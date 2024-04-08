'I Can't Even Wrap My Head Around It' - Nelly Korda Wins T-Mobile Match Play To Make It Four Straight LPGA Tour Victories

The World No.1 defeated Leona Maguire in Las Vegas to continue her extraordinary run of form

Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda makes it four in a row at the T-Mobile Match Play
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Weston
By Michael Weston
published

Nelly Korda ‘s extraordinary run of form continued at the T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas, where she beat Leona Maguire 4&3 to win her fourth straight LPGA Tour title.

The World No.1 won four of her first seven holes to set up victory of Ireland’s Maguire, after which she admitted to being in a state of shock.

“I can't even wrap my head around it,” Korda said. “Such a whirlwind of the last three weeks. I just feel like I was just in go-mode constantly.”

There’s no doubt as to who will start favorite for the first women’s Major of the season in two weeks at The Chevron Championship.

Korda, who had already won the LPGA Drive On Championship, FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship and Ford Championship going into the weekend’s T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek, will head to Houston with hopes of making it five wins in five consecutive starts, and tie the record set by Nancy Lopez in 1978 and matched by Annika Sorenstam in 2004-05.

The 25-year-old also became the first American since Kathy Whitworth in 1969 to win four of her first five starts in a season, an achievement that’s well aware of.

“It's such an honor. Kathy's really good friend actually texted me last week a photo of me being compared to Kathy on social media. I wrote her back that it's an honor to be alongside her,” said Korda.

“I used to play in her event growing up, The Kathy Whitworth Invitational in Texas, and meeting her and getting to talk to her was always the highlight of my year.

“She was always so, so nice, so getting compared to Kathy Whitworth is a huge honor.”

Nelly Korda & Leona Maguire

Nelly Korda in relaxed mood during her match play victory over Ireland's Leona Maguire

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Korda’s victory over Maguire was made to look comfortable after three birdies from the fifth saw her race into a 4UP lead.

Maguire, 3-1 while representing Europe in team match play events against the American, dug in to take the 13th and 14th.

However, it proved too little too late, with a par on the 15th enough for Korda to end the match before it really got close.

“It's always nice to get a lead, kind of like a cushion," Korda reflected.

“But it's Leona. She's such a fiery competitor. I knew when I lost those two holes in a row, 13 and 14, that I really needed to put my foot down to finish the match off.”

See more

Career victory number 12 earned Korda a check for $300,000, and she’s now looking forward to taking a week off before setting her sights on the first Major Championship of the season.

“Yeah, it's the little things in life. Just sleeping in your own bed.”

Women's Golf
Michael Weston
Michael Weston
Contributing editor

Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club. 

