MyGolfLife Open Purse And Prize Money

Pecanwood Country Club near Pretoria hosts the inaugural MyGolfLife Open this week, with the 72 par course known for its forgiving fairways and flat terrain.

Because of the course’s generous nature, it is expected to favour the big hitters, including local star Dean Burmester. However, there are still seven water hazards to navigate, while the putting surfaces are regarded as particularly challenging. Nevertheless, with holes as long and generous as the par 5 seventh, at 636 yards, you’d have to favour the players with most powerful drives taking the lion’s share of the purse.

Last week’s Kenya Open saw winner Ashun Wu demonstrate a short-game masterclass to claim the first prize of €291,660 from a purse of €1.75m. While this course might not be as suited to his game, he will still be hopeful of walking away with a decent share of the purse.

Of course, the main event this week is undoubtedly the unofficial fifth Major, The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida, and while the $20m purse in that tournament certainly reflects its far higher profile, the winner of the MyGolfLife Open still banks a sizeable prize of $250,000. With plenty of local players competing in front of a home crowd, and the element of surprise offered by a course making it's debut on the DP World Tour, the competition is likely to be fierce in this second successive tournament in Africa.

Here's how the prize money will be distributed.

Position Prize Money 1st $250,000 2nd $166,660 3rd $93,900 4th $75,000 5th $63,600 6th $52,500 7th $45,000 8th $37,500 9th $33,600 10th $30,000 11th $27,600 12th $25,800 13th $24,150 14th $22,950 15th $22,050 16th $21,150 17th $20,250 18th $19,350 19th $18,600 20th $18,000 21st $17,400 22nd $16,950 23rd $16,500 24th $16,050 25th $15,600 26th $15,150 27th $14,700 28th $14,250 29th $13,800 30th $13,350 31st $12,900 32nd $12,450 33rd $12,000 34th $11.550 35th $11,250 36th $10,950 37th $10,650 38th $10,350 39th $10,050 40th $9,750 41st $9,450 42nd $9,150 43rd $8,850 44th $8,550 45th $8,250 46th $7,950 47th $7,650 48th $7,350 49th $7,050 50th $6,750 51st $6,450 52nd $6,150 53rd $5,850 54th $5,550 55th $5,250 56th $4,950 57th $4,650 58th $4,500 59th $4,350 60th $4,200 61st $4,050 62nd $3,900 63rd $3,750 64th $3,600 65th $3,450

What Is The Tournament Purse For The MyGolfLife Open? The tournament purse for the 2022 Kenya Open is $1.5m. This is slightly down on the purse of €1.75m on offer at last week's Kenya Open. The winner will still bank $250,000.