How One Golfer Is Aiming To Set A New World Record Involving The Name 'Mark'
Mark Taylor is looking to raise £88,000 for Prostate Cancer UK by bringing 88 golfers called Mark together for a record breaking golf competition
Golf charity days are an excellent way of raising money for great causes and, on Monday September 21st, that's what one Mark is doing...
Mark Taylor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2022 and, since then, has used golf and his resolve to host a number of golf challenges that have raised over £300,000 for Prostate Cancer UK.
These include completing The Big Golf Race twice, with Taylor's next venture set around his namesake, as he plans on setting a new record involving the name Mark.
Aiming to raise £88,000 for Prostate Cancer UK, Taylor plans on bringing 88 Marks to Royal Blackheath Golf Club on September 21st for a day of fun and fundraising.
Conveniently named the ‘On Your Marks’ golf day, it was thought up from a ‘Marks lunch’; which is a meet-up where Mark and his namesakes from the media industry get together once a year.
It would set a world record for the largest golf competition where all players have the same name.
"One in eight men in the UK are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year, and sadly 12,000 men die annually," stated Taylor. "I’m one of the lucky ones by having had a PSA blood test every year for ten years.
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"I’m living with prostate cancer, but friends are suffering or have died from it by not catching it early enough. I’m lucky to have a large group of friends from the advertising and media industry who always support my challenges and fundraising efforts, so a big thank you to them.
"Golf plays a huge part in helping to raise money and awareness of the disease. I’ve been playing golf for most of my adult life since the age of 15, and the older I get, the more people I meet who talk to me about their diagnosis.
"Because there's so much camaraderie in golf, I think more people are prepared to talk about it."
England Golf has also pledged its support to the day and will ratify the world record, while former European Tour and Ryder Cup captain Mark James is backing his fellow Marks by becoming an ‘88 Marks’ ambassador.
Speaking about the day, Seren Evans, Senior Head of Mass Fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK, stated: "We’re incredibly grateful to Mark Taylor for continuing his brilliant support this year.
"Hosting a golf day is already a fantastic way to back men affected by prostate cancer - but a World Record attempt involving 88 Marks and aiming to raise £88,000 takes it to another level.
"It’s a wonderfully imaginative idea that brings people together and shines a light on the most common cancer in the UK."
For more information of the day, visit ww.onyourmarksgolf.com, or to donate, click here.
Along with the golf, Mark is organizing an auction where celebrity, sporting or business Marks can donate items to be bid on.
Items that already feature include sporting memorabilia, exclusive dining experiences and opportunities to play at some of the UK’s top golf courses.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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