Mexico Open Round Four Tee Times 2025

Aldrich Potgieter enters the final round at Vidanta Vallarta with a one-stroke advantage as he attempts to seal a first PGA Tour title at the age of 20

Hunting his first PGA Tour title at the tender age of 20, South Africa's Aldrich Potgieter will begin the final round of the Mexico Open with a one-stroke lead over the USA's Brian Campbell.

The one-time Korn Ferry Tour winner - whose sole pro victory arrived at the The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic on February 23 last year - has played some seriously impressive golf so far this week, highlighted by his incredible round of 61 on Friday.

But after being reeled back in on Saturday, the monster-hitting South African's title challenge is likely to come from the two players directly behind him on the leaderboard - Campbell and Germany's Stephan Jaeger. Campbell begins Sunday on 19-under while Jaeger is two strokes back further still.

Nevertheless, two third of the final group will retain strong hope of overturning their respective deficits when they begin off the first at 12:47pm ET (5:47pm GMT).

Alex Smalley, Aaron Rai and Ben Griffin are likely the final trio capable of catching Potgieter if the leading group stumbles on this low-scoring course, with Smalley starting on 15-under and the other two beginning on 14-under.

The two Americans and their English peer will have no other choice than to play aggressively in an attempt to pile the pressure on early via a cluster of birdies. Should they do so, their position as the group in front - 12:36pm ET (5:36pm GMT) tee-off time - will ensure Potgieter and co. know exactly what is going on.

Here are the full final-round tee times for the 2025 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta as groups of three go off in a two-tee start.

MEXICO OPEN ROUND FOUR TEE TIMES

1st hole

ET (GMT)

  • 10:35am (3:35pm): Rasmus Hojgaard, Ben Martin, Kris Ventura
  • 10:46am (3:46pm): Sami Valimaki, Ricky Castillo, Andrew Putnam
  • 10:57am (3:57pm): Thorbjorn Olesen, Henrik Norlander, Jeremy Paul
  • 11:08am (4:08pm): Ryan Gerard, Erik van Rooyen, Quade Cummins
  • 11:19am (4:19pm): Aaron Baddeley, Greyson Sigg, Hayden Springer
  • 11:30am (4:30pm): Taylor Montgomery, Blades Brown, Joe Highsmith
  • 11:41am (4:41pm): Chandler Phillips, Noah Goodwin, John Pak
  • 11:52am (4:52pm): Akshay Bhatia, Harry Hall, Michael Kim
  • 12:03pm (5:03pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Steven Fisk, Kevin Roy
  • 12:14pm (5:14pm): Patrick Rodgers, Nicolai Hojgaard, Joel Dahmen
  • 12:25pm (5:25pm): Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda, Justin Hastings (a)
  • 12:35pm (5:36pm): Alex Smalley, Aaron Rai, Ben Griffin
  • 12:47pm (5:47pm): Aldrich Potgieter, Brian Campbell, Stephan Jaeger

10th hole

ET (GMT)

  • 10:35am (3:35pm): Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Chan Kim
  • 10:46am (3:46pm): Taylor Moore, Danny Walker, Rafael Campos
  • 10:57am (3:57pm): Takumi Kanaya, Niklas Norgaard, Jose Luis Ballester (a)
  • 11:08am (4:08pm): Sam Ryder, Lanto Griffin, Jake Knapp
  • 11:19am (4:19pm): Matteo Manassero, Max McGreevy, Jacob Bridgeman
  • 11:30am (4:30pm): Frankie Capan III, Thriston Lawrence, Victor Perez
  • 11:41am (4:41pm): Adam Svensson, Chad Ramey, Ben Kohles
  • 11:52am (4:52pm): Kevin Yu, Peter Malnati, Vincent Norrman
  • 12:03pm (5:03pm): Emiliano Grillo, Mason Andersen, Matt McCarty
  • 12:14pm (5:14pm): Jonathan Byrd, David Lipsky, Santiago de la Fuente
  • 12:25pm (5:25pm): Scott Piercy, Antoine Rozner, Fred Biondi
  • 12:35pm (5:36pm): Riley Lewis, C.T. Pan, Thomas Rosenmueller
  • 12:47pm (5:47pm): Karl Vilips, Harry Higgs
