Kenya Open Purse And Prize Money
The DP World Tour resumes in Africa, and there’s an attractive purse up for grabs
The DP World Tour is back this week following a two-week break, with the fifth event of the schedule and the first of three successive tournaments in Africa, the Kenya Open at Muthaiga. The Tour broke off two weeks ago for Covid-related reasons following the Middle East swing that saw the UAE host four events in a row. In the last of those, the Ras al Khaimah Classic at Al Hamra Golf Club, New Zealander Ryan Fox claimed victory and the $333,330 first prize.
This week, golf’s biggest draw is undoubtedly the PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, taking place at Bay Hill in Florida. Nevertheless, there is still some healthy prize money on offer at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, which is hosting the Kenya Open for the first time since 2018.
Last year, South African Justin Harding claimed victory in the tournament – albeit on a different course, Karen Country Club. He edged out American Kurt Kitayama by two shots to finish on 21 under par. It’s not the only time Harding has fared well in Kenya, either. He finished runner-up in the same tournament in 2019.
Harding will be back to defend that title in an effort to claim the first prize of €291,660. That figure is a substantial increase on last year’s first prize of €145,500. Meanwhile, the overall purse increases from €1million in 2021 to €1.75million this year.
Here's how the prize money will be distributed.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|€291,660
|2nd
|€194,440
|3rd
|€109,550
|4th
|€87,500
|5th
|€74,200
|6th
|€61,250
|7th
|€52,500
|8th
|€43,750
|9th
|€39,200
|10th
|€35,000
|11th
|€32,200
|12th
|€30,100
|13th
|€28,175
|14th
|€26,775
|15th
|€25,725
|16th
|€24,675
|17th
|€23,625
|18th
|€18,200
|19th
|€21,700
|20th
|€21,000
|21st
|€20,300
|22nd
|€19,775
|23rd
|€19,250
|24th
|€18,725
|25th
|€18,200
|26th
|€17,675
|27th
|€17,150
|28th
|€16,625
|29th
|€16,100
|30th
|€15,575
|31st
|€15,050
|32nd
|€14,525
|33rd
|€14,000
|34th
|€13,475
|35th
|€13,125
|36th
|€12,775
|37th
|€12,425
|38th
|€12,075
|39th
|€11,725
|40th
|€11,375
|41st
|€11,025
|42nd
|€10,675
|43rd
|€10,325
|44th
|€9,975
|45th
|€9,625
|46th
|€9,275
|47th
|€8,925
|48th
|€8,575
|49th
|€8,225
|50th
|€7,875
|51st
|€7,525
|52nd
|€7,175
|53rd
|€6,825
|54th
|€6,475
|55th
|€6,125
|56th
|€5,775
|57th
|€5,425
|58th
|€5,250
|59th
|€5,075
|60th
|€4,900
|61st
|€4,725
|62nd
|€4,550
|63rd
|€4,375
|64th
|€4,200
|65th
|€4,025
What Is The Tournament Purse For The 2022 Kenya Open?
The tournament purse for the 2022 Kenya Open is €1.75million. This is a significant increase from last year's €1million. As a result, the winner will claim €291,660, up from last year's €145,500 first prize. The runner-up will win more than last year's winner - €194,440.
Who Is The Favourite To Win The 2022 Kenya Open?
Although South African Justin Harding won last year's tournament, and will be back to defend his title, compatriot Dean Burmester is this year's favourite to win it. The 32-year-old is currently the World No.75 and has 10 professional wins in his career so far.
Who Will Be Playing In The 2022 Kenya Open?
As well as Harding and Burmester, other names to look out for at this year's Kenya Open include Englishman Steven Brown, Spaniard Jorge Campillio, Finland star Sami Valimaki and Swede Marcus Kinhult.
