Kenya Open Purse And Prize Money


The DP World Tour is back this week following a two-week break, with the fifth event of the schedule and the first of three successive tournaments in Africa, the Kenya Open at Muthaiga. The Tour broke off two weeks ago for Covid-related reasons following the Middle East swing that saw the UAE host four events in a row. In the last of those, the Ras al Khaimah Classic at Al Hamra Golf Club, New Zealander Ryan Fox claimed victory and the $333,330 first prize. 

This week, golf’s biggest draw is undoubtedly the PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, taking place at Bay Hill in Florida. Nevertheless, there is still some healthy prize money on offer at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, which is hosting the Kenya Open for the first time since 2018. 

Last year, South African Justin Harding claimed victory in the tournament – albeit on a different course, Karen Country Club. He edged out American Kurt Kitayama by two shots to finish on 21 under par. It’s not the only time Harding has fared well in Kenya, either. He finished runner-up in the same tournament in 2019. 

Harding will be back to defend that title in an effort to claim the first prize of €291,660. That figure is a substantial increase on last year’s first prize of €145,500. Meanwhile, the overall purse increases from €1million in 2021 to €1.75million this year. 

Here's how the prize money will be distributed.

PositionPrize Money
1st€291,660
2nd€194,440
3rd€109,550
4th€87,500
5th€74,200
6th€61,250
7th€52,500
8th€43,750
9th€39,200
10th€35,000
11th€32,200
12th€30,100
13th€28,175
14th€26,775
15th€25,725
16th€24,675
17th€23,625
18th€18,200
19th€21,700
20th€21,000
21st€20,300
22nd€19,775
23rd€19,250
24th€18,725
25th€18,200
26th€17,675
27th€17,150
28th€16,625
29th€16,100
30th€15,575
31st€15,050
32nd€14,525
33rd€14,000
34th€13,475
35th€13,125
36th€12,775
37th€12,425
38th€12,075
39th€11,725
40th€11,375
41st€11,025
42nd€10,675
43rd€10,325
44th€9,975
45th€9,625
46th€9,275
47th€8,925
48th€8,575
49th€8,225
50th€7,875
51st€7,525
52nd€7,175
53rd€6,825
54th€6,475
55th€6,125
56th€5,775
57th€5,425
58th€5,250
59th€5,075
60th€4,900
61st€4,725
62nd€4,550
63rd€4,375
64th€4,200
65th€4,025

What Is The Tournament Purse For The 2022 Kenya Open?

The tournament purse for the 2022 Kenya Open is €1.75million. This is a significant increase from last year's €1million. As a result, the winner will claim €291,660, up from last year's €145,500 first prize. The runner-up will win more than last year's winner -  €194,440. 

As well as Harding and Burmester, other names to look out for at this year's Kenya Open include Englishman Steven Brown, Spaniard Jorge Campillio, Finland star Sami Valimaki and Swede Marcus Kinhult.

