Ludvig Aberg Set For Surgery On Problem That Has 'Bothered Him Since Spring'

The Swede could return to play "on a limited schedule" in 2024 after opting to have arthroscopic surgery on a torn meniscus

Ludvig Aberg Masters
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

World No.5 Ludvig Aberg will undergo surgery on his left knee this week after suffering with a problem which has reportedly "bothered him since Spring."

Golf Channel's Todd Lewis posted on X to say that the Swede will have "arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus" and that he "should be able to hit balls 3-4 weeks after the procedure," adding that Aberg is likely to play again this year but "on a limited schedule."

Aberg had withdrawn from the Wells Fargo Championship because of the issue back in May, and he only teed it up at the PGA Championship the following week after choosing to wear a knee brace for support.

The 24-year-old - who won his first PGA Tour event at the RSM Classic last Fall - has enjoyed an excellent full rookie season in America overall, scoring eight top-10s in 19 starts which included three runner-up finishes.

Aberg's season highlight was his solo-second result behind Scottie Scheffler at The Masters back in April, while he also only missed two cuts on his way to earning almost $10 million and finishing 16th in the FedEx Cup.

However, a year after announcing himself in the world of professional golf via his first victory on the DP World Tour, Aberg will now miss the defence of his Omega European Masters title at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club due to his upcoming procedure.

He may well return for the defence of his RSM Classic win in late November, however, as the FedEx Cup Fall series comes to an end following eight events which begin with the Procore Championship between September 12-15.

Aberg will join Jordan Spieth as the latest PGA Tour player to go under the knife this off-season, with the American having recently undergone successful wrist surgery.

Confirming he was set for a period of recovery and rehabilitation, Spieth wrote on X: “I had a procedure on my left wrist last week, as I had mentioned was the plan. The operation went smoothly and I’m grateful for the exceptional medical team and support of Annie and my family.

“Focused on rest and rehab, and I look forward to returning to golf healthy and prepared for 2025!”

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸