750
|24th
|$34,775
|25th
|$33,800
|26th
|$32,825
|27th
|$31,850
|28th
|$30,875
|29th
|$29,900
|30th
|$28,925
|31st
|$27,950
|32nd
|$26,975
|33rd
|$26,000
|34th
|$25,025
|35th
|$24,050
|36th
|$23,075
|37th
|$22,425
|38th
|$21,775
|39th
|$21,125
|40th
|$20,475
|41st
|$19,825
|42nd
|$19,175
|43rd
|$18,525
|44th
|$17,875
|45th
|$17,225
|46th
|$16,575
|47th
|$15,925
|48th
|$15,275
|49th
|$14,625
|50th
|$13,975
|51st
|$13,325
|52nd
|$12,675
|53rd
|$12,025
|54th
|$11,375
|55th
|$11,050
|56th
|$10,725
|57th
|$10,400
|58th
|$10,075
|59th
|$9,750
|60th
|$9,425
|61st
|$9,100
|62nd
|$8,775
|63rd
|$8,450
|64th
|$8,125
|65th
|$7,800
Who Are The Star Names In The Omega European Masters?
Ludvig Aberg claimed the title in 2023 just three months after turning pro and it had the desired effect on Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, as it helped persuade him that the young Swede was worthy of a place in his Ryder Cup team.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
There’s no Aberg this week as he is due to have surgery on a knee problem that has “bothered him since spring.”
However, the field still has plenty of quality, not least because of the inclusion of 2022 US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick, who is hoping for his third victory at the event. He will be joined by his brother, Alex, who will be hoping to replicate the form that saw him finish T5 at the 2023 tournament.
The Hojgaard twins, Nicolai and Rasmus, also play. Rasmus won the event in 2021 by one shot over Bernd Wiesberger, and the runner-up that year is also in the field.
Another notable participant is four-time DP World Tour winner Thriston Lawrence, who finished runner-up at the Betfred British Masters and won this event in 2022. Matteo Manassero, who has five wins on the Tour plays too, as does 2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari.
Where Is The Omega European Masters?
The tournament, which was established in 1923, has been held at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland since 1939 and is located at an altitude of 1,500 meters and offers stunning views over the Rhône Valley.
What Is The Payout For The Omega European Masters?
Players are competing for a purse of $3.25m, one of the largest on the DP World Tour so far this season. The figure is also an increase on the €2.5m (approximately $2.75m) that was available at the 2023 event, which was won by Ludvig Aberg.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
'I Hit A Bit Of A Wall' - Rory McIlroy Says He Plans To Reduce Schedule In 2025
The 35-year-old has admitted that his packed schedule in 2024 has taken a toll and that he won't be making quite as many starts next year
By Mike Hall Published
-
Ludvig Aberg Set For Surgery On Problem That Has 'Bothered Him Since Spring'
The Swede could return to play "on a limited schedule" in 2024 after opting to have arthroscopic surgery on a torn meniscus
By Jonny Leighfield Published