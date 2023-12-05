Jon Rahm Not Listed In Field For PGA Tour Title Defence

Some of the world’s best players will compete at PGA Tour event The American Express in January. However, one big name who appears set to miss the tournament is champion Jon Rahm.

The Spaniard won this year’s event at California’s La Quinta Country Club by one shot over Davis Thompson. That was Rahm’s second win in the tournament after he beat Andrew Landry in a playoff in 2018 when it was named the CareerBuilder Challenge. However, anyone hoping he will be going for a hat-trick of wins at the event next year seems likely to be disappointed.

John Rahm beat Andrew Landry in the 2018 edition, when it was named the CareerBuilder Challenge (Image credit: Getty Images)

A message posted on X by Blake Arthur, a journalist for California-based TV channel KESQ, who attended the event, confirmed that Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Tom Kim and Xander Schauffele would be in the field. However, Golf Digest’s Joel Beall reposted the message adding that Rahm was not named among the group of confirmed participants.

Notably not part of this group: Reigning champ Jon Rahm https://t.co/xIRTXJZe7LDecember 5, 2023 See more

Rahm’s victory at the tournament earlier this year was his second in succession after he beat Collin Morikawa by two shots at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Those wins marked the start of a hugely successful year for Rahm, who also won the Genesis Invitational and The Masters at Augusta National to add a second Major to his name after his 2021 US Open win at Torrey Pines. Rahm also had two spells as World No.1 during the year and was instrumental in helping Team Europe reclaim the Ryder Cup from the US at Marco Simone.

Rahm, whose most recent appearance came in the DP World Tour Championship, where he finished T5, has been the subject of speculation over a move to LIV Golf in recent weeks.

In October, he also pulled out of the debut TGL season before Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s tech-focused league was postponed until 2025 after its arena was damaged due to power failure.

The American Express will be held between 18 and 21 January.