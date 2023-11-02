The 17-Year-Old Twin Of Augusta Winner Making His PGA Tour Debut This Week

Billy Davis will become the latest junior golfer to make waves on the professional circuit when he tees it up in this week's World Wide Technology Championship after the 17-year-old successfully Monday qualified for the PGA Tour event.

Davis, the No.2 ranked junior male golfer in the US, will make his professional debut in Mexico after shooting a five-under-par 66 in the qualifier, before besting RJ Manke in a playoff with a chip-in birdie to punch his ticket to Mexico.

This week will see the tournament held for the first time at El Cardonal at Diamante, a course designed by 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods.

"Honestly, I am just going to treat it like it's another junior tournament," Davis told AmateurGolf.com. "Everyone is really good, so I am just going to try to be a sponge and enjoy myself and soak it all in. My expectations won't be that high, but I am going to try and compete and make the cut."

Twins who can stripe it 🏌️‍♂️🏌️‍♀️ 17-year-old Billy Davis is set to make his PGA TOUR debut this week after successfully Monday qualifying @WWTChampionship. His twin sister Anna made her @LPGA debut in 2022 and also won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. pic.twitter.com/DN7ElV4Uu9November 1, 2023 See more

Davis has enjoyed a stellar run of golf this summer, which included reaching the semi-finals of the US Junior. He also competed in the Junior Ryder Cup, going 1-1-2 as the US fell to a heavy 20.5-9.5 defeat in Rome.

"I feel like even from that week at the U.S. Junior, I have gotten better since then," he added. "Just all of the tournaments I have played in and all of the courses over time, I have gotten better at it.

"I know what to expect more and the little things like my attitude, the mental side of the game, and managing of golf courses. I just get better with that every tournament I play in."

The 17-year-old is set to play college golf at Auburn next fall alongside twin sister and fellow junior prodigy Anna Davis who caddied for Billy in Monday qualifying.

Anna is the third-ranked junior female American and winner of the 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur. She made her LPGA Tour debut at the 2022 Palos Verdes Championship.

Billy will tee it up on Thursday with fellow Americans Hunter Epson and Jeffrey Kang. Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg and defending champion Russell Henley are some of the big names in this week's field.

While Davis is just 17-years-old, he is far from the youngest player to appear in a PGA Tour event. That record is still held by China's Guan Tianlang, who famously made the cut at The Masters in 2013 aged just 14 years old.