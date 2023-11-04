Michael Block And 17-Year-Old Amateur Amongst Big Names To Miss World Wide Technology Championship Cut

Michael Block endured a tough Friday, while 17-year-old Billy Davis also missed the cut after the second round at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Block, who is a PGA Professional by trade, became an overnight golfing sensation after his heroic performances and thrilling T15 finish at the PGA Championship in May.

The American has earned a number of sponsor exemptions to subsequent PGA Tour events but was appearing in Mexico this week after winning his PGA section championship. However, the 47-year-old has failed to repeat the same heroics that he found at Oak Hill since and struggled in the second round at Tiger Woods' El Cardonal at Diamante course.

Having fired a level-par opening round, Block shot a costly four-over-par 76 - after a triple-bogey seven on the fourth - to leave him bottom of the leaderboard in a tie for 130th.

Another notable name to miss the cut was Billy Davis, the 17-year-old amateur who Monday qualified earlier in the week for his first start on the PGA Tour.

Davis, the No.2 American male junior, competed in the Junior Ryder Cup in September and is the twin sister of Anna Davis who won the Augusta National Women's Amateur in 2022.

The American started the tournament fast and found himself -4 through his first nine holes, but faded on Thursday with four bogeys in his final five holes to finish one under par. Needing a big score on Friday, Davis shot another commendable one-under-par 71 to miss the cut by three shots.

Another notable name to miss the cut was America's Sahith Theegala, who won earlier in the Fall Series at the Fortinet Championship for his first win on the PGA Tour.

At the top of the leaderboard, Camilo Villegas sets the pace at -16 after two scintillating rounds of 64, with American duo Matt Kuchar and Justin Suh two and three shots back respectively.

European Ryder Cup start Ludvig Aberg is also in contention after a stellar seven-under-par second round catapulted him up the leaderboard and inside the top ten.