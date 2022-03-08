The MyGolfLife Open Field 2022
Richard Bland is among the players taking part in the tournament in South Africa
The DP World Tour moves on to South Africa this week with the MyGolfLife Open. However, while it’s inevitable the tournament will take second billing to the Players Championship, there will still be some notable players teeing off at the Pecanwood Country Club near Pretoria.
One of the biggest names to look out for is England’s Richard Bland. The 49-year-old is back in action following his last tournament, February’s Ras Al Khaimah Classic. He could only manage a tie for 54th on that occasion, but the previous month he finished runner-up at the Slynco.io Dubai Desert Classic, suggesting his best form could return at any moment.
Other players to look out for include local star JC Ritchie, who comes into the tournament following back-to-back wins in Durban and Cape Town on the Challenge Tour. Meanwhile, another South African, Dean Burmester, begins as favourite. That’s partly down to the course’s generous, flat fairways, which should suit the big-hitter. Elsewhere, China’s Ashun Wu took the title at last week’s Kenya Open, so he’ll have plenty of momentum going into this week’s event, while Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, with eight DP World Tour wins under his belt, is another to watch.
The par 72 course, which was designed by Jack Nicklaus, opened 26 years ago and is known for its flat fairways with water features on seven holes. It’s making its debut on the Tour, which adds an element of uncertainty to what could be a fascinating tournament.
MYGOLFLIFE OPEN FIELD 2022
- Ahlers, Jaco
- Albertse, Louis
- Antcliff, Maverick
- Armitage, Marcus
- Arnaus, Adri
- Basson, Christiaan
- Becker, Oliver
- Bertasio, Nino
- Besseling, Wil
- Bjerregaard, Lucas
- Blaauw, Jacques
- Bland, Richard
- Bremner, Merrick
- Broberg, Kristoffer
- Brown, Luke
- Brown, Steven
- Brun, Julien
- Burmester, Dean
- Caldwell, Jonathan
- Campillo, Jorge
- Canizares, Alejandro
- Canter, Laurie
- Cockerill, Aaron
- Coetzee, George
- Conradie, Estiaan
- Conradie, Ruan
- Crocker, Sean
- Davidse, Keenan
- De Jager, Louis
- De Smidt, Ruan
- Donaldson, Jamie
- Drysdale, David
- Du Plessis, CJ
- Du Plessis, Hennie
- Du Preez, James Hart
- Easton, Bryce
- Elvira, Nacho
- Enoch, Rhys
- Eriksson, Philip
- Ferguson, Ewen
- Fisher, Ross
- Follett-Smith, Benjamin
- Forrest, Grant
- Gallacher, Stephen
- Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian
- Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo
- Germishuys, Dean
- Greene, Daniel
- Guerrier, Julien
- Hanna, Chase
- Hansen, Joachim B
- Harding, Justin
- Helligkilde, Marcus
- Hend, Scott
- Horne, Keith
- Howell, David
- Hugo, Jean
- Jamieson, Scott
- Janewattananond, Jazz
- Jerling, Luke
- Karlberg, Rikard
- Karlsson, Anton
- Kawamura, Masahiro
- Kieffer, Maximilian
- Kingston, James
- Kofstad, Espen
- Korhonen, Mikko
- Kruger, Jbe
- Kruyswijk, Jacques
- Lacroix, Frederic
- Langasque, Romain
- Laporta, Francesco
- Larrazabal, Pablo
- Law, David
- Lawrence, Thriston
- Zander Lombard
- Lom, Hurly
- Lorenzo-Vera, Mike
- Luiten, Joost
- Meronk, Adrian
- Molinari, Edoardo
- Mowat, Callum
- Naidoo, Dylan
- Nemecz, Lukas
- Nienaber, Wilco
- Norris, Shaun
- Otto, Hennie
- Paisley, Chris
- Palmer, Michael G
- Pavon, Matthieu
- Porteous, Hayden
- Prinsloo, Jaco
- Pulkkanen, Tapio
- Ramsay, Richie
- Redman, Jake
- Ritchie, JC
- Martin Rohwer
- Roos, Jake
- Rowe, Lyle
- Rozner, Antoine
- Samooja, Kalle
- Schietekat, Neil
- Schmid, Matti
- Scrivener, Jason
- Senekal, JJ
- Singh Brar, Jack
- Smith, Jordan
- Soderberg, Sebastian
- Sterne, Richard
- Stone, Brandon
- Strydom, Ockie
- Strydom, Tristen
- Sullivan, Andy
- Surry, Steve
- Syme, Connor
- Tarrio, Santiago
- Thimba Jnr, Toto
- Valimaki, Sami
- Van Den Berg, Ulrich
- Van Der Spuy, Rourke
- Van Driel, Darius
- Van Tonder, Daniel
- Van Zyl, Jaco
- Veerman, Johannes
- Viljoen, MJ
- Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
- Walters, Justin
- Whitnell, Dale
- Wiesberger, Bernd
- Wood, Chris
- Wu, Ashun
- Zanotti, Fabrizio
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
