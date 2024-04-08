'I Can't Even Wrap My Head Around It' - Nelly Korda Wins T-Mobile Match Play To Make It Four Straight LPGA Tour Victories
The World No.1 defeated Leona Maguire in Las Vegas to continue her extraordinary run of form
Nelly Korda ‘s extraordinary run of form continued at the T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas, where she beat Leona Maguire 4&3 to win her fourth straight LPGA Tour title.
The World No.1 won four of her first seven holes to set up victory of Ireland’s Maguire, after which she admitted to being in a state of shock.
“I can't even wrap my head around it,” Korda said. “Such a whirlwind of the last three weeks. I just feel like I was just in go-mode constantly.”
There’s no doubt as to who will start favorite for the first women’s Major of the season in two weeks at The Chevron Championship.
Korda, who had already won the LPGA Drive On Championship, FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship and Ford Championship going into the weekend’s T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek, will head to Houston with hopes of making it five wins in five consecutive starts, and tie the record set by Nancy Lopez in 1978 and matched by Annika Sorenstam in 2004-05.
The 25-year-old also became the first American since Kathy Whitworth in 1969 to win four of her first five starts in a season, an achievement that’s well aware of.
“It's such an honor. Kathy's really good friend actually texted me last week a photo of me being compared to Kathy on social media. I wrote her back that it's an honor to be alongside her,” said Korda.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“I used to play in her event growing up, The Kathy Whitworth Invitational in Texas, and meeting her and getting to talk to her was always the highlight of my year.
“She was always so, so nice, so getting compared to Kathy Whitworth is a huge honor.”
Korda’s victory over Maguire was made to look comfortable after three birdies from the fifth saw her race into a 4UP lead.
Maguire, 3-1 while representing Europe in team match play events against the American, dug in to take the 13th and 14th.
However, it proved too little too late, with a par on the 15th enough for Korda to end the match before it really got close.
“It's always nice to get a lead, kind of like a cushion," Korda reflected.
“But it's Leona. She's such a fiery competitor. I knew when I lost those two holes in a row, 13 and 14, that I really needed to put my foot down to finish the match off.”
Nelly Nelly Nelly NellyBet you can't say that four times fast 💪 pic.twitter.com/AGx36SYDwEApril 8, 2024
Career victory number 12 earned Korda a check for $300,000, and she’s now looking forward to taking a week off before setting her sights on the first Major Championship of the season.
“Yeah, it's the little things in life. Just sleeping in your own bed.”
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
The Masters Amateurs In The Field - Augusta National 2024
Five amateurs will tee it up at Augusta National for The Masters 2024, find out how they all qualified for the first Major of the year
By Paul Higham Published
-
LIV Golf Winner Dean Burmester Gives Measured Response To Masters Question
LIV Golf Miami champion Dean Burmester refused to say that he deserved to be in the Masters field despite admitting he's playing some of the best golf of his career
By Elliott Heath Published
-
LET Event Cancelled After Only 18 Holes With Three Players Announced As 'Unofficial' Winners
Heavy rainfall on Saturday night meant the Australian Women’s Classic ended prematurely as Nicole Broch Estrup, Pei-Ying Tsai and Jess Whitting were declared joint winners
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Lottie Woad Cards Epic Finish To Secure Augusta National Women's Amateur
Woad birdied three of her final four holes to pick up the title by a single stroke from Bailey Shoemaker, who had earlier carded a six-under-par final round
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Anna Davis Misses Augusta National Women's Amateur Cut After One Stroke Penalty
The 2022 champion was penalised for slow play during her second round and will miss the chance to play Augusta National on Saturday
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Do Augusta National Women's Amateur Players Get Paid?
The Augusta National Women’s Amateur (ANWA) has become one of the most coveted titles
By Michael Weston Published
-
T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards Prize Money Payout 2024
Pajaree Anannarukarn defends her title at the event, which has a new sponsor and format
By Mike Hall Published
-
World No.1 Nelly Korda Makes It Three In A Row At The Ford Championship
The Florida native is currently on a very impressive hot streak
By Michael Weston Published
-
LPGA Tour Prize Fund Surpasses $120m After Boost For JM Eagle LA Championship
The JM Eagle LA Championship will offer a record $3.75m, which sees the overall prize fund for the LPGA Tour season now stand at over $120m
By Mike Hall Published
-
Ford Championship Presented By KCC Prize Money Payout 2024
A world-class field heads to Arizona for the inaugural event, where the largest purse of the LPGA Tour season so far is available
By Mike Hall Published