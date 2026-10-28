Need More Help On The Greens? The New Odyssey TRTL Putters Could Be The Answer

Known for producing some of the best putters money can buy, Odyssey's new range of TRTL putters are already receiving the attention of many on the top circuits.

The likes of Min Woo Lee, Si Woo Kim and Nicolai Hojgaard have already put the new flatsticks in the bag throughout 2026 and all the crucial information on the brand new mallet-range has been revealed.

(Image credit: Odyssey/Callaway)

Odyssey has used Ai in its former Ai-One and Ai-Dual models and, in the TRTL line of putters, it possesses a brand new Ai-Star insert.

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This insert has a dual layer construction that combines the premium materials of urethane and aluminum to deliver consistent ball speed across the face and improve forward roll while enhancing feel.

Along with the Ai-Star insert, Odyssey has also included a new Forward Roll Design groove that is deeper and more aggressive with a 19° slope.

Working in conjunction with the dual layer design, this once again helps improve forward roll up and down the face.

(Image credit: Odyssey/Callaway)

In terms of the four TRTL models available, there is the DB, the S, the CH and the Max S2S, with all suiting different putting stroke requirements.

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A few things that they all have in common, though, is a new Twin Track enhanced alignment on the crown, a multi-material construction that contains a steel body and a lightweight aerospace-grade aluminum belly, as well as four sole weights positioned in each corner of the putter.

Odyssey went through various designs of putter before settling on the final product, moving the shell of the club forward so that the alignment line sat on the leading edge of the putter.

Speaking of the alignment on the crown, Odyssey also trialed a number of iterations before deciding on the Twin Track system.

On the green shell, you will find a bold, thick white line with a continuous dark line running through the middle of it. This will especially help players with their start line.

(Image credit: Odyssey/Callaway)

Rounding out the technology story of this putter is the MOI, one of the key aspects for performance.

Because the TRTL putters are crafted from lightweight materials, Odyssey's engineers have been able to push the weight to the perimeter of the putter for greater stability and forgiveness.

What's more, a lot of time and effort has gone into the sole, which sits flush to the ground via the refined rake and camber, which work together when it comes to positioning the putter comfortably at address.

Combine the camber with the four weights positioned on the four corners, and it means the center of gravity (CG) can be moved towards the front, rear, heel or toe, therefore fine tuning the amount of toe hang the putter has and aiding the putting stroke.

Yuna Nishimura recently won the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on the LPGA Tour using an Odyssey TRTL putter (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Odyssey TRTL range has already been released in Japan and, such is the success of the putter line, the four models available have become the four best selling putters in the country.

Now being released in Europe and the US, you can expect the TRTL putters to hit retailers on November 6th, with the prices and model specs listed below...

Odyssey TRTL Putter Prices

TRTL S: $349.99/£299/€399

$349.99/£299/€399 TRTL DB: $349.99/£299/€399

$349.99/£299/€399 TRTL CH: $349.99/£299/€399

$349.99/£299/€399 TRTL Max S2S: $399.99/£329/€439

Odyssey TRTL Putter Specs

Odyssey TRTL S: The TRTL S has a short slant hosel and will suit those who have a slight arc in their stroke with some face rotation.

Odyssey TRTL DB: The TRTL DB has a double bend hosel and will suit those who have a straight-back, straight-through, putting stroke with minimal face rotation.

Odyssey TRTL CH: The TRTL DB has a plumber's neck hosel and will suit those who have moderate-to-significant face rotation and arc.

Odyssey TRTL Max S2S: The TRTL Max S2S stands for square-2-square and is a zero-torque design that encourages a straight-back, straight-through stroke, keeping the face square through impact.