MyGolfLife Open Purse And Prize Money

There's a prize of $250,000 available for the winner of this week's inaugural tournament in South Africa

Dean Burmester takes a shot at the 2022 Kenya Open
Mike Hall
By
published

Pecanwood Country Club near Pretoria hosts the inaugural MyGolfLife Open this week, with the 72 par course known for its forgiving fairways and flat terrain.

Because of the course’s generous nature, it is expected to favour the big hitters, including local star Dean Burmester. However, there are still seven water hazards to navigate, while the putting surfaces are regarded as particularly challenging. Nevertheless, with holes as long and generous as the par 5 seventh, at 636 yards, you’d have to favour the players with most powerful drives taking the lion’s share of the purse.

Last week’s Kenya Open saw winner Ashun Wu demonstrate a short-game masterclass to claim the first prize of €291,660 from a purse of €1.75m. While this course might not be as suited to his game, he will still be hopeful of walking away with a decent share of the purse. 

Of course, the main event this week is undoubtedly the unofficial fifth Major, The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida, and while the $20m purse in that tournament certainly reflects its far higher profile, the winner of the MyGolfLife Open still banks a sizeable prize of $250,000. With plenty of local players competing in front of a home crowd, and the element of surprise offered by a course making it's debut on the DP World Tour, the competition is likely to be fierce in this second successive tournament in Africa.  

Here's how the prize money will be distributed.

PositionPrize Money
1st $250,000
2nd$166,660
3rd$93,900
4th$75,000
5th$63,600
6th$52,500
7th$45,000
8th$37,500
9th$33,600
10th$30,000
11th$27,600
12th$25,800
13th$24,150
14th$22,950
15th$22,050
16th$21,150
17th$20,250
18th$19,350
19th$18,600
20th$18,000
21st$17,400
22nd$16,950
23rd$16,500
24th$16,050
25th$15,600
26th$15,150
27th$14,700
28th$14,250
29th$13,800
30th$13,350
31st$12,900
32nd$12,450
33rd$12,000
34th$11.550
35th$11,250
36th$10,950
37th$10,650
38th$10,350
39th$10,050
40th$9,750
41st$9,450
42nd$9,150
43rd$8,850
44th$8,550
45th$8,250
46th$7,950
47th$7,650
48th$7,350
49th$7,050
50th$6,750
51st$6,450
52nd$6,150
53rd$5,850
54th$5,550
55th$5,250
56th$4,950
57th$4,650
58th$4,500
59th$4,350
60th$4,200
61st$4,050
62nd$3,900
63rd$3,750
64th$3,600
65th$3,450

What Is The Tournament Purse For The MyGolfLife Open?

The tournament purse for the 2022 Kenya Open is $1.5m. This is slightly down on the purse of €1.75m on offer at last week's Kenya Open. The winner will still bank $250,000. 

Who Will Be Playing In The 2022 MyGolfLife Open?

Players to look out for include England's Richard Bland, who will be looking to recaputure the form that saw him finish runner-up in January's Slynco.io Dubai Desert Classic. Others expected to do well include Dean Burmester and Bernd Wiesberger.

