Nedbank Golf Challenge Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

The penultimate DP World Tour event of the season visits South Africa for the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player Country Club.

The tournament, dubbed “Africa’s Major,” is one of the most prestigious on the circuit, so not surprisingly, a strong field will be in attendance.

That includes a debut appearance at the event from Max Homa, who ranks eighth in the world. The American is making his first start since excelling at the Ryder Cup, where, despite finishing on the losing side, he amassed 3.5 points for Zach Johnson’s team to emerge as one of the few positives from it. That was Homa’s latest strong performance in an impressive 2023, which included victory at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Homa is not the only member of the USA team in this week’s field. Wildcard Justin Thomas also appears as he looks to regain his best form during a disappointing year that saw him miss out on the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs.

There are signs he is over the worst of his slump following a T12 at the Wyndham Championship and a finish of fifth at the Fortinet Championship, which came before he secured 1.5 points at Marco Simone. Thomas is looking for his first win since claiming the 2022 PGA Championship title at Southern Hills.

The man to beat this week is likely to be defending champion Tommy Fleetwood. The Englishman has claimed victory in the last two editions and heads into this week’s event on the back of some encouraging form, including sixth in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Fleetwood was also a key player in Team Europe’s Ryder Cup win, although he missed cut in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship the following week.

Tommy Fleetwood is aiming for his third Nedbank Golf Challenge title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fleetwood is joined by three other members of Luke Donald’s team - Justin Rose, Robert MacIntyre and Nicolai Hojgaard.

Rose, who has distanced himself from the 2025 Ryder Cup captaincy, is enjoying a solid season and claimed victory in February’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA Tour. With 7,000 Race to Dubai ranking points up for grabs here, the Englishman, who is currently 91st in the rankings, will not have given up the chance to reach the top 50 needed to join the likes of Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm in competing at the season-closing DP World Tour Championship.

As for MacIntyre and Hojgaard, they enter the tournament eighth and 21st in the standings, respectively.

Other high-profile players in the field include New Zealander Ryan Fox, who won September’s BMW PGA Championship, and Adrian Meronk, who was unfortunate to miss out on a maiden Ryder Cup appearance and provided the perfect response to that snub in the shape of a comeback victory at the Andalucia Masters in October.

LIV Golf player Branden Grace, who won the 2017 edition, also plays as he aims to claim victory in his homeland once again. Another local player, four-time DP World Tour winner Thriston Lawrence, participates too.

A purse of $6m is on offer. Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Nedbank Golf Challenge 2023 Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,025,000 2nd $665,000 3rd $381,000 4th $302,000 5th $256,000 6th $212,000 7th $182,000 8th $152,000 9th $136,000 10th $121,000 11th $111,000 12th $104,000 13th $98,000 14th $93,000 15th $89,000 16th $85,000 17th $82,000 18th $78,000 19th $75,000 20th $73,000 21st $71,000 22nd $69,000 23rd $67,000 24th $65,000 25th $63,000 26th $61,000 27th $59,200 28th $57,400 29th $55,600 30th $53,800 31st $52,000 32nd $50,200 33rd $48,400 34th $46,600 35th $44,800 36th $43,000 37th $41,700 38th $40,400 39th $39,200 40th $38,000 41st $36,800 42nd $35,600 43rd $34,400 44th $33,200 45th $32,000 46th $30,800 47th $29,600 48th $28,400 49th $27,200 50th $26,000 51st $24,800 52nd $23,600 53rd $22,400 54th $21,200 55th $20,600 56th $20,000 57th $19,400 58th $18,800 59th $18,200 60th $17,600 61st $17,000 62nd $16,400 63rd $15,800 64th $15,200 65th $14,600 66th $14,100

Nedbank Golf Challenge 2023 Field

Marcus Armitage

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Alexander Björk

Daniel Bradbury

Daniel Brown

Julien Brun

Jorge Campillo

Todd Clements

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Hennie Du Plessis

Nacho Elvira

Ewen Ferguson

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Ryan Fox

Branden Grace

Julien Guerrier

Marcus Helligkilde

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Rasmus Højgaard

Nicolai Højgaard

Max Homa

Matthew Jordan

Maximilian Kieffer

Nathan Kimsey

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

Thriston Lawrence

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Joost Luiten

Robert MacIntyre

Richard Mansell

Tom McKibbin

Adrian Meronk

Francesco Molinari

Vincent Norrman

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Victor Perez

Aaron Rai

Richie Ramsay

Justin Rose

Antoine Rozner

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Matthew Southgate

Ockie Strydom

Connor Syme

Justin Thomas

Sami Välimäki

Matth Wallace

Dale Whitnell

Jeff Winther

Did Ernie Els Win The Nedbank Golf Challenge? The South African legend won the tournament in 1999, 2000 and 2002 and is one of only four players along with Lee Westwood, David Frost and Nick Price to win it three times. Tommy Fleetwood will join that list if he wins the 2023 tournament.