MyGolfLife Open Purse And Prize Money
There's a prize of $250,000 available for the winner of this week's inaugural tournament in South Africa
Pecanwood Country Club near Pretoria hosts the inaugural MyGolfLife Open this week, with the 72 par course known for its forgiving fairways and flat terrain.
Because of the course’s generous nature, it is expected to favour the big hitters, including local star Dean Burmester. However, there are still seven water hazards to navigate, while the putting surfaces are regarded as particularly challenging. Nevertheless, with holes as long and generous as the par 5 seventh, at 636 yards, you’d have to favour the players with most powerful drives taking the lion’s share of the purse.
Last week’s Kenya Open saw winner Ashun Wu demonstrate a short-game masterclass to claim the first prize of €291,660 from a purse of €1.75m. While this course might not be as suited to his game, he will still be hopeful of walking away with a decent share of the purse.
Of course, the main event this week is undoubtedly the unofficial fifth Major, The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida, and while the $20m purse in that tournament certainly reflects its far higher profile, the winner of the MyGolfLife Open still banks a sizeable prize of $250,000. With plenty of local players competing in front of a home crowd, and the element of surprise offered by a course making it's debut on the DP World Tour, the competition is likely to be fierce in this second successive tournament in Africa.
Here's how the prize money will be distributed.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$250,000
|2nd
|$166,660
|3rd
|$93,900
|4th
|$75,000
|5th
|$63,600
|6th
|$52,500
|7th
|$45,000
|8th
|$37,500
|9th
|$33,600
|10th
|$30,000
|11th
|$27,600
|12th
|$25,800
|13th
|$24,150
|14th
|$22,950
|15th
|$22,050
|16th
|$21,150
|17th
|$20,250
|18th
|$19,350
|19th
|$18,600
|20th
|$18,000
|21st
|$17,400
|22nd
|$16,950
|23rd
|$16,500
|24th
|$16,050
|25th
|$15,600
|26th
|$15,150
|27th
|$14,700
|28th
|$14,250
|29th
|$13,800
|30th
|$13,350
|31st
|$12,900
|32nd
|$12,450
|33rd
|$12,000
|34th
|$11.550
|35th
|$11,250
|36th
|$10,950
|37th
|$10,650
|38th
|$10,350
|39th
|$10,050
|40th
|$9,750
|41st
|$9,450
|42nd
|$9,150
|43rd
|$8,850
|44th
|$8,550
|45th
|$8,250
|46th
|$7,950
|47th
|$7,650
|48th
|$7,350
|49th
|$7,050
|50th
|$6,750
|51st
|$6,450
|52nd
|$6,150
|53rd
|$5,850
|54th
|$5,550
|55th
|$5,250
|56th
|$4,950
|57th
|$4,650
|58th
|$4,500
|59th
|$4,350
|60th
|$4,200
|61st
|$4,050
|62nd
|$3,900
|63rd
|$3,750
|64th
|$3,600
|65th
|$3,450
What Is The Tournament Purse For The MyGolfLife Open?
The tournament purse for the 2022 Kenya Open is $1.5m. This is slightly down on the purse of €1.75m on offer at last week's Kenya Open. The winner will still bank $250,000.
Who Will Be Playing In The 2022 MyGolfLife Open?
Players to look out for include England's Richard Bland, who will be looking to recaputure the form that saw him finish runner-up in January's Slynco.io Dubai Desert Classic. Others expected to do well include Dean Burmester and Bernd Wiesberger.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
The MyGolfLife Open Field 2022
Richard Bland is among the players taking part in the tournament in South Africa
By Mike Hall • Published
-
FootJoy Tour Alpha Double BOA Shoe Review
Joel Tadman tests this unique footwear offering out on the course - does the Double BOA system deliver?
By Joel Tadman • Published