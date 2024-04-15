Nelly Korda Heavy Favorite For Major Victory And Almost At Scottie Scheffler Level In The Chevron Betting Odds

If you were to look at both the men's and women's professional games, two names would stand out, as Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda currently sit head and shoulders above the rest.

In his last four starts, Scheffler has had victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Players Championship, a runner-up finish at the Houston Open, and a win at the first Major of the year, the Masters.

However, if you can believe it, Scheffler isn't in even the most in-form player in the world of golf right now! In her last four starts, Korda has claimed victories at the LPGA Drive On Championship, Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Ford Championship and T-Mobile Match Play. Now, at the Chevron Championship, the first women's Major of 2024, Korda is going for a fifth straight title...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her four straight wins in four starts made her the first player to do so since Lorena Ochoa in 2008 and, if Korda were to claim a fifth straight title, she would join the likes of Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam.

There's no arguing who the favorite is then as the best players in the women's game head to The Club at Carlton Woods and, if you were to take a look at the bookies, Korda's odds can be compared to that of Scheffler's heading into the Masters.

Claiming his second Green Jacket at Augusta National, Scheffler started the week at odds around 4/1, with the nearest challenger, Rory McIlroy seen as low as 10/1. In the case of Korda, the best price we have seen her at is 5/1 with, wait for it, the second favourite, Jin Young Ko, 22/1!

Lilia Vu will defend her Chevron Championship title (Image credit: Getty Images)

The gap showcases the dominance of Korda throughout 2024, with Lydia Ko, Patty Tavatanakit, Hannah Green and Bailey Tardy the only other players to win on the LPGA Tour circuit in the first eight tournaments of this year.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although the 25-year-old is the favourite, it's worth noting that Korda hasn't won a Major title since the 2021 Women's PGA Championship. However, she has had a number of excellent results at the big-five tournaments and, at last year's Chevron Championship, which changed venue that year, Korda did finish in solo third and moved back to the World No.1 spot.