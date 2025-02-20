What Is The Longest Course In Major Championship History?
Kiawah Island's Ocean Course is the longest course in Major history at almost 7,900 yards
It's no secret that golf courses are getting longer as the world's best golfers continue to add distance to their games, and the longest (and toughest) tests tend to always come in the Majors.
Major championship golf sees the best players in the world tackle some iconic and brutally difficult layouts, with the 72-holes of golf always managing to find the best player and a worthy champion.
While courses across the board are getting longer and longer, the Major yardages aren't necessarily going up every single time. You have to go back four years to find the longest course in Major championship history, which was Kiawah Island's Ocean Course at the 2021 PGA Championship.
The Ocean Course is regarded as one of the world's hardest golf courses and it was stretched out to a whopping 7,876 yards from the tips in 2021 when Phil Mickelson became the oldest Major champion in history.
It is the PGA Championship and US Open that tend to have the longest courses, with Augusta National currently at 7,555 yards and The Open layouts tending to be between 7,200-7,400 yards. The longest Open course is Carnoustie, which was 7,421 yards in 2007.
Yardage records also differ as the courses measure different lengths each and every day, so we're trying to stick to the official course yardage for each Major championship week. Erin Hills is the longest course in US Open history at an official 7,741 yards, but it was actually playing at 7,845 yards in the first round of the 2017 championship, for example.
There has been talk of 8,000 yard courses in the not-too-distant future but currently no Major venue has got past the 7,900 mark...yet.
The longest course in women's Major history is the East Course at The Broadmoor, which was stretched out to 7,026 yards at the 2011 US Women's Open. Women's Majors tend to be played at around 6,500-6,900 yards.
The longest PGA Tour course is a Major venue, Torrey Pines' South, which hosts the Farmers Insurance Open at 7,765 yards.
So, what are the longest courses in Major championship history? We've looked at the official yardage for the Major weeks and have also only included Augusta National just the once, as it has gradually been lengthened every few years this century.
Take a look at the full list...
Course
Tournament
Official yardage
Kiawah Island Ocean Course
2021 PGA Championship
7,876 yards
Erin Hills
2017 US Open
7,741 yards
Chambers Bay
2015 US Open
7,695 yards
Torrey Pines South
2021 US Open
7,685 yards
Kiawah Island Ocean Course
2012 PGA Championship
7,676 yards
Hazeltine
2009 PGA Championship
7,674 yards
Valhalla
2024 PGA Championship
7,674 yards
Torrey Pines South
2008 US Open
7,643 yards
Quail Hollow
2017 PGA Championship
7,609 yards
Congressional
2011 US Open
7,574 yards
Medinah
2006 PGA Championship
7,561 yards
Southern Hills
2022 PGA Championship
7,556 yards
Augusta National
2024 Masters
7,555 yards
Pinehurst 2
2024 US Open
7,548 yards
Whistling Straits
2004 PGA Championship
7,514 yards
Whistling Straits
2015 PGA Championship
7,501 yards
Winged Foot
2020 US Open
7,477 yards
Shinnecock Hills
2018 US Open
7,440 yards
Los Angeles Country Club
2023 US Open
7,423 yards
Carnoustie
2007 Open
7,421 yards
Carnoustie
2018 Open
7,402 yards
