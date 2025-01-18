Xander Schauffele Not Listed In TGL Match And Farmers Insurance Open After Reported 'Medical Issue'

Following his withdrawal from The American Express, it has now been reported that Xander Schauffele will also not appear in Tuesday’s TGL match for New York Golf Club against Atlanta Drive GC or the Farmers Insurance Open, which begins the next day.

Last week, PGA Tour Communications released a short statement on X stating that Schauffele was no longer in the 156-man field for The American Express without offering a reason for his withdrawal, but another X account, NUCLR GOLF now reports that his team has cited a “medical issue” as his reason for not being listed in next week’s contests.

Schauffele’s absence from both will be a blow to the 31-year-old for different reasons. Sitting out his team’s second appearnace in the TGL means he won't be able to help it make amends for its 9-2 drubbing to The Bay in the first-ever match. Instead, the New York line-up will consist of Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young, who will make his debut.

Meanwhile, Schauffele, who is a San Diego native, will miss next week’s Torrey Pines event on the PGA Tour for the first time after nine successive appearances.

In 2024, Schauffele finished T9 in the Farmers Insurance Open to continue an impressive start to the season that began with top-10 finishes in The Sentry and The American Express. This year, it has been a different story. Schauffele continued his long run of making the cut at events, which began in May 2022, with a T30 at The Sentry in Hawaii earlier this month.

However, after his TGL debut defeat, his absence from the following three events in his schedule is hardly ideal as he looks to go even better than last year, when a brilliant run of form saw him win two Majors and finish the year just behind the dominant Scottie Scheffler in the world rankings.

Currently, there is no word on when Schauffle will return to action, but all eyes will be on whether he is named in the field for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which follows the Farmers Insurance Open and is the second signature event of the season after The Sentry.

In 2024, Schauffele played in the tournament for the first time since 2017 and finished T54 in the weather-hit tournament.