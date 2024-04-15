Nelly Korda Heavy Favorite For Major Victory And Almost At Scottie Scheffler Level In The Chevron Betting Odds
Right now, Korda and Scheffler dominate the women's and men's game, with their odds for claiming the first Majors of the year extremely short!
If you were to look at both the men's and women's professional games, two names would stand out, as Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda currently sit head and shoulders above the rest.
In his last four starts, Scheffler has had victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Players Championship, a runner-up finish at the Houston Open, and a win at the first Major of the year, the Masters.
However, if you can believe it, Scheffler isn't in even the most in-form player in the world of golf right now! In her last four starts, Korda has claimed victories at the LPGA Drive On Championship, Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Ford Championship and T-Mobile Match Play. Now, at the Chevron Championship, the first women's Major of 2024, Korda is going for a fifth straight title...
Her four straight wins in four starts made her the first player to do so since Lorena Ochoa in 2008 and, if Korda were to claim a fifth straight title, she would join the likes of Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam.
There's no arguing who the favorite is then as the best players in the women's game head to The Club at Carlton Woods and, if you were to take a look at the bookies, Korda's odds can be compared to that of Scheffler's heading into the Masters.
Claiming his second Green Jacket at Augusta National, Scheffler started the week at odds around 4/1, with the nearest challenger, Rory McIlroy seen as low as 10/1. In the case of Korda, the best price we have seen her at is 5/1 with, wait for it, the second favourite, Jin Young Ko, 22/1!
The gap showcases the dominance of Korda throughout 2024, with Lydia Ko, Patty Tavatanakit, Hannah Green and Bailey Tardy the only other players to win on the LPGA Tour circuit in the first eight tournaments of this year.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Although the 25-year-old is the favourite, it's worth noting that Korda hasn't won a Major title since the 2021 Women's PGA Championship. However, she has had a number of excellent results at the big-five tournaments and, at last year's Chevron Championship, which changed venue that year, Korda did finish in solo third and moved back to the World No.1 spot.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
PXG Black Ops Driver vs Ping G430 Max 10K Driver: Read our head-to-head verdict
Which of these high performing drivers is the best choice for you? Take a look at our head-to-head review below…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Scheffler The New Tiger? Time For Woods To Say Goodbye? 10 Takeaways From The 2024 Masters
We highlight ten of the key stories to come from the 88th edition of the Masters
By Michael Weston Published
-
'I Can't Even Wrap My Head Around It' - Nelly Korda Wins T-Mobile Match Play To Make It Four Straight LPGA Tour Victories
The World No.1 defeated Leona Maguire in Las Vegas to continue her extraordinary run of form
By Michael Weston Published
-
LET Event Cancelled After Only 18 Holes With Three Players Announced As 'Unofficial' Winners
Heavy rainfall on Saturday night meant the Australian Women’s Classic ended prematurely as Nicole Broch Estrup, Pei-Ying Tsai and Jess Whitting were declared joint winners
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Lottie Woad Cards Epic Finish To Secure Augusta National Women's Amateur
Woad birdied three of her final four holes to pick up the title by a single stroke from Bailey Shoemaker, who had earlier carded a six-under-par final round
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Anna Davis Misses Augusta National Women's Amateur Cut After One Stroke Penalty
The 2022 champion was penalised for slow play during her second round and will miss the chance to play Augusta National on Saturday
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Do Augusta National Women's Amateur Players Get Paid?
The Augusta National Women’s Amateur (ANWA) has become one of the most coveted titles
By Michael Weston Published
-
T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards Prize Money Payout 2024
Pajaree Anannarukarn defends her title at the event, which has a new sponsor and format
By Mike Hall Published
-
World No.1 Nelly Korda Makes It Three In A Row At The Ford Championship
The Florida native is currently on a very impressive hot streak
By Michael Weston Published
-
LPGA Tour Prize Fund Surpasses $120m After Boost For JM Eagle LA Championship
The JM Eagle LA Championship will offer a record $3.75m, which sees the overall prize fund for the LPGA Tour season now stand at over $120m
By Mike Hall Published