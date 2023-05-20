Mcilroy And Lowry Spotted Filming For Netflix Full Swing Season 2

One of the big talking points of golf in 2023 has been the Netflix 'Full Swing' docuseries, with multiple stars featuring in the eight episodes. Now, after the news of Series 2 being confirmed, we can expect some big names to feature, especially given reports at the PGA Championship.

Following their third round, in brutal conditions, it appears that Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will be part of Series 2, with Daniel Rapaport tweeting: "Full Swing season 2 on deckkkkkk. Two Irish lads having a wee chat after a round in the p*****g down rain. Bet they want a pint."

Full Swing season 2 on deckkkkkk. Two Irish lads having a wee chat after a round in the pissing down rain. Bet they want a pint. pic.twitter.com/5PbX3vlaFcMay 20, 2023 See more

McIlroy had featured in the first series, with the final episode showing the heartbreak of The 150th Open Championship and the amazing success of his third FedEx Cup championship.

According to the series producer, Chad Mumm, cameras were on site at the PGA Championship for Season 2, with Mumm tweeting a few hints prior to the action. One of these included Tom Kim's mishap, which saw him covered in mud following a visit to a creek, with Kim laughing off the incident. Following the moment, Mumm tweeted: "You better believe this is gonna be in Full Swing."

On Monday, Mumm tweeted that he was heading to Oak Hill, stating: "Heading to Rochester, PGA Championship here we come. S2 let’s go." Now, following the tweets, it appears we are in for an absolute treat, with the likes of Kim, McIlroy and Lowry reportedly featuring in the new series.

You better believe this is gonna be in Full Swing. https://t.co/Ugfdqz8ecIMay 19, 2023 See more

The first season debuted in February with eight episodes following some of the sport's biggest names throughout 2022. The show documented all four of the men's Majors and culminated with the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Reports have stated that Max Homa was being filmed during the Waste Management Phoenix Open so he seems to be a likely contender for Season 2. The docuseries is produced by Vox Media and Box to Box Films, the people behind the hugely successful F1: Drive to Survive series that is now in its fifth season. Netflix confirmed the news of a second season along with the tennis series 'Break Point'.