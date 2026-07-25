Watch: Video Goes Viral After Golfer Makes £50,000 Hole-In-One

For many golfers, making a hole-in-one is the highlight of their time playing the game, while it's always a moment worth celebrating.

However, for one player, his big moment brought plenty more than the honor of making an ace alone.

To be precise, James Maycock had 50,000 other reasons to celebrate after making a hole-in-one at Headingley Golf Club in Yorkshire, England, where he is a member.

Maycock was taking part in a par-3 shootout at the Leeds golf club, with a prize of £50,000 (around $66,000) on offer to a player making a hole-in-one.

After jokingly building the atmosphere up, Maycock took one practice swing before sending those watching into raptures with his magic moment.

His tee shot landed on the front of the green, where it was on an excellent line, prompting immediate cries of "Get in the hole!" as the ball made its way towards the cup.

A few moments later, in it went, creating carnage as those in attendance celebrated wildly before Maycock was buried beneath disbelieving fans.

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Following the hole-in-one, Headingley Golf Club confirmed the eye-catching prize heading Maycock’s way, writing on its social media platforms: “£50,000. One swing. One unforgettable moment.

“History was made at Headingley Golf Club as member James Maycock aced the shootout hole to land an incredible £50,000 Hole-in-One prize!”

On the incredible scenes that followed the ace, the statement continued: “The celebrations say it all… after watching his tee shot disappear into the cup, James had the honour of picking his ball out of the hole before celebrating an unforgettable moment with everyone watching.

“A huge congratulations, James – a moment that will be talked about at Headingley for years to come! Who says dreams don’t come true?”

Not surprisingly, the video has gone viral, with over 800,000 views on Instagram at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, the footage of Maycock's unforgettable moment drew congratulatory replies from hundreds, including applause emojis from former pro boxer and golf fan Tony Bellew and the official England Golf account.