As the DP World Tour heads into its business end of the season, the circuit's Q-School moves to its Second Stage.

Taking place at four different Spanish venues (Fontanals Golf Club, Golf Las Pinaillas, Isla Canela Links and Desert Springs), it provides players with the opportunity to earn their place at the Final Stage in November, where DP World Tour cards will be on the line.

Eddie Pepperell was among the notable names to earn his card via 2025 Q-School (Image credit: Getty Images)

Many high-caliber names have had to endure the pressures of Q-School and, for 2026, a number of notable players are teeing it up in the Second Stage.

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From LIV Golfers to former DP World Tour winners, there are lots of recognizable names in the field for the four events, which take place October 29th to November 1st.

Take a look at the big names and which courses they will be tackling below...

Fontanals Golf Club

Fontanals Golf Club is the first course listed and, looking down the entry list, it has one of the stronger fields of the four tournaments.

Robert Rock is the main standout name, with the Englishman in the field via his position on the DP World Tour Career Money List.

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A two-time DP World Tour winner, Rock is joined by fellow circuit champions Fabrizio Zanotti, Shubhankar Sharma, Tom Lewis, Romain Wattel, George Coetzee and Robert Dinwiddie.

Rock has two DP World Tour victories, including the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2012 (Image credit: Getty Images)

One player to look out for is Jose Luis Ballester, who produced a strong performance during the First Stage to move through to the next stage of qualifying.

A former LIV Golfer, he is one of many players in the Second Stage from the circuit, with the Fireballs GC player earning victory at the PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour last November.

Ballester is joined by fellow big-hitter, Wilco Nienaber, as well as Dean Greyserman, who is the brother of PGA Tour player, Max.

One last recognizable name in the field is Richard Teder, who came to light when he famously qualified for The Open Championship in 2025 via Final Qualifying. Playing at West Lancashire, the Estonian holed out from 80-yards in a playoff to earn the final spot at Royal Portrush.

Golf Las Pinaillas

In terms of Golf Las Pinaillas, the name to look out for will be LIV Golfer Luis Masaveu who, like Ballester, secured his spot in the Second Stage via First Stage qualifying.

Also a member of Fireballs GC, the 23-year-old has some experience in DP World Tour sanctioned events, with Masaveu previously making starts on the HotelPlanner Tour.

His best result was a T5th at the German Challenge, with the Spaniard looking to make it through to Final Qualifying, which takes place at Infinitum Golf in his home country.

Masaveu joined LIV Golf at the beginning of 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former DP World Tour winners in the field include Renato Paratore, Yannik Paul, Justin Harding and Alvaro Quiros.

The four men all have victories at some notable tournaments on the top circuits, but have seen their form drop over the last few seasons.

Former Walker Cup player, Tom Sloman, is also in the field, while another name to look out for is Jack Buchanan, who claimed the 2026 Africa Amateur Championship, earning an Open spot in the process.

Several DP World Tour winners are listed in the field at Isla Canela Links, which also includes LIV Golfers Sam Horsfield and Luis Carrera.

Horsfield is a member of Majesticks GC on the LIV Golf League, but injury struggles and poor form in 2026 left the Englishman 57th in the individual standings.

A three-time winner on the DP World Tour, Horsfield will be hoping to earn his place back on the circuit having last teed it up in 2023 at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Horsfield's best result on LIV in 2026 came at Mexico City, where he finished T32nd (Image credit: Getty Images)

Joining Horsfield in the field in Huelva, Spain, will be two-time DP World Tour winner, Lucas Bjerregaard.

Earning victories at the Portugal Masters and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship nearly a decade ago, the Dane last played a competitive event in September, missing the cut at the Omega European Masters.

Maximilian Kieffer, Gavin Green, Callum Tarren and Adri Arnaus have wins worldwide and are in the field, while one other name to look out for is Cameron Adam.

The left-handed Scotsman secured his 2026 DP World Tour membership by topping the 2025 Global Amateur Pathway ranking. Adam, though, endured a poor season this year, registering just one top 10 at the Magical Kenya Open.

Desert Springs Resort

Desert Springs Resort is the final venue of the four and, as expected, an interesting field will be present in Almeria.

Looking down the entry list, Michael La Sasso is the name that stands out, with the American present after an excellent final round during First Stage bumped him into the qualifying spots.

La Sasso won the final 2026 LIV Golf event in Indianapolis and will be looking to join his LIV counterparts in making it through to Final Qualifying.

La Sasso celebrates his LIV Golf Indianapolis win in August (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other notable names include DP World Tour winner, Matthew Baldwin, who hit the opening tee shot at this year's Open Championship, which took place at his home club of Royal Birkdale.

Five-time DP World Tour winner, Alex Levy, is in the field having narrowly lost his Tour card a few years ago and failed to get it back.

He is joined by fellow circuit winners in Steven Brown and Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, who has seven victories on the DP World Tour, the last of which came in 2013.