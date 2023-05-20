Mcilroy And Lowry Spotted Filming For Netflix Full Swing Season 2
Both Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were reportedly filmed at the PGA Championship for Season 2 of Netflix's Full Swing
One of the big talking points of golf in 2023 has been the Netflix 'Full Swing' docuseries, with multiple stars featuring in the eight episodes. Now, after the news of Series 2 being confirmed, we can expect some big names to feature, especially given reports at the PGA Championship.
Following their third round, in brutal conditions, it appears that Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will be part of Series 2, with Daniel Rapaport tweeting: "Full Swing season 2 on deckkkkkk. Two Irish lads having a wee chat after a round in the p*****g down rain. Bet they want a pint."
Full Swing season 2 on deckkkkkk. Two Irish lads having a wee chat after a round in the pissing down rain. Bet they want a pint. pic.twitter.com/5PbX3vlaFcMay 20, 2023
McIlroy had featured in the first series, with the final episode showing the heartbreak of The 150th Open Championship and the amazing success of his third FedEx Cup championship.
According to the series producer, Chad Mumm, cameras were on site at the PGA Championship for Season 2, with Mumm tweeting a few hints prior to the action. One of these included Tom Kim's mishap, which saw him covered in mud following a visit to a creek, with Kim laughing off the incident. Following the moment, Mumm tweeted: "You better believe this is gonna be in Full Swing."
On Monday, Mumm tweeted that he was heading to Oak Hill, stating: "Heading to Rochester, PGA Championship here we come. S2 let’s go." Now, following the tweets, it appears we are in for an absolute treat, with the likes of Kim, McIlroy and Lowry reportedly featuring in the new series.
You better believe this is gonna be in Full Swing. https://t.co/Ugfdqz8ecIMay 19, 2023
The first season debuted in February with eight episodes following some of the sport's biggest names throughout 2022. The show documented all four of the men's Majors and culminated with the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Reports have stated that Max Homa was being filmed during the Waste Management Phoenix Open so he seems to be a likely contender for Season 2. The docuseries is produced by Vox Media and Box to Box Films, the people behind the hugely successful F1: Drive to Survive series that is now in its fifth season. Netflix confirmed the news of a second season along with the tennis series 'Break Point'.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
