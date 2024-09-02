Ludvig Aberg Set For Surgery On Problem That Has 'Bothered Him Since Spring'

World No.5 Ludvig Aberg will undergo surgery on his left knee this week after suffering with a problem which has reportedly "bothered him since Spring."

This week Ludvig Aberg will have arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee that has bothered him since Spring. Ludvig should be able to hit balls 3-4 weeks after the procedure. Likely to play again in 2024 on a limited schedule.September 2, 2024

Golf Channel's Todd Lewis posted on X to say that the Swede will have "arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus" and that he "should be able to hit balls 3-4 weeks after the procedure," adding that Aberg is likely to play again this year but "on a limited schedule."

Aberg had withdrawn from the Wells Fargo Championship because of the issue back in May, and he only teed it up at the PGA Championship the following week after choosing to wear a knee brace for support.

The 24-year-old - who won his first PGA Tour event at the RSM Classic last Fall - has enjoyed an excellent full rookie season in America overall, scoring eight top-10s in 19 starts which included three runner-up finishes.

Aberg's season highlight was his solo-second result behind Scottie Scheffler at The Masters back in April, while he also only missed two cuts on his way to earning almost $10 million and finishing 16th in the FedEx Cup.

However, a year after announcing himself in the world of professional golf via his first victory on the DP World Tour, Aberg will now miss the defence of his Omega European Masters title at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club due to his upcoming procedure.

He may well return for the defence of his RSM Classic win in late November, however, as the FedEx Cup Fall series comes to an end following eight events which begin with the Procore Championship between September 12-15.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Aberg will join Jordan Spieth as the latest PGA Tour player to go under the knife this off-season, with the American having recently undergone successful wrist surgery.

Confirming he was set for a period of recovery and rehabilitation, Spieth wrote on X: “I had a procedure on my left wrist last week, as I had mentioned was the plan. The operation went smoothly and I’m grateful for the exceptional medical team and support of Annie and my family.

“Focused on rest and rehab, and I look forward to returning to golf healthy and prepared for 2025!”