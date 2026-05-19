Is This Golf's Newest Collector's Item? Bridgestone's Limited-Edition Black Golf Ball Release Sells Out In An Hour
Going live at 9am EST on May 19th, the special limited-edition drop of the Bridgestone Tour B RX & Tour X Black sold out in an hour on the brand's website
Manufacturers will often release special editions of their products and, on Tuesday, Bridgestone released a black version of its Tour B RX and Tour B X golf balls.
Bridgestone's Tour range is one of the best on the market and has been making headlines over the course of the PGA Tour season, with Chris Gotterup using the Tour B X to claim two victories on the circuit.
Now, following its release in January, the brand has revealed a limited edition stealth-inspired release, which just so happened to sell out in around an hour of going live!
Released at 9am EST, the B RX and B X models were priced at $99.99 for a dozen.
In a release from Bridgestone, it read: "The new 2026 Tour B's VeloSurge core-mantle integration is a technological breakthrough, but you can't see all that technology when looking at a standard white golf ball.
"This led Bridgestone to create a limited-edition black Tour B X and RX to make that breakthrough unmistakably visible."
According to the brand, its testing found an average increase in ball speed of 2.3mph, with it providing a distance increase of 8.7 yards and a higher amount of Moment of Inertia (MOI) over previous models.
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It's not the first time that golf brands have released different colored versions of their golf balls, with one example being Nike and its launch of the One Black.
A tour-caliber golf ball that was put in-play on the professional circuits, it launched a black colorway version of the model and, after ceasing golf club and ball manufacturing in 2016, they have become a collector's item on various online sites.
A quick scan on retailer website eBay revealed a single One Black golf ball listed at £45, while a sleeve of two is listed at over £100.
Although it's unclear as to whether the Tour B RX and B X models will follow a similar path of becoming a collector's item, the fact they sold out in an hour shows that they are incredibly popular and could mean they find their way on to the resale market in the very near future...
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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