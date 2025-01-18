Xander Schauffele Not Listed In TGL Match And Farmers Insurance Open After Reported 'Medical Issue'

The World No.2, who withdrew from The American Express, is reportedly sitting out two scheduled appearances in the next week due to an unspecified "medical issue"

Xander Schauffele takes a shot at The Sentry
Xander Schauffele is not listed in the next TGL match or the Farmers Insurance Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

Following his withdrawal from The American Express, it has now been reported that Xander Schauffele will also not appear in Tuesday’s TGL match for New York Golf Club against Atlanta Drive GC or the Farmers Insurance Open, which begins the next day.

Last week, PGA Tour Communications released a short statement on X stating that Schauffele was no longer in the 156-man field for The American Express without offering a reason for his withdrawal, but another X account, NUCLR GOLF now reports that his team has cited a “medical issue” as his reason for not being listed in next week’s contests.

Schauffele’s absence from both will be a blow to the 31-year-old for different reasons. Sitting out his team’s second appearnace in the TGL means he won't be able to help it make amends for its 9-2 drubbing to The Bay in the first-ever match. Instead, the New York line-up will consist of Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young, who will make his debut.

Meanwhile, Schauffele, who is a San Diego native, will miss next week’s Torrey Pines event on the PGA Tour for the first time after nine successive appearances.

Xander Schauffele takes a shot at the Farmers Insurance Open

Xander Schauffele finished T9 at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, Schauffele finished T9 in the Farmers Insurance Open to continue an impressive start to the season that began with top-10 finishes in The Sentry and The American Express. This year, it has been a different story. Schauffele continued his long run of making the cut at events, which began in May 2022, with a T30 at The Sentry in Hawaii earlier this month.

However, after his TGL debut defeat, his absence from the following three events in his schedule is hardly ideal as he looks to go even better than last year, when a brilliant run of form saw him win two Majors and finish the year just behind the dominant Scottie Scheffler in the world rankings.

Currently, there is no word on when Schauffle will return to action, but all eyes will be on whether he is named in the field for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which follows the Farmers Insurance Open and is the second signature event of the season after The Sentry.

In 2024, Schauffele played in the tournament for the first time since 2017 and finished T54 in the weather-hit tournament.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸