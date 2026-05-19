Is This Golf's Newest Collector's Item? Bridgestone's Limited-Edition Black Golf Ball Release Sells Out In An Hour

Manufacturers will often release special editions of their products and, on Tuesday, Bridgestone released a black version of its Tour B RX and Tour B X golf balls.

Bridgestone's Tour range is one of the best on the market and has been making headlines over the course of the PGA Tour season, with Chris Gotterup using the Tour B X to claim two victories on the circuit.

Now, following its release in January, the brand has revealed a limited edition stealth-inspired release, which just so happened to sell out in around an hour of going live!

Released at 9am EST, the B RX and B X models were priced at $99.99 for a dozen.

In a release from Bridgestone, it read: "The new 2026 Tour B's VeloSurge core-mantle integration is a technological breakthrough, but you can't see all that technology when looking at a standard white golf ball.

"This led Bridgestone to create a limited-edition black Tour B X and RX to make that breakthrough unmistakably visible."

According to the brand, its testing found an average increase in ball speed of 2.3mph, with it providing a distance increase of 8.7 yards and a higher amount of Moment of Inertia (MOI) over previous models.

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(Image credit: Bridgestone)

It's not the first time that golf brands have released different colored versions of their golf balls, with one example being Nike and its launch of the One Black.

A tour-caliber golf ball that was put in-play on the professional circuits, it launched a black colorway version of the model and, after ceasing golf club and ball manufacturing in 2016, they have become a collector's item on various online sites.

A quick scan on retailer website eBay revealed a single One Black golf ball listed at £45, while a sleeve of two is listed at over £100.

Although it's unclear as to whether the Tour B RX and B X models will follow a similar path of becoming a collector's item, the fact they sold out in an hour shows that they are incredibly popular and could mean they find their way on to the resale market in the very near future...