Motocaddy Vs PowaKaddy - What Can We Expect In 2022?

Motocaddy and PowaKaddy are two of the largest and most successful electric golf trolley manufacturers in the world. Both have been making some of the best electric trolleys and best push trolleys in the business for decades and the two brands have been head-to-head when it comes to sales and respective product lines in that time too. With so many new and returning golfers taking up the game since the start of the pandemic in 2020, there will be a lot of golfers out there who are ready to purchase their first electric trolley in 2022.

Both PowaKaddy and Motocaddy seem to have locked on to this potential trend too, with both brands flexing impressive entry-level electric trolleys for 2022. Here, we're going to take a look at the new Motocaddy S1 and best-selling Powakaddy FX3 to see which one might pique the interests of golfers either upgrading a trolley or purchasing for the very first time.

But what is an entry-level electric trolley? Quite simply, it is each brand's simplest and most cost-effective electric trolley in the range. They are an easy and affordable way for new or existing golfers to have the simplest experience of an electric trolley out on course and they are often characterised by an easy, quick folding mechanism as well as a simple but effective display and controls.

Starting with Motocaddy, the brand has just announced its brand new S1 electric trolley will drop at the end of February 2022. It's a new look model and the S1 moniker that has been one of Motocaddy's flagship models since 2006. The new S1 features Motocaddy's quickest ever 1-step folding system which can reportedly have golfers ready with their bag and trolley in seconds. It also folds 16 percent smaller than the previous S1 trolley, meaning less worrying about space in your car or garage. Included in this space saving technology are the wheels that can be inverted during transportation or storage. While the S1 doesn't fold down as small as the compact M-Series trolleys, it will still be a well sized trolley for most golfers.

The new S1 will also feature Motocaddy's new 'Click-'n-Connect' lithium battery. Most manufacturers use this type of battery now and the new era of cable-free electric trolley batteries are extremely lightweight as well as easy to attach to the chassis and far less prone to breaking. What definitely makes Motocaddy's new entry level model stand out from the crowd is that, when the S1 trolley folds up, the battery automatically becomes disconnected, allowing for charging to take place without removing the battery from the chassis. It's small quality of life changes like this that can make a model stand out in this crowded market.

Powakaddy's entry-level electric trolley, the FX3, has just been announced as the UK's best selling trolley in 2021 for a second year in a row, and the brand no doubt wants to build on this success to rival the new S1 in 2022. Originally launched at the start of 2019, the FX3 features a similarly excellent 1-click folding system while also measuring in at 20 percent smaller than previous FX models. Powakaddy also use a cable-less 'Plug-'n-Play' lithium battery across its range which offers a lightweight and easy to access battery that really does allows users to simply plug it into the chassis and play golf.

The entry level trolleys only represent a small part of both manufacturers' ranges and we loved the full hole GPS display on the M5 GPS as well as the compact, GPS enabled offering of the Powakaddy CT6 GPS. Of course, there are electric trolleys with more bells and whistles on if you want that - see the Motocaddy M5 GPS, Powakaddy FX7 GPS or Stewart Golf Q Follow - but there are a swathe of golfers who want simplicity and ease of use on course, and this is what entry level trolleys exist for.

A key metric for those deciding where to invest in 2022 will obviously be price. The S1 will start at £599.99 when you can get your hands on it in late February while the FX3 will remain at £549.99. That £50 difference might sway a few but, being a brand new product, it's not unexpected that the S1 would start at a slightly higher price. The S1 will also come in a DHC (Down Hill Control) version too with a RRP of £649.99. DHC technology allows the trolley to maintain a constant speed when going down steep hills, offers an electronic parking brake, all while coming with all-terrain DHC wheels. This will be a great option for those who play on hilly courses with difficult terrain and is an option not offered in the FX3 range.

So, while there are a few minor points that help differentiate these products, it is very difficult to pick between the two models. Having this amount of choice can only be a good thing for golfers, and it is great to see the two leading manufacturers offer comprehensive entry-level packages for those looking to enjoy walking the golf course even more. It seems those in the UK have voted with their wallets when looking at the success of the FX3 over the last two years. However, with the new S1 arriving in February, it will be fascinating to see where golfers across the world opt to enter the electric trolley market for themselves.

Our full reviews of the Powakaddy FX3 and Motocaddy S1 will be arriving on the Golf Monthly website very soon, so keep a close eye out to see which we vote as the best entry level electric trolley for 2022.