It's Near-Impossible To Play Augusta National... But You Can Play These Other 2025 Major Venues
We take a look at five courses on the men's and women's Major schedule this year that are open to visitor play...
Augusta National Golf Club, home of The Masters, is one of the world's most exclusive golf clubs, and getting a tee time at the famous Georgia course is near the top of every golfer's bucket list.
There are ways to play Augusta National, although the majority of golfers will struggle to get on - but don't fear if you're hoping to follow in your heroes' footsteps as there are a number of 2025 Major venues that do take visitors.
If you're wanting to play one of the men's Major courses this year then the only option is Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, which hosts The Open for the third time.
The stunning Dunluce Links held the world's oldest golf tournament in 1951 and 2019, and it is open to visitors - unlike Augusta National, PGA Championship venue Quail Hollow and US Open host Oakmont.
Thankfully there are a number of other upcoming Major schedule courses available to play, with four of the women's Majors taking place at clubs that accept visitors.
Take a look at which 2025 Major venues you can play (and for how much)...
Royal Portrush (The Open)
Royal Portrush's Dunluce Links is very worthy of its high ranking in the Golf Monthly UK and Ireland Top 100 Courses list.
It was designed by the great Harry Colt and then upgraded by Martin Ebert ahead of the 2019 Open, which was won by Shane Lowry, and is now regarded as one of the world's best links courses.
The Dunluce Links costs £385pp (around USD$490) to play and accepts visitors every day of the week barring Wednesdays, albeit during limited times.
Erin Hills (US Women's Open)
Erin Hills hosts the 80th US Women's Open this year after holding the 2017 US Open, which was won by Brooks Koepka.
Located just 35 miles northwest of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, it's considered to be one the best public courses in the US after opening in 2006. The links-style layout is built upon land that was left by icy fingers and streams from the last glacier to cover south central Wisonson. It holds the record for the longest course in US Open history after being stretched out to over 7,700 yards.
It can be played for $455 between June and September, and $375 between September 29 – October 18.
PGA Frisco (KPMG Women's PGA Championship)
PGA Frisco in Texas is the new home of the PGA of America, and it welcomes the world's best female golfers in June for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship to its Fields Ranch East course.
The Gil Hanse layout has already hosted a Senior PGA Championship and will welcome the world's best male golfers in 2027 at the PGA Championship.
Members of the public can get a tee time by booking within 7 days, and we found tee times in March to cost $340 plus a caddie fee and gratuity.
Evian Resort (Evian Championship)
Evian Resort in France, home to the Evian Championship, is the cheapest Major venue you can play in 2025.
The idyllic and undulating lakeside routing features stunning views throughout and is set on the banks of Lake Geneva, which separates France and Switzerland.
The Championship course costs €110 (around USD$115) to play in February, March, April, October and November. Peak summer rates between May-September cost €145 (around USD$153).
Royal Porthcawl (AIG Women's Open)
Royal Porthcawl hosts the 2025 AIG Women's Open for the first time on its historic links this year.
The no.1 course in Wales has previously hosted three Senior Opens and is regularly touted as a potential Open venue if Wales ever gets the nod to host the championship for the first time.
Porthcawl, between the cities of Cardiff and Swansea, features sea views from every hole and was designed by the likes of Harry Colt, J.H. Taylor and Tom Simpson before Martin Ebert upgraded it more recently.
The links is open to the public and costs £250 (around USD$318) in the peak May-September months with a £185 (around USD$235) twilight rate after 3pm. Shoulder season rates in April and October are £225 (around USD$286) and £185 for twilights.
