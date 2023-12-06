Meronk ‘Excited For The Next Chapter’ On PGA Tour As Day Reportedly Staying Put Amid Rumors
Speculation as to who will join LIV Golf has been rife of late, but it seems a few players are staying put on the PGA Tour
Since the season-ending finale in Miami, the talk of which player, or players, will jump ship to the LIV Golf League has been a huge talking point, with multiple winners of various Tours linked to the circuit.
We know that three players will wrap up LIV Golf cards at the league's promotion event in Abu Dhabi this weekend. However, it seems that one name that won't be hopping over to the PIF-funded league is Adrian Meronk, as the Pole opted to accept a PGA Tour card after he was one of the 10 DP World Tour players to secure playing rights to the PGA Tour circuit for 2024.
A post shared by Adrian Meronk (@adrian_meronk)
A photo posted by on
Finishing first out of the 10 players who secured their cards, Meronk has guaranteed himself a number of starts in the PGA Tour's signature events, with the 30-year-old posting a video to his Instagram with the caption: 'Excited for the next chapter!'
The video, which showed the words 'PGA Tour card acquired, swipe right to accept', has somewhat put to bed any signs that the four-time DP World Tour winner is moving to LIV Golf, something which had been rumoured, albeit only on social media.
Along with Meronk, another name that is reportedly set to stay put on the PGA Tour is Jason Day, with fellow Aussie and Golf Digest journalist, Evin Priest, tweeting on Wednesday morning: 'There is nothing to the “Jason Day to LIV” speculation. He’ll be on the PGA Tour in 2024.'
There is nothing to the “Jason Day to LIV” speculation. He’ll be on the PGA Tour in 2024December 6, 2023
Amid the speculation that Jon Rahm could be moving to LIV for an eye-watering fee with rumours only heightened after his name wasn't included in The American Express field, an event which he would be defending, two other golfers who seem to have dropped hints about their playing future are Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.
In the past, the American duo have been linked with moves to LIV Golf but, earlier this week, the pair committed to The American Express tournament, with Cantlay and Schauffele joining the field alongside Tom Kim and Tony Finau.
Regarding dates, LIV's first tournament gets underway on the 2nd February, the same weekend as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which has been upgraded to a signature event for 2024. Currently, Schauffele is included in the field, somewhat muting speculation that he will be making any appearance in the LIV Golf League, whereas Cantlay is not yet included. It's worth noting that number of other PGA Tour players are also not listed in the field, yet.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
NFL And MLB Fans Given Chance To Play Golf 'Off The Top Deck' Of Their Favourite Stadiums
Upper Deck Golf is touring various sporting arenas across the United States and setting up an alternative driving range to give fans a unique golfing experience
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Be Quick! These Stylish G/FORE Golf Bags Are Now Over $100 Off
The G/FORE range of stand bags are ideal for the walking golfer who likes something a bit different
By David Usher Published