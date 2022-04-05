Max Homa Reveals New Putting Coach At The Masters
Max Homa begins working with renowned putting coach in a bid to break into the top-10 in the world
Max Homa was spotted working with renowned putting guru, Phil Kenyon, as the American steps up his preparation in hope of making his first cut at the Masters. Kenyon is regarded as the best putting coach in the game and has worked with Major winners in the likes of Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose and Louis Oosthuizen. His main philosophy is similar to that of the golf swing - each and every individual has a different stroke, and each and every individual can make that stroke work for them.
Adding the Englishman to his coaching team would appear to be a wise decision and one Homa is particularly excited about. Speaking ahead of his appearance at Augusta National, the American said: "I hit the ball well the last two years, but my putting is just so streaky. Joe [Greiner, his caddie] and I and Mark talk about, if there's something that's going to propel us to that top ten in the world, the putting just needs to be cleaner."
The World No. 37 consistently gains strokes on the field off the tee and in his approach however, the statistics show the weakest part of his game is on, and around, the green. Whilst he marginally gains strokes on the field, the inconsistencies don't complement the Californian's driving and iron abilities: "The stats have been fine this year, it just hasn't been great, hasn't been awful for the first time. Typically, it's either great or awful. I'm looking to be just a shade more consistent."
Despite his performances on the green, Homa has posted five top-20 finishes in seven starts this calendar year; including a final round 66 en route to a T13 in blustery conditions at the Players Championship. The 31-year old has a hattrick of PGA Tour victories, with the last coming in September at the Fortinet Championship when he birdied five of the final seven holes.
