‘Man For The People’ - Watch Classy DeChambeau Ensure Young Fan Gets His Golf Ball At PGA Championship
After throwing his golf ball to a young fan, which was intercepted by an older gentleman, DeChambeau waited until it was returned to its rightful owner as he battled it out at Valhalla
Although the result didn't go his way at the PGA Championship, Bryson DeChambeau cemented himself as a fan favorite, as the American carded a stunning final round 64 to finish one back of winner, Xander Schauffele.
Throughout Sunday, DeChambeau was cheered on regularly and, despite the tense nature of the final day of a Major, the former US Open still had time for the fans at Valhalla, despite an incident occurring as he approached the back nine...
After making a crucial up-and-down on the ninth, he strode to the 10th tee confident, especially as it was a par 5 which played into his wheelhouse. Walking past a young fan, the 30-year-old threw his golf ball to him as a souvenir but, just as he was about to catch it, an older man intercepted it, causing DeChambeau to yell at him to give it back.
Great moment from Bryson dechambeau, he tossed a kid his ball after #9 that gets intercepted by an older man and waits until it gets back in the right hands 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/NgxfwwVgwZMay 20, 2024
In the video, the LIV Golfer is seen walking up the hill with the adoring fans either side. As he throws the ball, DeChambeau then stops in his tracks and turns to point out the guy who had nabbed the ball, with the American shouting "hey" multiple times. Eventually, the older man runs back and gives the ball back to the young kid it was intended for.
Along with the golf ball, DeChambeau was also videoed staying round following his final day to sign autographs for spectators and fans. In the video, he was also seen giving his Crushers GC hat to one lucky fan at Valhalla.
Bryson signed every autograph after coming up just short at the PGA Championship. Classy. pic.twitter.com/Ll6XirmCEVMay 20, 2024
Despite the squabble on the ninth, DeChambeau did go on to birdie the 10th, with further gains at the 13th and 16th keeping him one back of Schauffele. Needing a birdie at the last, he did indeed find one from 11-feet to draw level alongside his fellow countryman.
It seemed we were destined for a playoff, especially after Schauffele's drive finished in an awkward spot that would require the 30-year-old to have his feet in the bunker. However, the multiple-time PGA Tour winner played an excellent shot that finished just shy of the green and, from there, he was able to get up-and-down to secure his maiden Major scalp.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
