New York Golf Club vs Atlanta Drive GC: TGL Week 3 Preview
The third TGL match features New York Golf Club in its second appearance taking on Atlanta Drive GC, which makes its debut - here is all the key information about the contest
The TGL reaches its third week, and it features one team making its second appearance against an opponent making its debut.
New York Golf Club faced The Bay Golf Club in the first-ever TGL match, but it was the Ludvig Aberg-inspired opposition who claimed a comprehensive 9-2 victory.
Thankfully for New York, its chance to make amends comes just two weeks after that disappointment, with the team taking on Atlanta Drive GC on Tuesday 21 January.
As usual, the action will take place inside the custom-built SoFi Center in Florida, with coverage on primetime TV. Also like the first two contests, play will take place over 15 holes across an approximately two-hour period, with the two line-ups of three driving into a 64-foot by 46-foot simulator as well as utilizing three virtual greens and 3,800 square feet of putting space.
As for the format, the opening nine holes will see each team compete in an alternate shot format before they come up against an opponent over two holes through the remaining six holes of singles.
Overall, there will be 15 regular season matches in the inaugural TGL season with each team playing the other five once in a round-robin system.
Following the last of those contests, which will take place on 4 March between Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links GC and Atlanta Drive GC, the season heads for the playoffs.
That phase will feature the top four teams playing in two semifinals matches. The two winners then progress to the finals, which will be played on 24 and 25 March as they compete for the SoFi Cup.
The third contest comes a week after Los Angeles Golf Club claimed a commanding 12-1 win over Jupiter Links. If New York is to make amends for its defeat in the TGL opener, it will need to do so without the talismanic Xander Schauffele, who is not in the line-up, with his team citing a "medical issue" for his absence. Instead, the line-up will comprise Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young, who will make his TGL debut.
As for New York's opponents, Atlanta Drive's roster looks strong, featuring two-time Major winner Justin Thomas, World No.12 Patrick Cantlay and eight-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel. Lucas Glover, who won the 2009 US Open, is the one to miss out against New York.
Despite the blow of losing Schauffele, New York still boasts considerable talent. The trio of 2022 US Open champion Fitzpatrick, Fowler and former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Young has a combined eight PGA Tour wins.
Meanwhile, in the current world rankings, Young is the highest at 37th, with Fowler the lowest at 78th, while the line-up's average age is 31. However, the absence of the World No.2 would hurt any team, and that alone will offer plenty of encouragement to Atlanta Drive GC that it can get its TGL campaign off to a flyer.
It has a wealth of experience to back that confidence up, too. The trio has racked up 31 PGA Tour wins in total while, in Thomas and Cantlay in particular, it has vast experience in team golf. Cantlay has three Ryder Cup appearances and two in the Presidents Cup to draw from, while Thomas has played in each three times. Meanwhile, Horschel was on the victorious US team in the 2022 Presidents Cup.
Below is who will represent each side on Tuesday as well as other key information before the third TGL fixture.
NEW YORK V ATLANTA DRIVE LINE-UPS
|Header Cell - Column 0
|New York
|Atlanta Drive
|Player 1
|Cameron Young
|Justin Thomas
|Player 2
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Billy Horschel
|Player 3
|Rickie Fowler
|Patrick Cantlay
This week, the action will get underway at 'Temple', a 481-yard par-4 hole, with Young and Thomas the first to get things underway for their respective teams.
After that, we move onto the par-5 Bonnie Link, par-3 On the Rocks, then a pair of par-5s with Serpent and On Chute. Then it's the par-4 Loot on the Line, the par-3 Craic On, the par-4 Bluebonnet and the par-5 Riptide.
The six singles hole comprise the par-5 Quick Draw, with Thomas and Young getting that section of the evening underway, before play moves onto the par-4 Straight Up, then the par-3 Set in Stone and par-4 Alpine. The action then concludes with the par-3 Cliffhanger and par-5 Pinery.
WHEN DOES NEW YORK V ATLANTA DRIVE START?
The opening tee shot is expected to take place at around 7pm ET (12am GMT) on Tuesday 21 January (Wednesday 22 January). Matches are scheduled to take around two hours each.
It is being shown live on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States and on Sky Sports Golf in the UK.
NEW YORK V ATLANTA DRIVE TGL BETTING ODDS
While odds for the match are to be confirmed, Atlanta Drive GC is likely to begin as favorite, particular with the absence of Schauffele from the New York line-up.
After beginning the season as third favorites for the title at +400, New York has drifted to +600 and fifth in the betting following its opening-week defeat. Atlanta Drive GC is currently priced at +450 on Draft Kings behind The Bay, Los Angeles and Boston Common.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
