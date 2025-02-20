What Is The Longest Course In Major Championship History?

It's no secret that golf courses are getting longer as the world's best golfers continue to add distance to their games, and the longest (and toughest) tests tend to always come in the Majors.

Major championship golf sees the best players in the world tackle some iconic and brutally difficult layouts, with the 72-holes of golf always managing to find the best player and a worthy champion.

While courses across the board are getting longer and longer, the Major yardages aren't necessarily going up every single time. You have to go back four years to find the longest course in Major championship history, which was Kiawah Island's Ocean Course at the 2021 PGA Championship.

The Ocean Course is regarded as one of the world's hardest golf courses and it was stretched out to a whopping 7,876 yards from the tips in 2021 when Phil Mickelson became the oldest Major champion in history.

It is the PGA Championship and US Open that tend to have the longest courses, with Augusta National currently at 7,555 yards and The Open layouts tending to be between 7,200-7,400 yards. The longest Open course is Carnoustie, which was 7,421 yards in 2007.

Yardage records also differ as the courses measure different lengths each and every day, so we're trying to stick to the official course yardage for each Major championship week. Erin Hills is the longest course in US Open history at an official 7,741 yards, but it was actually playing at 7,845 yards in the first round of the 2017 championship, for example.

There has been talk of 8,000 yard courses in the not-too-distant future but currently no Major venue has got past the 7,900 mark...yet.

Erin Hills became the longest US Open venue in history in 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The longest course in women's Major history is the East Course at The Broadmoor, which was stretched out to 7,026 yards at the 2011 US Women's Open. Women's Majors tend to be played at around 6,500-6,900 yards.

The longest PGA Tour course is a Major venue, Torrey Pines' South, which hosts the Farmers Insurance Open at 7,765 yards.

So, what are the longest courses in Major championship history? We've looked at the official yardage for the Major weeks and have also only included Augusta National just the once, as it has gradually been lengthened every few years this century.

Take a look at the full list...