Netflix Reportedly On Site At LIV Golf Invitational London

The final day of the very first LIV Golf Invitational Series got underway on Saturday, with players vying it out for millions and millions of dollars. However, during the build-up to the tournament, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding whether players will be suspended by the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed nature of the entire series.

Now, on Saturday, it has been revealed by the Twitter page, The Fried Egg, that Netflix are reportedly on-site at the Centurion Club and will be filming the entire day. In the tweet, it states: "LIV Golf players were notified that Netflix has arrived and is filming at today’s round."

This is an extremely interesting development especially as, back in January, it was announced that Netflix had confirmed a stacked line-up for an upcoming docuseries (opens in new tab), which is set to detail the ups and downs of the PGA Tour and give golf fans a look into the real lives of those at the elite level.

Based around the extremely successful Formula 1 hit, Drive To Survive, the docuseries will give access inside the ropes and behind the scenes of the PGA Tour. Filming apparently started back at the Hero World Challenge in December 2021, with the PGA Tour and governing bodies that conduct men’s Major championships - Augusta National Golf Club, the PGA of America, the USGA, and The R&A providing entry into the sport’s biggest events, including all four of the Majors, The Players Championship and the season-ending FedEx Cup.

However, it is now reported that Netflix are at Centurion for the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event. What's more, players like Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na and Ian Poulter, who were set to appear in the docuseries, are amongst the players that have jumped ship from the PGA Tour to join LIV.

Amongst the other players who are set to appear in the Netflix docuseries but have been linked with LIV are Rickie Fowler and Bubba Watson. Only time will tell who and what the docuseries will contain, with it being believed that the release date may be early 2023.

If, indeed, the cameras are at Centurion, then this is going to be a must watch when it is finally released!