Meronk ‘Excited For The Next Chapter’ On PGA Tour As Day Reportedly Staying Put Amid Rumors

Since the season-ending finale in Miami, the talk of which player, or players, will jump ship to the LIV Golf League has been a huge talking point, with multiple winners of various Tours linked to the circuit.

We know that three players will wrap up LIV Golf cards at the league's promotion event in Abu Dhabi this weekend. However, it seems that one name that won't be hopping over to the PIF-funded league is Adrian Meronk, as the Pole opted to accept a PGA Tour card after he was one of the 10 DP World Tour players to secure playing rights to the PGA Tour circuit for 2024.

Finishing first out of the 10 players who secured their cards, Meronk has guaranteed himself a number of starts in the PGA Tour's signature events, with the 30-year-old posting a video to his Instagram with the caption: 'Excited for the next chapter!'

The video, which showed the words 'PGA Tour card acquired, swipe right to accept', has somewhat put to bed any signs that the four-time DP World Tour winner is moving to LIV Golf, something which had been rumoured, albeit only on social media.

Along with Meronk, another name that is reportedly set to stay put on the PGA Tour is Jason Day, with fellow Aussie and Golf Digest journalist, Evin Priest, tweeting on Wednesday morning: 'There is nothing to the “Jason Day to LIV” speculation. He’ll be on the PGA Tour in 2024.'

Amid the speculation that Jon Rahm could be moving to LIV for an eye-watering fee with rumours only heightened after his name wasn't included in The American Express field, an event which he would be defending, two other golfers who seem to have dropped hints about their playing future are Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

In the past, the American duo have been linked with moves to LIV Golf but, earlier this week, the pair committed to The American Express tournament, with Cantlay and Schauffele joining the field alongside Tom Kim and Tony Finau.

Regarding dates, LIV's first tournament gets underway on the 2nd February, the same weekend as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which has been upgraded to a signature event for 2024. Currently, Schauffele is included in the field, somewhat muting speculation that he will be making any appearance in the LIV Golf League, whereas Cantlay is not yet included. It's worth noting that number of other PGA Tour players are also not listed in the field, yet.