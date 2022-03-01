Kenya Open Purse And Prize Money

The DP World Tour is back this week following a two-week break, with the fifth event of the schedule and the first of three successive tournaments in Africa, the Kenya Open at Muthaiga. The Tour broke off two weeks ago for Covid-related reasons following the Middle East swing that saw the UAE host four events in a row. In the last of those, the Ras al Khaimah Classic at Al Hamra Golf Club, New Zealander Ryan Fox claimed victory and the $333,330 first prize.

This week, golf’s biggest draw is undoubtedly the PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, taking place at Bay Hill in Florida. Nevertheless, there is still some healthy prize money on offer at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, which is hosting the Kenya Open for the first time since 2018.

Last year, South African Justin Harding claimed victory in the tournament – albeit on a different course, Karen Country Club. He edged out American Kurt Kitayama by two shots to finish on 21 under par. It’s not the only time Harding has fared well in Kenya, either. He finished runner-up in the same tournament in 2019.

Harding will be back to defend that title in an effort to claim the first prize of €291,660. That figure is a substantial increase on last year’s first prize of €145,500. Meanwhile, the overall purse increases from €1million in 2021 to €1.75million this year.

Position Prize Money 1st €291,660 2nd €194,440 3rd €109,550 4th €87,500 5th €74,200 6th €61,250 7th €52,500 8th €43,750 9th €39,200 10th €35,000 11th €32,200 12th €30,100 13th €28,175 14th €26,775 15th €25,725 16th €24,675 17th €23,625 18th €18,200 19th €21,700 20th €21,000 21st €20,300 22nd €19,775 23rd €19,250 24th €18,725 25th €18,200 26th €17,675 27th €17,150 28th €16,625 29th €16,100 30th €15,575 31st €15,050 32nd €14,525 33rd €14,000 34th €13,475 35th €13,125 36th €12,775 37th €12,425 38th €12,075 39th €11,725 40th €11,375 41st €11,025 42nd €10,675 43rd €10,325 44th €9,975 45th €9,625 46th €9,275 47th €8,925 48th €8,575 49th €8,225 50th €7,875 51st €7,525 52nd €7,175 53rd €6,825 54th €6,475 55th €6,125 56th €5,775 57th €5,425 58th €5,250 59th €5,075 60th €4,900 61st €4,725 62nd €4,550 63rd €4,375 64th €4,200 65th €4,025

Who Is The Favourite To Win The 2022 Kenya Open? Although South African Justin Harding won last year's tournament, and will be back to defend his title, compatriot Dean Burmester is this year's favourite to win it. The 32-year-old is currently the World No.75 and has 10 professional wins in his career so far.