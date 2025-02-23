Mexico Open Round Four Tee Times 2025

Hunting his first PGA Tour title at the tender age of 20, South Africa's Aldrich Potgieter will begin the final round of the Mexico Open with a one-stroke lead over the USA's Brian Campbell.

The one-time Korn Ferry Tour winner - whose sole pro victory arrived at the The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic on February 23 last year - has played some seriously impressive golf so far this week, highlighted by his incredible round of 61 on Friday.

But after being reeled back in on Saturday, the monster-hitting South African's title challenge is likely to come from the two players directly behind him on the leaderboard - Campbell and Germany's Stephan Jaeger. Campbell begins Sunday on 19-under while Jaeger is two strokes back further still.

Nevertheless, two third of the final group will retain strong hope of overturning their respective deficits when they begin off the first at 12:47pm ET (5:47pm GMT).

Alex Smalley, Aaron Rai and Ben Griffin are likely the final trio capable of catching Potgieter if the leading group stumbles on this low-scoring course, with Smalley starting on 15-under and the other two beginning on 14-under.

18 more holes to go as solo leader Aldrich Potgieter chases his first PGA TOUR title! 👀The South African set a new tournament record for the lowest 54-hole score @MexicoOpenGolf. pic.twitter.com/N2AUClpROKFebruary 23, 2025

The two Americans and their English peer will have no other choice than to play aggressively in an attempt to pile the pressure on early via a cluster of birdies. Should they do so, their position as the group in front - 12:36pm ET (5:36pm GMT) tee-off time - will ensure Potgieter and co. know exactly what is going on.

Here are the full final-round tee times for the 2025 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta as groups of three go off in a two-tee start.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MEXICO OPEN ROUND FOUR TEE TIMES

1st hole

ET (GMT)

10:35am (3:35pm): Rasmus Hojgaard, Ben Martin, Kris Ventura

Rasmus Hojgaard, Ben Martin, Kris Ventura 10:46am (3:46pm): Sami Valimaki, Ricky Castillo, Andrew Putnam

Sami Valimaki, Ricky Castillo, Andrew Putnam 10:57am (3:57pm): Thorbjorn Olesen, Henrik Norlander, Jeremy Paul

Thorbjorn Olesen, Henrik Norlander, Jeremy Paul 11:08am (4:08pm): Ryan Gerard, Erik van Rooyen, Quade Cummins

Ryan Gerard, Erik van Rooyen, Quade Cummins 11:19am (4:19pm): Aaron Baddeley, Greyson Sigg, Hayden Springer

Aaron Baddeley, Greyson Sigg, Hayden Springer 11:30am (4:30pm): Taylor Montgomery, Blades Brown, Joe Highsmith

Taylor Montgomery, Blades Brown, Joe Highsmith 11:41am (4:41pm): Chandler Phillips, Noah Goodwin, John Pak

Chandler Phillips, Noah Goodwin, John Pak 11:52am (4:52pm): Akshay Bhatia, Harry Hall, Michael Kim

Akshay Bhatia, Harry Hall, Michael Kim 12:03pm (5:03pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Steven Fisk, Kevin Roy

Ryo Hisatsune, Steven Fisk, Kevin Roy 12:14pm (5:14pm): Patrick Rodgers, Nicolai Hojgaard, Joel Dahmen

Patrick Rodgers, Nicolai Hojgaard, Joel Dahmen 12:25pm (5:25pm): Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda, Justin Hastings (a)

Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda, Justin Hastings (a) 12:35pm (5:36pm): Alex Smalley, Aaron Rai, Ben Griffin

Alex Smalley, Aaron Rai, Ben Griffin 12:47pm (5:47pm): Aldrich Potgieter, Brian Campbell, Stephan Jaeger

10th hole

ET (GMT)