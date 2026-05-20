How One Golfer Is Aiming To Set A New World Record Involving The Name 'Mark'

Golf charity days are an excellent way of raising money for great causes and, on Monday September 21st, that's what one Mark is doing...

Mark Taylor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2022 and, since then, has used golf and his resolve to host a number of golf challenges that have raised over £300,000 for Prostate Cancer UK.

These include completing The Big Golf Race twice, with Taylor's next venture set around his namesake, as he plans on setting a new record involving the name Mark.

(Image credit: Prostate Cancer UK)

Aiming to raise £88,000 for Prostate Cancer UK, Taylor plans on bringing 88 Marks to Royal Blackheath Golf Club on September 21st for a day of fun and fundraising.

Conveniently named the ‘On Your Marks’ golf day, it was thought up from a ‘Marks lunch’; which is a meet-up where Mark and his namesakes from the media industry get together once a year.

It would set a world record for the largest golf competition where all players have the same name.

"One in eight men in the UK are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year, and sadly 12,000 men die annually," stated Taylor. "I’m one of the lucky ones by having had a PSA blood test every year for ten years.

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"I’m living with prostate cancer, but friends are suffering or have died from it by not catching it early enough. I’m lucky to have a large group of friends from the advertising and media industry who always support my challenges and fundraising efforts, so a big thank you to them.

"Golf plays a huge part in helping to raise money and awareness of the disease. I’ve been playing golf for most of my adult life since the age of 15, and the older I get, the more people I meet who talk to me about their diagnosis.

"Because there's so much camaraderie in golf, I think more people are prepared to talk about it."

Prostate Cancer UK has also been a prominent and active official charity partner at the Betfred British Masters golf tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

England Golf has also pledged its support to the day and will ratify the world record, while former European Tour and Ryder Cup captain Mark James is backing his fellow Marks by becoming an ‘88 Marks’ ambassador.

Speaking about the day, Seren Evans, Senior Head of Mass Fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK, stated: "We’re incredibly grateful to Mark Taylor for continuing his brilliant support this year.

"Hosting a golf day is already a fantastic way to back men affected by prostate cancer - but a World Record attempt involving 88 Marks and aiming to raise £88,000 takes it to another level.

"It’s a wonderfully imaginative idea that brings people together and shines a light on the most common cancer in the UK."

For more information of the day, visit ww.onyourmarksgolf.com, or to donate, click here.

Along with the golf, Mark is organizing an auction where celebrity, sporting or business Marks can donate items to be bid on.

Items that already feature include sporting memorabilia, exclusive dining experiences and opportunities to play at some of the UK’s top golf courses.